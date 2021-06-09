Netanyahu's Trump-style campaign to stop Israel's transfer of power

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barak Ravid
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

On the verge of being replaced after 12 years in power, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is waging a desperate, Trump-style campaign to de-legitimize the incoming government and accuse its leaders of perpetrating “the fraud of the century."

Why it matters: The situation has become so tense — with members of the Israeli Knesset facing death threats and demonstrations from angry Netanyahu supporters outside their homes — that the director of Israel's Shin Bet domestic security agency issued a rare warning of potential political violence.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The backstory: Netanyahu failed to form a government after Israel's fourth consecutive election in March, after which Naftali Bennett — a right-wing former Netanyahu protege — cut a power-sharing deal with the "anti-Netanyahu bloc" to become the next prime minister.

  • Netanyahu's best hopes of sabotaging the new government involve convincing members of Bennett's Yamina party to abandon the alliance before it can be sworn in.

  • But some members of Netanyahu's base appear to be taking that pressure to an extreme. Yamina members were given full security details after — in addition to the death threats and protests outside their homes — one member was followed by a suspicious car for a full day.

What they're saying: Netanyahu initially refused to condemn the incitement against Bennett and his allies, but on Monday afternoon he condemned the violent rhetoric on "every side" and falsely claimed that the media had refused to cover similar incitement against his family.

  • He said the accusations of incitement were a biased attempt to silence the right, and complained that Facebook and Twitter had suspended the accounts of his son and several of his supporters.

  • The speech drew comparisons to the video Donald Trump released during the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, calling for the protesters to "go home" while also praising them and repeating his false claim that he won in a "landslide."

In Monday's speech, Netanyahu also doubled down on his attacks against Bennett and said his power-sharing government with opposition leader Yair Lapid was “the biggest election fraud in history."

  • Netanyahu was referring to the fact that Bennett had promised during the campaign not to join forces with Lapid.

  • Although the incoming government will include mainly centrist and right-wing members, Netanyahu called it “a dangerous left wing government” and told his party members, "don’t be afraid to go after them."

The other side: Bennett responded with a speech of his own during the evening news, echoing the tone used by Joe Biden on Jan. 6 and calling on Netanyahu to commit to a peaceful transition of power.

  • “Mr. Netanyahu, don’t leave scorched earth behind you," Bennett said.

  • While Bennett was speaking, Netanyahu appeared live on the Israeli equivalent of the right-wing One America News channel and called Bennett a "liar" and a "fraud."

  • Netanyahu's Likud party has also claimed on Twitter (in English) that Bennett and Lapid would turn Israel into a "dark dictatorship" akin to North Korea.

What to watch: Bennett and Lapid need to survive a confidence vote in the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, to ensure they take power.

  • Knesset speaker Yariv Levin, a Netanyahu ally, was caught on a hot mic saying he would schedule that vote when it "serves us best," rather than following the tradition of scheduling it as soon as possible.

  • Levin announced on Tuesday that the vote would be Sunday, forcing Bennett and Lapid to submit their final coalition agreement two days before the vote rather than one, because they can't submit it on a Saturday.

  • That gives Netanyahu's Likud party more time to scrutinize and criticize the agreement in hopes of convincing right-wing members of the new coalition to abandon it.

What’s next: If the confidence vote succeeds, the swearing in of the new government will take place on Sunday at 9am ET. Netanyahu is expected to give a speech beforehand attacking the incoming government.

  • On Monday morning, Bennett is expected to enter the prime minister’s office in an official ceremony. Usually the outgoing prime minister attends to congratulate his successor, but it's unclear whether Netanyahu will do so.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • The politics behind Netanyahu's sudden imperilment

    In three prior elections, Israel's anti-Netanyahu bloc was unable to form a coalition entirely excluding the prime minister. But this election looks different.

  • New Israeli government set to unseat Netanyahu, but when?

    Israel's parliament is set on Sunday to hold a special vote on a new government. If it wins the Knesset's confidence, the new governing coalition will end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's record hold on power. Here is a timeline of events that have led to the emerging government that, once sworn in, will be headed by ultra-nationalist Naftali Bennett and centrist Yair Lapid.

  • Meet the YouTube Prankster Driving Trump Republicans Crazy

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photo via YouTubeIf you’re a prominent figure in Trumpworld, conservative media, or QAnon land, there is a decent chance Chris James has pranked you over the phone.On this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, James, a Canada-based comedian and host of the Not Even a Show YouTube series, sits down with hosts Will Sommer and Asawin Suebsaeng to discuss his efforts to get one over on the likes of Rudy Giuliani, Seb Gorka, Rep. Dan Crenshaw,

  • The federal marijuana ban is contributing to climate change

    The federal marijuana ban is contributing to climate change

  • Geraldo sticks up for VP Harris against attacks on Fox News: 'You can’t demean her'

    Fox News correspondent at-large Geraldo Rivera may have shocked viewers of The Five on Tuesday, when he not only expressed admiration for Vice President Kamala Harris, but also defended the VP against insults hurled by co-star Katie Pavlich. “I deeply really admire her,” Rivera said of Harris, being met with a scoff. “No, I do,” Rivera responded. “She’s a historic figure.” Harris’s trip to Guatemala to address the root cause of the situation at the southern border has been met with ire from both sides of the aisle, particularly the right. It was in this context that Pavlich said, “This is what happens when you choose your vice president based on gender and skin color rather than actual talent and expertise. We’re seeing that disaster unfold right now.” “That’s so mean,” Rivera said in response. “Oh, it’s mean,” Pavlich retorted. “It’s true.” “She was the Attorney General of the state of California. She was a United States senator,” Rivera said. “You can’t demean her.”

  • Putin officially pulls Russia out of the Open Skies arms-control treaty. Trump quit the pact last year.

    President Joe Biden said in May that he would not re-enter the treaty, which which allows unarmed surveillance between countries in the agreement.

  • Japan, Australia share China concerns, raise defense ties

    Foreign and defense ministers from Japan and Australia agreed on Wednesday to strengthen their security ties as China becomes more assertive in pressing its claims to contested areas in the Asia-Pacific region. Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters after the online talks that the officials shared their concerns about China's activity in the East and South China Seas as a challenge to the international community. Japan regularly protests to China over its coast guard presence near the Japanese-controlled Senkaku islands, which China also claims and calls Diaoyu.

  • Trevor Noah Slams CNN’s Nigeria Coverage Double Standard: ‘What the F—‘ (Video)

    Trevor Noah didn’t care for the way CNN anchor Michael Holmes described Nigeria during the network’s coverage of the country’s recent Twitter ban, pointing out how unlikely it would be to see the United States given similar treat over similar issues. Holmes called Nigeria “a country plagued by kidnappings, extremists and bandits” in a weekend segment about Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari banning Twitter and prosecuting Nigerians who try to use it. Noah, who is from South Africa, cracked a fe

  • Either you believe in our right to vote, or you don’t, Sen. Manchin. Something tells me you don’t | Opinion

    Dear Sen. Joe Manchin:

  • Chinese tech companies are using 'Third Eye' surveillance software to make sure their tech workers are pulling punishing '9-9-6' shifts

    The software monitors employee activity and generates weekly efficiency reports on each worker, listing the time they spent watching videos or visiting non-work websites.

  • Texas Governor Abbott Signs Bill Banning Vaccine Passports

    Republican Texas governor Greg Abbott signed legislation Monday that prohibits businesses and government entities from requiring proof of vaccination in the state.

  • Feds: Pennsylvania man faked Trump family personas in fraud

    A Pennsylvania man was charged Tuesday with creating fake online identities for ex-President Donald Trump's brother and youngest son to dupe hundreds of people nationwide into donating thousands of dollars to what prosecutors described as a phony political organization. Joshua Hall, 22, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, was released on $25,000 bail after appearing in Harrisburg federal court to face charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Prosecutors said Hall spent contributions on personal expenses after soliciting donations to his non-existent political affinity organization.

  • State GOPs Can’t Explain Millions In ‘Trump Victory’ Cash

    John Moore/GettyMonths after the Federal Election Commission notified several GOP state parties of major gaps in their 2020 fundraising and spending reports, the committees are correcting their numbers—but they still can’t explain why the discrepancies occurred.The issue has raised new questions about possible abuse of a longstanding campaign finance loophole that allows wealthy megadonors to cut massive checks. Last year a number of Republican state parties failed to disclose transfers in the h

  • Senate confirms Biden's first judicial nominee as Schumer vows to restore "balance" to courts

    The Senate voted 66-33 on Tuesday to confirm Julien Xavier Neals to be U.S. District Judge for the District of New Jersey.Why it matters: Neals is President Biden's first judicial nominee to be confirmed, as Democrats begin a push to "restore the balance" of the courts after the GOP-led Senate confirmed a record number of conservative judges under former President Trump.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Trump's aggressive judicial appointments were his mo

  • South Carolina judge refuses to block 2 scheduled executions

    A South Carolina judge on Tuesday refused to block two executions set for later this month as she considers a lawsuit over the state’s new capital punishment law, which effectively forces condemned prisoners to choose to die by either the electric chair or firing squad. State Circuit Judge Jocelyn Newman issued the decision to let the planned executions of Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens proceed after their attorneys had argued in court that the men should not be executed while the lawsuit is pending. The two “have little likelihood of success on the merits of their claim,” Newman wrote.

  • Malaysia, Taiwan say deliveries of Thai-made AstraZeneca vaccines delayed

    Malaysia and Taiwan are expecting deliveries of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in Thailand to be delayed, officials said this week, the latest countries to report a holdup with orders from the Thai plant. The delay comes amid concerns over AstraZeneca's distribution plans in Southeast Asia, which depends on 200 million doses made by Siam Bioscience, a company owned by Thailand's king that is making vaccines for the first time.

  • Sen. Capito says Biden ended infrastructure negotiations after GOP rejecting counter, as White House says they are looking at other options

    Infrastructure negotiations between the White House and GOP Sen. Shelley Moore Capito broke down on Tuesday.

  • Man Who Attacked 2 Asian American Women in Baltimore Charged With Hate Crimes

    A man initially charged with aggravated assault for violent attacks on two Korean American sisters in Baltimore last month is now facing hate crimes charges along with attempted murder. The incident: The suspect, identified as Darryl Doles, 50, reportedly ransacked three separate Asian-owned liquor stores in West Baltimore around midnight on May 2. In one of them, he was caught on surveillance using a concrete block to bash the heads of Hy-Shin Williams, 67, and her sister, Hye-kyong Yun, 66, reported CBS Baltimore.

  • Clippers' last shot snuffed out in wild finish as they lose lead, then Game 1 to Jazz

    The Clippers fell 112-109 to the Jazz in Salt Lake City in Game 1 of their second-round series, as Donovan Mitchell scored 45 to lead the comeback.

  • China students hold principal hostage in rare protest

    The protests were over plans to merge colleges with "less prestigious" vocational institutes.