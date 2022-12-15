Netanyahu, set to return to office, eyes deal with Saudis

FILE - Israeli Prime Minister designate Benjamin Netanyahu, center, pauses during a session after Yariv Levin was selected as Speaker of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Netanyahu, has vowed to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia once he takes office. In an interview with the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya network, Thursday, Dec. 15, Netanyahu claimed that normalized relations with the powerful Gulf Arab country would also promote peace with the Palestinians.(AP Photo/ Maya Alleruzzo, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
JOSEF FEDERMAN
·3 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s designated prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Thursday vowed to seek full diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia once he takes office, claiming that doing so would also promote peace with the Palestinians.

Netanyahu also said he would be open to restarting behind-the-scenes peace talks with the Palestinians.

The comments, made in a rare interview with an Arab news outlet, the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya news channel, appeared to be aimed at easing concerns over the far-right makeup of the government that Netanyahu is forming.

He has already reached a series of coalition agreements with hard-liners who favor tougher action against Palestinian militants, increased settlement construction in the occupied West Bank and vehemently reject the idea of an independent Palestinian state.

Netanyahu told the channel that he will set overall policies.

“I will govern and I will lead,” he said. “The other parties are joining me. I’m not joining them.”

Netanyahu said he hoped to expand the Abraham Accords — a set of normalization agreements reached with four Arab countries in 2020 — by reaching a similar deal with Saudi Arabia.

“It will be a quantum leap for an overall peace between Israel and the Arab world,” he said. “It will change our region in ways that are unimaginable. And I think it will facilitate, ultimately, a Palestinian-Israel peace. I believe in that. I intend to pursue it.”

“Of course, it’s up to the leadership of Saudi Arabia if they want to partake in this effort,” he added. “I certainly hope they would.”

Israel has long had behind-the-scenes contacts with Saudi Arabia — based on their shared animosity to Iran. But the Saudis have said full diplomatic relations will only come once an independent Palestinian state is established on territories Israel occupied in the 1967 Mideast war.

Netanyahu said he would seek peace with the Palestinians, perhaps through discreet negotiations. But he refused to endorse a two-state solution, calling instead for “a fresh view” and creative thinking. He also expressed support for an arrangement proposed by the Trump administration that was adamantly rejected by the Palestinians.

“I think we need to talk about it,” he said. “Maybe talk discreetly.”

“I believe in open covenants, secretly arrived at or discreetly arrived at,” he said.

During Netanyahu’s previous 12-year stint as prime minister, which ended last year, peace talks ground to a halt.

The Palestinians seek the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip – territories captured by Israel in the 1967 war – for a future state. The international community views a two-state solution as the only realistic way to resolve the century-old conflict.

Netanyahu gave few specifics on his vision of peace, but made clear that it would fall short of Palestinian demands.

“I would say that the Palestinians should have in a final settlement all the powers to govern themselves, but none of the powers to threaten the survival and existence of the state of Israel,” he said.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ office declined to comment on Netanyahu's remarks.

Netanyahu and a group of far-right and ultra-Orthodox religious parties captured a majority of seats in Israel's parliament in Nov. 1 elections, positioning them to establish a new government.

Netanyahu has reached a series of coalition deals, but still has not finalized an agreement. He has until Dec. 21 to form a government.

Recommended Stories

  • Benjamin Netanyahu Seeks New Israeli Laws to Satisfy Political Allies’ Demands

    Benjamin Netanyahu is shepherding several laws that will codify unusual agreements he has made with coalition partners for their support in his comeback bid as prime minister.

  • Sudanese woman jailed for kissing man

    She was initially sentenced to death by stoning for adultery, prompting an international outcry.

  • Federal Reserve set to announce another interest rate hike

    The Fed is expected to raise its key interest rate by half a percentage point on Wednesday as it attempts to tame inflation.

  • BlackRock and State Street Grilled by Texas Lawmakers in ESG Debate

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas lawmakers grilled finance industry executives they summoned to a remote corner of the Lone Star State for a hearing, questioning whether their environmental, social and governance policies are hindering state pension investments.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeDollar Rallies as Risk-Off Tone Takes Stocks Lo

  • Israeli who kidnapped grandson after Italy cable car crash settles case

    An Italian judge on Thursday accepted a plea bargain by an Israeli man accused of kidnapping his grandson who was orphaned after a cable car disaster in northern Italy in May last year, closing the drawn-out case. The judge in the northern city of Pavia approved the request of Shmuel Peleg, grandfather of seven-year-old Eitan Biran who was the sole survivor of the cable car crash, to settle the case with a suspended 20-month prison sentence and payment of around 50,000 euros ($53,070.00). The money, to be used to cover Eitan's health and education expenses, has already been paid.

  • Ukraine brings home 64 more defenders

    Another prisoner swap took place on 14 December; Ukraine has brought home 64 defenders who fought in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. Source: Andrii Yermak, the Head of the Office of the President, on Telegram Quote from Yermak: "Another prisoner swap.

  • Synagogue sues Haverstraw after plan rejected; cites religious discrimination, RLUIPA

    The case in U.S. District Court references antisemitic comments during a 2021 hearing about backing a car over Orthodox Jewish children.

  • U.S. Senate set to address cocaine sentencing disparity in funding bill

    Negotiators in the U.S. Senate have reached a tentative deal to narrow sentencing disparities between crack and powder cocaine and plan to tuck the measure into a bill funding the government, according to four people briefed on the matter. Mandatory minimum sentences for crack-related offenses are currently 18 times lengthier than those for powder cocaine, which has led to the disproportionate incarceration of Black Americans since the policy was adopted almost four decades ago. Under a deal reached by bipartisan negotiators, that proportion would be narrowed to 2.5 to 1, said the people, who requested anonymity to discuss private talks.

  • Unilever says litigation with Ben & Jerry's board has 'been resolved'

    LONDON (Reuters) -Unilever said on Thursday that its litigation with the independent board of Ben & Jerry's over the sale of its Israeli ice cream business has "been resolved". Unilever in June sold its Ben & Jerry's ice cream business in Israel and the West Bank to its local licensee, Avi Zinger, for an undisclosed sum. The next month, Ben & Jerry's filed a lawsuit against a Unilever subsidiary to try to block the sale.

  • Lamb Weston (LW) Rewards Investors With a Dividend Raise

    Lamb Weston (LW) rewards shareholders by raising the quarterly dividend. The company's focus on capacity expansion bodes well.

  • Citizens say Akron City Council, mayor violated city law with White Pond land sale

    A 1990 ordinance says at least two-thirds of Akron City Council members must approve the sale of public land. Less than that voted to sell 68 acres at White Pond to a private developer.

  • Woman took 9-year-old girl in Burton without permission, faces kidnapping charge, police say

    The incident happened in late November, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

  • Hamas defiant as hardline Israeli coalition takes shape

    Leaders of the Islamist movement Hamas swore defiance in a choreographed display of force on Wednesday as one of the most hardline right-wing governments in Israel's history looks set to take office later this month. Speaking before a sea of green flags in Gaza City's Katiba gardens at a rally to mark Hamas' 35th anniversary, the movement's leader in Gaza, Yahya Al-Sinwar said Palestinians faced an "open confrontation" with Israel. He said the al-Aqsa mosque complex in Jerusalem, a site revered by both Muslims and Jews, who know it as the Temple Mount, was threatened with encroachment by the "Talmudic, fascist, Zionist, rightist government" and said Hamas would respond with force.

  • Former director at Mass. pharmacy in deadly meningitis outbreak sentenced to prison

    The former director of a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy at the center of a nationwide fungal meningitis outbreak that resulted in more than 100 patient deaths has been sentenced to five months in prison for conspiring to defraud the FDA.

  • Teen died from fentanyl in school bathroom as mom begged staff to find her, CA suit says

    The lawsuit alleges that the 15-year-old girl “would still be alive today” if staff had found her before 8:30 p.m. on the day of her overdose.

  • DeSantis Is Showing Strength. He's Also Vulnerable on His Right Flank.

    In April, when Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida signed a bill banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape or incest, he staked out a position as an unapologetic opponent of abortion rights. But now, as polls show DeSantis gaining strength in a hypothetical Republican presidential primary in 2024, he’s under pressure from conservatives to do more. More than perhaps any other issue, abortion is a potential point of vulnerability for the Florida governor — and a rare subje

  • EXPLAINER: Will immigration surge as asylum rule ends?

    Since the pandemic began, the United States has been using a public health rule designed to limit the spread of disease to expel asylum-seekers on the southern border. Title 42, as it's called, has been used more than 2.5 million times to expel migrants since March 2020, although that number includes people who repeatedly attempted to cross the border. The change comes as surging numbers of people are seeking to enter the country through the southern border, and with Republicans intent on making immigration a key issue when they take control of the House in January.

  • Oregon Governor Commutes the Sentence of Every Death-Row Inmate in State

    Oregon governor Kate Brown said Tuesday that the state’s 17 death-row inmates will be spared execution and will instead have their sentences downgraded.

  • Bears injury report: Justin Fields, Chase Claypool DNP

    The Bears were without Justin Fields and Chase Claypool for their first practice ahead of the Eagles game.

  • Colombia to hike minimum monthly wage by 16%

    Colombia's minimum wage will increase by 16% in 2023, President Gustavo Petro said on Thursday, higher than the previous wage hike. The minimum wage will rise to 1.16 million pesos ($242.70) per month, an increase of 160,000 pesos ($33.40). The wage increase comes amid rampant inflation in Latin America's fourth-largest economy.