Netanyahu talks to Elon Musk in California about antisemitism on X and artificial intelligence

Humanoid robots are pretty cool, and Agility Robotics' bipedal robot Digit is up there in terms of advanced tech (it even has a face!). Today, the company announced it's getting ready to crank up its RoboFab, which can build more than 10,000 Digits per year. The factory will be built in Salem, Oregon, and the company tells TechCrunch it started initial construction of the 70,000-square-foot robot factory last year, and it is set to open later this year. “The opening of our factory marks a pivotal moment in the history of robotics: the beginning of the mass production of commercial humanoid robots,” said Agility Robotics’ co-founder and CEO Damion Shelton.