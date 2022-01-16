Netcall (LON:NET) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Netcall (LON:NET) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Netcall:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.065 = UK£2.2m ÷ (UK£52m - UK£19m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Netcall has an ROCE of 6.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Software industry average of 8.9%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Netcall compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Netcall.

What Can We Tell From Netcall's ROCE Trend?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Netcall. The company has consistently earned 6.5% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 43% in that time. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Netcall has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. And with the stock having returned a mere 26% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Netcall (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

While Netcall isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

