NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.50

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will increase its dividend on the 27th of October to US$0.50. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 2.1%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

NetApp's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite easily covered by NetApp's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 6.1%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 58%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NetApp Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 8 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The dividend has gone from US$0.60 in 2013 to the most recent annual payment of US$2.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 16% over that duration. NetApp has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. NetApp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 28% per annum. NetApp is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

We Really Like NetApp's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for NetApp that investors should take into consideration. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

