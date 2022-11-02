Netanyahu set for comeback, says on brink of "big" election win

2
Maayan Lubell
·3 min read

By Maayan Lubell

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's former premier Benjamin Netanyahu appeared set to return to power on Wednesday, saying his right-wing camp was on the cusp of a great election win, after exit polls predicted his bloc gaining a slim parliamentary majority.

"We have won a huge vote of confidence from the people of Israel," a smiling Netanyahu told cheering supporters at his Likud party election headquarters. "We are on the brink of a very big victory."

His voice hoarse from weeks of campaigning across the country, Netanyahu vowed to form a "stable, national government," as the crowd interrupted him singing "Bibi, king of Israel."

Lifted by a strong showing from his far-right and religious allies, Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption he denies, was on course for a comeback, according to Israeli television exit polls late on Tuesday, which predicted his bloc of four parties taking 62 of the Knesset's 120 seats.

Less than 18 months out of office, Netanyahu said he would wait for the actual vote count, with final results expected in the coming days.

The record 12-year consecutive reign of Israel's longest serving prime minister ended in June 2021 when centrist Yair Lapid managed to stitch together an unlikely coalition government of liberals, rightists and Arab parties.

But the fragile alliance unravelled a year into its rule.

As actual results began trickling in, Lapid stopped short at conceding the election and said he would wait until the final count. Exit polls late on Tuesday predicted his camp would take 53-54 Knesset seats, far behind Netanyahu.

"The people want a different way. They want security," Netanyahu said, "they want power, not weakness ... they want diplomatic wisdom, but with firmness."

Israel's fifth election in less than four years was dominated by the outsized personality of Netanyahu, whose legal battles have fed the stalemate blocking Israel's political system since 2019 and deepened the split between his supporters and opponents.

The campaign was shaken up by firebrand West Bank settler Itamar Ben-Gvir and his ultra-nationalist Religious Zionism list, now poised to be the third-largest party in parliament after surging in from the political margins.

Netanyahu has been counting on support from Ben-Gvir and fellow far-right leader Bezalel Smotrich.

But the prospect of a government including Ben-Gvir, a former member of Kach, a group on Israeli and U.S. terrorist watchlists, and who was once convicted for racist incitement, risks alarming allies including Washington.

In an apparent attempt to allay fears abroad, Netanyahu, who in 2020 forged formal diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, said a government under his leadership would act responsibly, avoid "unnecessary adventures" and "expand the circle of peace."

Nonetheless, his possible comeback reinforced Palestinian scepticism that a political solution to the conflict was likely after a campaign which unrolled during increasing violence in the occupied West Bank, with near-daily raids and clashes.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell; editing by Richard Pullin)

Recommended Stories

  • Hope and fear on eve of Israeli election

    STORY: Israel's longest-serving premier, Netanyahu is on trial on corruption charges, which he denies. His rightist Likud party is still expected to finish as the largest in parliament.Final opinion polls published last week, however, showed him still short of the 61 seats needed for a majority in the 120-seat Knesset, opening the prospect of weeks of coalition wrangling and possibly new elections.Security and surging prices have topped the list of voter concerns in a campaign triggered by outgoing centrist Prime Minister Yair Lapid's decision to seek an early election following defections from his ruling coalition.However, policy disputes have been overshadowed by the outsized personality of Netanyahu, whose legal battles have fed the stalemate blocking Israel's political system since he was indicted on bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges in 2019.After repeated rounds of elections in which he failed to gain a stable majority, he now depends on Religious Zionism, a once-marginal group set to be the third-largest party.The rise of Ben-Gvir and fellow far-right leader Bezalel Smotrich has eaten into Likud's traditional support which has long been loyal to Netanyahu's hawkish image.Ben-Gvir - a former member of Kach, a group on Israeli and U.S. terrorist watchlists, and whose record includes a 2007 conviction for racist incitement against Arabs - on Sunday announced he wanted to be police minister. Netanyahu told Israel's Army Radio he would "not rule out" such an appointment but although Ben-Gvir has moderated some earlier positions, the prospect of his joining the government risks alarming allies, including Washington.Lapid, who will remain in office in the event of deadlock, has campaigned on the record of the unlikely coalition formed after the last election that mixed right-wing, centrist and, for the first time, an Arab party.As well as strong economic growth, he points to diplomatic progress with Lebanon and Turkey and a relatively restrained round of fighting with Palestinian militants in Gaza.

  • EXPLAINER: Who won Israel's latest election?

    Exit polls by Israeli media gave former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist and religious allies a slight edge early Wednesday, but the final tally could change as the official count is conducted. Already, there was talk that a small Arab nationalist party could play spoiler, leaving Netanyahu and his opponents evenly split in Israel's Knesset, or parliament, and putting the country on track for yet another election early next year. Meanwhile, a Jewish ultranationalist faction was projected to become the third-largest party in the Knesset.

  • Israel's Netanyahu poised for comeback, exit polls show

    STORY: Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seemed set to return to power after exit polls showed his right-wing bloc winning a narrow majority in Israel's parliamentary elections on Tuesday.Israeli television projected that the man known as "Bibi," who was already the country's longest-serving prime minister when he was ousted last year, appeared to command 61-62 seats in Israel's 120-member Knesset.The contest was Israel’s fifth parliamentary election in four years.Despite what some have dubbed "election fatigue," voters turned out at levels reported to be the highest since 1999. The contest seems to end the brief premiership of Yair Lapid, who brokered the coalition that toppled Bibi in 2021. His centrist camp was projected to win 54-55 seats. He campaigned on his stewardship of Israel's economy and diplomatic advances with Lebanon and Turkey.But it appears that was not enough to stop a resurgent right. The contest was shaken up by ultra-nationalist firebrand Itamar Ben-Gvir and his Religious Zionism list, now set to be the third-largest party in parliament.Netanyahu has been counting on support from the far-right faction to put him back on top.A series of Palestinian militant attacks on Israeli civilians and soldiers focused voters’ attention on security, and Netanyahu has long fashioned himself as among the most hawkish leaders in Israel's history.

  • Crime remains top of mind for midterm voters: As Republicans pounce, Democratic leads shrink

    Heading into the midterm cycle's home stretch, Republicans are working to paint Democrats in key races as soft on crime -- as polls show the issue is of high importance for voters. The familiar political tactic, backed by a flood of advertising in races from coast to coast, seems to be paying dividends for the GOP given diminishing Democratic polling leads in key contests in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, where their Senate candidates had once led by 10 and 5 points, respectively, according to FiveThirtyEight polling averages. "Crime is clearly climbing up the list as a top issue, and it's coinciding with the Republicans' focus on it," said GOP strategist Scott Jennings, matching ABC News surveys showing Republicans with an edge on the issue.

  • The Largest Steamboat Ever Built Has 4 Festive Holiday Cruises Through the American South

    American Queen Voyages is offering merry and bright itineraries along the lower Mississippi River this year — and there's still time to book.

  • 9 arrested in India bridge collapse that killed 134 people

    As families mourned the dead, attention turned to why the pedestrian bridge, built during British colonialism in the late 1800s and touted by the state's tourism website as an “artistic and technological marvel,” collapsed and who might be responsible.

  • Ohio seeks to become latest state to ban noncitizen voting

    Republicans in Ohio are promoting a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would prohibit noncitizens from voting in local elections, fighting back at what they see as a push for such access in liberal enclaves such as San Francisco and New York City. It would make Ohio the seventh state to take such a step if it passes and could motivate turnout among GOP voters in this year’s high-stakes midterm elections. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, the state's elections chief, is championing State Issue 2, a proposal advanced by Ohio's GOP-led state Legislature.

  • Netanyahu pushes comeback bid in tight Israeli election race

    Israelis vote for the fifth time in four years on Tuesday in an election in which former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's comeback bid may depend on a far-right party whose leaders call for those deemed disloyal to Israel to be expelled. Voter exasperation at the deadlock may hurt turnout but surging support for the ultranationalist Religious Zionism bloc and firebrand co-leader Itamar Ben-Gvir has galvanized the race. Israel's longest-serving premier, Netanyahu is on trial on corruption charges, which he denies.

  • Giants GM Joe Schoen’s leaves door open to OBJ after quiet trade deadline

    NEW YORK — Giants GM Joe Schoen stayed put at Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline for the right reasons. Prices were too high on the players he was aiming to acquire. And his team’s 6-2 start has not moved Schoen off his realistic evaluation of the Giants as a long-term rebuild. “You have to step back and honestly evaluate the roster,” Schoen said Tuesday afternoon at the team facility in East ...

  • At S$0.85, Is It Time To Put Boustead Projects Limited (SGX:AVM) On Your Watch List?

    Boustead Projects Limited ( SGX:AVM ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement...

  • Israel’s Rising Far-Right Can Thank the Youth Vote

    Lloyd GreenJewish supremacy appears to have scored a major victory in Tuesday’s Israeli elections.First round exit polls show the Religious Zionism bloc garnering 14 or 15 mandates in the country’s 120-seat parliament, which would make it the third largest party in the Knesset. Regardless of whether Benjamin Netanyahu claws his way back to power (which appears to be a real possibility) or Israel heads toward another election in spring 2023, the hard-right looms as a permanent fixture on Israel’s

  • OPEC+ 'only a phone call away' if markets need balancing - UAE minister

    ABU DHABI (Reuters) -The United Arab Emirates' energy minister said on Monday that OPEC+ was always willing to balance crude oil markets if needed, and that if consumers require its help, the alliance of top producers was "only a phone call away". Suhail al-Mazrouei told a major industry event in Abu Dhabi that OPEC+, which groups the producer bloc with allies including Russia, can always be trusted to balance oil supply and demand. OPEC+ faced one of its biggest clashes with the West after it agreed oil production cuts in October, a decision the U.S. administration called shortsighted.

  • After DeSantis touts voter fraud arrests, Florida adds voting clause to probation form

    A week after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the arrests of 20 people for alleged voter fraud, his administration quietly made a change that some say could help the state go after more people.

  • Yen Rises as Traders Mull Intervention Risk From a Hawkish Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen strengthened for a second straight day as traders considered the risk that a hawkish Federal Reserve may boost the dollar to levels that triggers fresh intervention on a Japanese holiday.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningStocks Drop in Coun

  • Why Marijuana Stocks Like Canopy Growth Fell Sharply Today

    Many of them tumbled during the trading session, including but certainly not limited to Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB), all of which suffered declines at around the 6% mark. Tuesday morning, industry website MJBizDaily.com published the somewhat discouraging results of a poll. All told, five states are conducting a public vote on the matter on Election Day next Tuesday, Nov. 8: Maryland, Arkansas, Missouri, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

  • Hong Kong's Lee touts 'China advantage' to rebuild city's image as financial hub

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong leader John Lee on Wednesday pitched the city's connection with China in an address to some of the world's top financial executives, as he strives to rebuild the Chinese territory's COVID-hit image as a major financial hub. Chief Executive Lee told the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit that the city would continue working towards lifting COVID restrictions. The conference is the biggest corporate event in the city since Hong Kong shut its borders in 2020 and put in place rolling restrictions to combat COVID-19.

  • Netanyahu poised for comeback in Israeli election, exit polls show

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared well placed to return to power as exit polls following Tuesday's election showed his right-wing bloc heading for a narrow majority lifted by a strong showing from his far-right allies. Israel's longest-serving premier, on trial over corruption charges which he denies, was poised to take a narrow majority of 61 or 62 of the Knesset's 120 seats, according to Israeli television exit polls. "It's a good start," Netanyahu, 73, said in a video broadcast by Israeli public broadcaster Kan 11, but added that exit polls were not the real count.

  • Champions League draw: Who will Premier League teams meet in Round of 16?

    Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea have all claimed spots in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

  • 'Leave them alone': Tennessee mom slams homophobic attacks in viral video

    A Tennessee woman's speech defending the LGBTQ community went viral over the weekend, marking the latest flashpoint in America's simmering culture war.

  • Will Meta Platforms (META) Bounce Back?

    Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, released its “Partners III Opportunity Fund” third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund’s Institutional Class returned -10.08% compared to a -4.46% return for the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund’s Institutional Class returned -26.46% year to date compared […]