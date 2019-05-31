Seth J. Frantzman

Israel, Middle East

For ten years Benjamin Netanyahu has outplayed his rivals. Will he be successful this time?

Can Netanyahu Solidify the Right in Israel's New Elections?

Israeli politicians negotiated until midnight on May 29 before deciding to dissolve the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, and hold new elections. In a momentous decision for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been in power since 2009, the country will vote in September, just months after April elections were held. It could be a defeat for the powerful Israeli leader, but it also represents another attempt to cling to power and outmaneuver his rivals.

Israel faces challenges in the region which make its political instability at home a pressing concern. First among Jerusalem’s concerns is the rise and influence of Iran. Iran’s allies in the Syrian regime, Hezbollah in Lebanon, Shia paramilitaries in Iraq and the Houthis in Yemen all stridently oppose Israel. Hassan Nasrallah, speaking at an annual celebration of Israel’s 2000 withdrawal from Lebanon, said his movement would lead efforts to oppose both the U.S. peace plan and Israel’s presence in the West Bank. Yemen’s Houthis curse Jews and Israel in their official slogan. Shia militias in Iraq, such as Kata’ib Hezbollah and the Badr Organization, regularly claim that they are opposed to the United States and Israel, the latter of which they tend to blame for recent tensions between the United States and Iran.

