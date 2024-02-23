Netanyahu wants to maintain military control over Gaza after war: updates

Israel seeks to set up a buffer zone and maintain sweeping military control over the Gaza Strip after its offensive against Hamas ends, according to a newly proposed plan, which is in stark contrast to the Biden administration's stated vision for the war-torn territory.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released plans Thursday to his security cabinet for approval, amid temporary cease-fire negotiations and as airstrikes bombarded southern Gaza, killing scores of Palestinians.

Netanyahu's plan calls for indefinite military control over Gaza and said the territory would be governed by local officials who, would “not be identified with countries or entities that support terrorism and will not receive payment from them.”

The plan also pushes for the construction of a buffer zone in northern Gaza, and said Israel would maintain a presence throughout in the enclave's south. Netanyahu's plans reiterate his opposition to "unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state" as well as his demand that any negotiations concerning Palestinian statehood be made directly between the Israeli government and the Palestinians.

The long-awaited plans are a far cry from the Biden administration's hopes and expectations for Gaza after the war. Top U.S. officials are seeking a two-state solution that would see the Palestinian Authority govern the enclave before the establishment of a unified Palestinian state, encompassing both Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The Biden administration opposes a reoccupation of Gaza and any changes to its borders, including a buffer zone.

Palestinian leaders quickly rejected Netanyahu's plans, calling it a declaration of reoccupation and a pledge to change its geography.

Palestinians search for survivors after an Israeli airstrike on a residential building of the Yaghi family in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024.

Developments:

∎ Since the start of the war more than 29,500 Palestinians, most of whom are women and children, have been killed, said the Gaza Health Ministry, which is controlled by Hamas. The ministry not distinguish between combatant and civilian deaths.

∎ Dozens of people were killed overnight by Israeli airstrikes that hit the crowded city of Rafah, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Israel vows to build more homes in West Bank after deadly shooting

A senior Israeli official said that in response to a deadly shooting, Israel will build thousands of homes in settlements throughout the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Bezalel Smotrich, Israel's finance minister, announced plans to build 3,300 new homes after three Palestinian gunmen opened fire near a settlement, killing one Israeli and wounding five others. He said other top officials, including Netanyahu, participated in talks about the construction.

“The serious attack on Ma’ale Adumim must have a determined security response but also a settlement response,” Smotrich said in a post on X. “Our enemies know that any harm to us will lead to more construction and more development and more of our hold all over the country.”

The international community, along the the Palestinians, considers settlement construction illegal or illegitimate and an obstacle to peace.

For decades, Israel has expanded settlements in the West Bank and construction has only sped up under Netanyahu’s current right-wing government.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel Hamas war updates: New plan pushes for buffer zone in Gaza