Netanyahu suspends judicial overhaul after day of Israeli turmoil

James Mackenzie
·3 min read

By James Mackenzie

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paused his signature plan to overhaul Israel's judiciary after a day of nationwide turmoil when workers joined a general strike against the proposal and hundreds of thousands of protesters took to the streets.

The plans by his nationalist religious coalition to hand control over judicial appointments to the executive while giving parliament the power to overturn Supreme Court rulings has ignited one of the biggest internal crises in Israeli history.

Announcing his decision late on Monday to suspend the plans until parliament returns after the break for the Passover holiday and Independence Day next month, Netanyahu said the crisis required all sides to act responsibly.

"Israeli society is on a dangerous collision course. We are in the midst of a crisis that is endangering the basic unity between us," he said in a prime time television address.

As he made the address, huge crowds had gathered in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, including a large counter-demonstration by right-wing supporters of the overhaul. Their presence prompted fears of possible violence between the two sides but the evening passed with no reports of major violence.

While Netanyahu and his supporters say the plans would ensure a proper balance between the elected government and the judiciary and would not endanger individual and minority rights, they have drawn sustained and furious opposition.

For months, hundreds of thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and other cities to protest a project its critics say would destroy the checks and balances protecting Israeli democracy.

Netanyahu, currently on trial on corruption charges which he denies, had previously promised the overhaul would not pose a threat to individual rights but had given no sign of giving way on any of its essentials.

The decision to suspend the overhaul followed an extraordinary weekend in which Defence Minister Yoav Gallant was sacked after warning the divisions caused by the plans had affected the military and were threatening national security.

His dismissal by Netanyahu led thousands to take to the streets and Israel's President Isaac Herzog to urge a halt.

The Histadrut trade union organisation called a general strike that prompted flights from Ben Gurion airport to be suspended and businesses from banks to McDonald's fast-food restaurants to close.

An early rally in Israel's shekel currency fizzled out after Netanyahu suspended the overhaul with its eventual fate uncertain.

Coming at a time when Israel faces a prolonged security crisis in the occupied West Bank as well as rising tensions with Iran, Gallant's dismissal had appeared to many a sign that the government had set aside the national interest.

While opposition parties gave a cautious welcome to Netanyahu's decision to suspend the overhaul to allow time to reach an agreement, many protesters remained mistrustful.

"I will continue protesting until these reforms are completely dropped, because this isn't a set of reforms, this is a coup by the executive," Eitan Kahana, a 27-year-old demonstrator in Jerusalem said.

Within his own coalition, there was also some unhappiness, with hardline Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich declaring the decision to suspend the overhaul was a mistake but promising to accept the prime minister's decision.

Arab broadcasters carried rolling coverage of the Israeli crisis with some Arabs saying they hoped it would lead to Netanyahu's political demise and others expressing hope of more far-reaching consequences for Israel.

The United States welcomed Netanyahu's action.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Howard Goller)

Recommended Stories

  • Timeline: Israeli government's judicial overhaul plan and reaction

    Israel's politics has been thrown into turmoil by plans proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his new, hard-right government to overhaul the judicial system, a move which has prompted protests at home and concern among allies abroad. Dec. 29 - Israel's longest-serving prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is sworn in as head of a hard-right government. Jan. 4 - Netanyahu's new government announces a plan to allow parliament to overturn some Supreme Court rulings and grant the government more say in nominations to the bench.

  • Supreme Court to decide if government can prosecute someone for 'encouraging' illegal immigration

    Can someone be prosecuted for 'encouraging' illegal immigration or is it free speech? The Supreme Court will decide.

  • Should Value Investors Buy OI Glass (OI) Stock?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • There are 103 songs in history that have been certified diamond — here they all are

    Hozier's "Take Me to Church" is the most recent song to receive the rare award. He joins superstars like Michael Jackson, Katy Perry, and more.

  • Biden's pick to lead FAA withdraws amid shaky Senate support

    President Joe Biden’s choice to run the Federal Aviation Administration has withdrawn his nomination, a setback for the administration that comes after Denver International Airport CEO Phillip Washington appeared to lack enough support in the closely divided Senate. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg confirmed Washington’s withdrawal in a tweet Saturday night, calling him “an excellent nominee” and blaming undeserved and partisan attacks. Republicans were united in opposition to Washington, calling him unqualified because of limited aviation experience.

  • How Netanyahu judicial plan sparked massive unrest in Israel

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposed judicial overhaul unleashed the most intense social unrest in Israel in decades before he announced Monday that he would delay the plan. On Monday, Israel’s largest trade union declared a general strike — paralyzing the country’s international airport — and thousands of people gathered outside parliament. Later in the day, Netanyahu announced he would delay the overhaul, saying he was still determined to pass a judicial reform but would take the time to seek a compromise.

  • UPDATE 1-Tesla faces new race bias trial from employee who had $137 mln verdict cut

    A trial kicked off in San Francisco federal court on Monday to determine how much money Tesla Inc must pay to a Black elevator operator who a jury determined was subjected to severe racial harassment while working at the electric auto maker's flagship assembly plant. Lawyers for Tesla and plaintiff Owen Diaz began the process of selecting a jury, which included questioning potential jurors about their views on the company and its chief executive, Elon Musk. Last year, a judge slashed the $137 million verdict that the jury awarded in 2021 to Diaz, one of the largest ever in a U.S. workplace discrimination case.

  • PFF names Nate Davis as Titans’ biggest offseason loss

    PFF lists Nate Davis as the Titans' biggest loss this offseason.

  • 30-Day High-Protein Vegetarian Dinner Plan

    This month, enjoy these meatless mains that are packed with protein. With at least 15 grams of protein per serving, these vegetarian dinners are nutritious and tasty choices that will help keep you full and satisfied. Recipes like our Vegetarian Protein Bowl and Cream of Mushroom & Barley Soup are healthy, filling and delicious dishes you'll be making for months to come.

  • Strikes Hit Russian-Occupied Ukraine as Kyiv Prepares New Offensive

    Explosions shook Russian-occupied cities in southern Ukraine, injuring a police chief and hitting a military facility, while a Russian missile strike killed at least one person and injured 25 others in the eastern city of Slovyansk, Ukrainian officials said.

  • I'm a Food Writer & These Are 15 Recipes I Make With Fresh Kale

    When it comes to eating veggies, I'm the type of person that loves adding dark leafy greens into every meal I can. Kale is especially versatile as it complements so many different flavors. Whether I'm making it the base of my salad or adding it to soups, pasta or even breakfast smoothies, fresh kale is a staple ingredient in my household.

  • ‘Let’s elect Donald Trump.’ These Texas lawmakers show support at Waco rally

    “Do we want a country of 330 million victims or 300 million patriots?”

  • Stocks Higher, First Citizens Purchase, Inflation Data Focus, Bank Deposits Flee, Israel Protests - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures higher as bank stocks rebound; Week Ahead: inflation data in focus as Fed rate bets fade; First Citizens agrees to buy Silicon Valley bank loans, deposits; U.S. bank stocks higher, but deposit outflows quicken and Israel protests deepen pressure on Prime Minister Netanyahu.

  • Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief in Dnipro

    For the first time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief in departure - in the city of Dnipro. Source: Zelensky in his video address Quote: "I have just held a meeting of the Staff - for the first time away, in Dnipro.

  • ‘Apartheid Government’: Rashida Tlaib Falls for Palestinian Propaganda Video, Smears Israeli Police

    Representative Rashida Tlaib (D., Mi.) shared a tweet accusing Israel of being a "violent apartheid government" after sharing a false story alleging that Palestinians celebrating the first night of Ramadan in Jerusalem were attacked by security forces.

  • Mass protests erupt after Netanyahu fires defense chief

    The dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant signaled that the prime minister and his allies will barrel ahead with a judicial overhaul plan.

  • Housing market in tech hubs cooling faster than other parts of US - report

    Decades-high inflation leading to interest rate hikes, weak consumer demand and the possibility of an economic slowdown have forced big tech firms such as Amazon.com Inc and Meta Platforms Inc as well as banks to trim their workforce. Seattle, San Jose, Austin and Phoenix are among metros that have been affected the most as high mortgage rates, turmoil in the tech sector and unavailability of homes deter buyers, the report stated. Layoffs in the tech industry, concentrated largely in the Bay Area and Seattle have led to some buyers bowing out of their search for a home or cancelling contracts, Shelley Rocha, a Redfin manager, wrote in the report.

  • Germany to buy up to 28 howitzers to help replace arms rushed to Ukraine

    Germany aims to purchase up to 28 self-propelled howitzers to replace weapons rushed to Ukraine out of army stocks last year, according to a budget draft seen by Reuters on Monday. Heavy artillery-type weapons such as howitzers, long perceived as arms of the past by military experts, have made a huge comeback as Ukraine seeks to repel a Russian invasion. The German parliament's budget committee will decide on the howitzer deal at a session on Wednesday.

  • Former California Democratic mayor guilty of lewd conduct with child sentenced to 7 years in prison

    Robert Jacob pleaded no contest to six felony offenses involving sexual misconduct with a minor in January and was found guilty. He began serving his prison sentence Thursday.

  • Is the 2023 Final Four proof that NIL and the Transfer Portal will bring more parity? | College Basketball Enquirer

    Yahoo Sports’&nbsp;Dan Wetzel&nbsp;and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger discuss the 2023 Final Four field featuring Connecticut, Miami, San Diego State and Florida Atlantic, and debate if the field full of first-timers is a sign of things to come in college athletics.