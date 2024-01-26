Netanyahu says he respects international law after mixed ICJ ruling

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the Kirya in Tel Aviv. Kobi Gideon/GPO/dpa

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has responded to an International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling on Friday by stating that Israel respects international law but that genocide accusations over its war in the Gaza Strip are "outrageous."

The ICJ, the UN's top court in The Hague, said Israel had to take protective measures to make sure the war against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas did not become a genocide, but stopped short of ordering an immediate cessation requested by South Africa.

"Israel's commitment to international law is unwavering," Netanyahu said in a statement.

"The charge of genocide levelled against Israel is not only false, it’s outrageous - Israel will continue to defend itself against Hamas, a genocidal terror organization. Our war is against Hamas terrorists, not against Palestinian civilians."

The ICJ is yet to rule on the actual genocide allegations and a decision could take years.

Over 1,200 people were killed inside Israel by Hamas militants and other groups on October 7.

Israel's retaliation has killed over 26,000 people in the Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry, with 75% of victims reportedly women, children or elderly men.