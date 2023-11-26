Netanyahu visits Gaza, marking first such trip by Israeli leader since 2005

Israel’s embattled leader Benjamin Netanyahu, facing criticism from his own citizens about his handling of the war in Gaza, visited the occupied territory Sunday in body armor and a tactical helmet. Photo courtesy of Israel Prime Minister's Office/Twitter

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Israel's embattled leader Benjamin Netanyahu, facing criticism from his own citizens about his handling of the war in Gaza, visited the occupied territory Sunday in body armor and a tactical helmet.

Netanyahu appeared to be smiling in one of the pictures from his visit while pointing to some sort of blurred-out document. During his visit, he received security briefings with commanders and soldiers and visited one of the tunnels Israel has alleged were used by Hamas.

"We are continuing until the end - until victory," Netanyahu said in a statement. "Nothing will stop us. Am Yisrael Chai."

It was the first trip by an Israeli leader since 2005, according to Al Jazeera, which called it a "landmark" visit.

Netanyahu added that Israel has three goals: eliminate Hamas, which it considers to be a terrorist organization, and the return of hostages. The third goal was vaguely described by Netanyahu as ensuring that Gaza "will not go back to being a threat" to Israel.

Israelis on Saturday held posters and chanted "guilty" at a demonstration calling for Netanyahu's resignation outside his residence in Jerusalem. Demonstrators blame him for failing to keep the people of the Gaza border communities secure before the Hamas attack on October 7.