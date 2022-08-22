NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is NetApp's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that NetApp had US$2.64b in debt in April 2022; about the same as the year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$4.14b in cash, so it actually has US$1.50b net cash.

A Look At NetApp's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that NetApp had liabilities of US$3.95b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$5.24b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$4.14b as well as receivables valued at US$1.23b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$3.82b.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since NetApp has a huge market capitalization of US$16.3b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, NetApp boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Another good sign is that NetApp has been able to increase its EBIT by 28% in twelve months, making it easier to pay down debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if NetApp can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. NetApp may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, NetApp actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing Up

While NetApp does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$1.50b. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$985m, being 101% of its EBIT. So is NetApp's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for NetApp that you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

