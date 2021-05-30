Netanyahu's likely exit a 'major earthquake' but 'not a revolution'

Tim O'Donnell, Contributing Writer
·2 min read
It appears Israel will have a new prime minister for the first time in 12 years, with Naftali Bennett, the leader of the right-wing Yamina party, agreeing to form a unity government with opposition leader Yair Lapid on Sunday. The two would split the next four years as prime minister, with Bennett (who has fierce critics) getting the first turn. If the agreement is finalized later this week it will mean the end of embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's uninterrupted run in office.

Netanyahu, who has been accused of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in separate cases, suggested Sunday that he doesn't plan to go down without a fight, but the chances of him staying in power seem slim at this point, so The National's Joyce Karam broke down what that means for Israel, at home and abroad.

Netanyahu's departure, she writes, starts a "fresh page" in Israeli domestic politics, and it's "welcome news" for the Biden administration, the Palestinian Authority, Jordan, Arab governments, and the European Union, but Karam does not believe it will significantly alter important policies, like Israel's approach to Iran or the Palestinian peace process.

Karam summed up her argument by describing the shakeup as a "major earthquake to Israel's body politic" that won't lead to "a revolution." After all, she added, Netanyahu has "formidably" led the opposition in the past, and he should do so again, while "larger issues have been stagnant" regardless of whether he's serving as prime minister.

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Sunday time is running short for a bipartisan deal on infrastructure, indicating that President Joe Biden will look to act without Republican support if there is no consensus when Congress returns from its Memorial Day break. Biden plans to meet with lead Republican negotiator, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, this coming week and says he remains open to hearing from other GOP senators who are working on different proposals.

  • Muslims have visualized Prophet Muhammad in words and calligraphic art for centuries

    Hilye, or calligraphic panel containing a physical description of the Prophet Muhammad made in 1718 in the Galata Palace, Istanbul. Dihya Salim al-Fahim, (1718), via Wikimedia CommonsThe republication of caricatures depicting the Prophet Muhammad by French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in September 2020 led to protests in several Muslim-majority countries. It also resulted in disturbing acts of violence: In the weeks that followed, two people were stabbed near the former headquarters of the magazine and a teacher was beheaded after he showed the cartoons during a classroom lesson. Visual depiction of Muhammad is a sensitive issue for a number of reasons: Islam’s early stance against idolatry led to a general disapproval for images of living beings throughout Islamic history. Muslims seldom produced or circulated images of Muhammad or other notable early Muslims. The recent caricatures have offended many Muslims around the world. This focus on the reactions to the images of Muhammad drowns out an important question: How did Muslims imagine him for centuries in the near total absence of icons and images? Picturing Muhammad without images In my courses on early Islam and the life of Muhammad, I teach to the amazement of my students that there are few pre-modern historical figures that we know more about than we do about Muhammad. The respect and devotion that the first generations of Muslims accorded to him led to an abundance of textual materials that provided rich details about every aspect of his life. The prophet’s earliest surviving biography, written a century after his death, runs into hundreds of pages in English. His final 10 years are so well-documented that some episodes of his life during this period can be tracked day by day. Even more detailed are books from the early Islamic period dedicated specifically to the description of Muhammad’s body, character and manners. From a very popular ninth-century book on the subject titled “Shama'il al-Muhammadiyya” or The Sublime Qualities of Muhammad, Muslims learned everything from Muhammad’s height and body hair to his sleep habits, clothing preferences and favorite food. No single piece of information was seen too mundane or irrelevant when it concerned the prophet. The way he walked and sat is recorded in this book alongside the approximate amount of white hair on his temples in old age. These meticulous textual descriptions have functioned for Muslims throughout centuries as an alternative for visual representations. Most Muslims pictured Muhammad as described by his cousin and son-in-law Ali in a famous passage contained in the Shama'il al-Muhammadiyya: a broad-shouldered man of medium height, with black, wavy hair and a rosy complexion, walking with a slight downward lean. The second half of the description focused on his character: a humble man that inspired awe and respect in everyone that met him. Textual portraits of Muhammad An early image showing Prophet Mohammed appointing his cousin and son-in-law Ali as his successor in an an Islamic miniature from A.D. 1307. The work is attributed to Rashid al-din Fadlallah. Photo by Archiv Gerstenberg/ullstein bild via Getty Images That said, figurative portrayals of Muhammad were not entirely unheard of in the Islamic world. In fact, manuscripts from the 13th century onward did contain scenes from the prophet’s life, showing him in full figure initially and with a veiled face later on. The majority of Muslims, however, would not have access to the manuscripts that contained these images of the prophet. For those who wanted to visualize Muhammad, there were nonpictorial, textual alternatives. There was an artistic tradition that was particularly popular among Turkish- and Persian-speaking Muslims. Ornamented and gilded edgings on a single page were filled with a masterfully calligraphed text of Muhammad’s description by Ali in the Shama'il. The center of the page featured a famous verse from the Quran: “We only sent you (Muhammad) as a mercy to the worlds.” The Hilye-i Serif, by Hafiz Osman, 17th century. A calligraphic verbal description of Mohammed. Topkapi Palace Library, Istanbul. Hafiz Osman (1642–1698), via Wikimedia Commons These textual portraits, called “hilya” in Arabic, were the closest that one would get to an “image” of Muhammad in most of the Muslim world. Some hilyas were strictly without any figural representation, while others contained a drawing of the Kaaba, the holy shrine in Mecca, or a rose that symbolized the beauty of the prophet. Framed hilyas graced mosques and private houses well into the 20th century. Smaller specimens were carried in bottles or the pockets of those who believed in the spiritual power of the prophet’s description for good health and against evil. Hilyas kept the memory of Muhammad fresh for those who wanted to imagine him from mere words. Different interpretations The Islamic legal basis for banning images, including Muhammad’s, is less than straightforward and there are variations across denominations and legal schools. It appears, for instance, that Shiite communities have been more accepting of visual representations for devotional purposes than Sunni ones. Pictures of Muhammad, Ali and other family members of the prophet have some circulation in the popular religious culture of Shiite-majority countries, such as Iran. Sunni Islam, on the other hand, has largely shunned religious iconography. Outside the Islamic world, Muhammad was regularly fictionalized in literature and was depicted in images in medieval and early modern Christendom. But this was often in less than sympathetic forms. Dante’s “Inferno,” most famously, had the prophet and Ali suffering in hell, and the scene inspired many drawings. These depictions, however, hardly ever received any attention from the Muslim world, as they were produced for and consumed within the Christian world. Offensive caricatures and colonial past Providing historical precedents for the visual depictions of Muhammad adds much-needed nuance to a complex and potentially incendiary issue, but it helps explain only part of the picture. Equally important for understanding the reactions to the images of Muhammad are developments from more recent history. Europe now has a large Muslim minority, and fictionalized depictions of Muhammad, visual or otherwise, do not go unnoticed. With advances in mass communication and social media, the spread of the images is swift, and so is the mobilization for reactions to them. Most importantly, many Muslims find the caricatures offensive for its Islamophobic content. Some of the caricatures draw a coarse equation of Islam with violence or debauchery through Muhammad’s image, a pervasive theme in the colonial European scholarship on Muhammad. Anthropologist Saba Mahmood has argued that such depictions can cause “moral injury” for Muslims, an emotional pain due to the special relation that they have with the prophet. Political scientist Andrew March sees the caricatures as “a political act” that could cause harm to the efforts of creating a “public space where Muslims feel safe, valued, and equal.” Even without images, Muslims have cultivated a vivid mental picture of Muhammad, not just of his appearance but of his entire persona. The crudeness of some of the caricatures of Muhammad is worth a moment of thought. [Insight, in your inbox each day. You can get it with The Conversation’s email newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Suleyman Dost, Brandeis University. Read more:Muslim schools are allies in France’s fight against radicalization – not the causeWhy there’s opposition to images of MuhammadThe attack on Charlie Hebdo: the problem is the Middle East, not Islam Suleyman Dost does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

    Hollywood actor Steven Seagal is taking on a new role joining a pro-Kremlin party in Moscow.The U.S.-born martial artist has long been a fan of Russian President Vladimir Putin. While Putin, who granted him Russian citizenship in 2016, is a fan of martial arts.Seagal received a party membership card of an alliance named Just Russia - Patriots - For Truth. It was formed earlier this year, when three leftist parties, all of which support Putin, merged into one.In a video released by the party, Seagal proposed a crackdown on businesses that damage the environment."We really need to set up a situation where we can investigate, arrest, prosecute people criminally so that there is a result. Without being able to arrest people, when we just fine them, they are probably making more money out of the production of the things that are defiling the environment, then they will be fined so it's only good business for them to continue."The party controls a faction in the lower house of the Russian parliament and plans to take part in a parliamentary election in September.

    CAIRO/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Egypt's foreign minister stressed during a meeting with his Israeli counterpart on Sunday the need to build on a truce between Israel and Hamas by stopping all practices that lead to escalation, the Foreign Ministry said. Egypt helped broker the May 21 truce to halt the worst fighting in years between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist group that rules Gaza, and is working with the United States and regional partners to expand it into a more permanent ceasefire.

    Beijing's office that oversees matters in Hong Kong has warned of threats made to a judge who sentenced media tycoon Jimmy Lai and other democracy activists for their roles in an unauthorised assembly on Oct. 1, 2019. A representative for the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office (HKMAO) said the presiding judge had received threatening phone calls, which the office said would not be tolerated. "This is a serious threat to the personal safety of judges, a flagrant challenge to the judicial system in Hong Kong and a gross violation of the rule of law and order in Hong Kong," Xinhua quoted a statement by HKMAO as saying late on Sunday.

    After nearly 80 years and more than a half-million photos, Tony Vaccaro still vividly remembers the pictures he broke US Army rules to take.

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked Sunday that flags at all federal buildings be flown at half-staff to honor more than 200 children whose remains have been found buried at what was once Canada’s largest Indigenous residential school — one of the institutions that held children taken from families across the nation. The Peace Tower flag on Parliament Hill in the nation's capital of Ottawa was among those lowered to half-staff. “To honor the 215 children whose lives were taken at the former Kamloops residential school and all Indigenous children who never made it home, the survivors, and their families, I have asked that the Peace Tower and all federal buildings be flown at half-mast,” Trudeau tweeted.

    The leaders of New Zealand and Australia downplayed their differences over China and urged more investigation into the origins of the coronavirus Monday after their first face-to-face meeting in more than a year. The two leaders also indicated an Australian-born mass murderer would remain imprisoned in New Zealand. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison met with his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern in the tourist resort of Queenstown.

    GOP strategist Roger Stone has predicted that Trump will be indicted imminently for "bank fraud or tax fraud," he said in an interview with InfoWars.

    North Korea said Monday the U.S. allowing South Korea to build more powerful missiles was an example of the U.S.’s hostile policy against the North, warning that it could lead to an “acute and instable situation” on the Korean Peninsula. It’s North Korea’s first response to the May 21 summit between the leaders of the United States and South Korea, during which the U.S. ended decades-long restrictions that capped South Korea’s missile development and allowed its ally to develop weapons with unlimited ranges.

    Previously, DC police have maintained they were "not involved in the unscheduled movement of the president from Lafayette Square."

  • Exclusive: No honeymoon until next year for Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds

    Boris Johnson will delay his honeymoon by a year and return to work after the bank holiday weekend following his secret wedding to Carrie Johnson on Saturday. The Telegraph understands the Prime Minister and his new wife will take their honeymoon in the summer of 2022, when they will also hold a belated, bigger wedding celebration. Mrs Johnson, previously Carrie Symonds, agreed to take her husband’s surname after the pair tied the knot at Westminster Cathedral. Planning for the wedding had been so closely guarded that even Number 10 insiders were none the wiser, with one saying: “It was a total surprise.” The first photographs of the couple on their wedding day emerged on Sunday, with Mrs Johnson smiling in a white dress and floral headband and Mr Johnson in a dark suit and blue tie.