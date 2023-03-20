Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Insider Monkey Transcripts
·5 min read

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript March 17, 2023

Operator: Good day and welcome to the Netcapital Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode. The floor will be open for questions and comments following the presentation. It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host Coreen Kraysler. Ma'am, the floor is yours.

Coreen Kraysler: Thank you. Good morning and thank you for joining Netcapital's financial results conference call for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 ended January 31, 2023. This is Coreen Kraysler, CFO of Netcapital Inc. I'll begin with a review of our financial results and Jason Frishman, Founder will follow with an update on our platform. Our CEO, Martin Kay will conclude with some remarks before we open the call for questions. Before we begin, I'd like to call your attention to the customary Safe Harbor disclosure regarding forward-looking information. Management's discussion may include forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events, or to future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Work, Office, Business
Work, Office, Business

Photo by Jose Vazquez on Unsplash

Any forward looking statements reflect management's current views with respect to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, liquidity, and future events. Netcapital assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. I'll begin now with review of our financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Total fiscal year-to-date revenues increased 48% year-over-year to $5.4 million, compared to $3.6 million in the year ago period. For the third quarter, we delivered revenue growth of 25% to 2.3 million. We generated positive operating income for the third quarter of approximately $571,000, compared to an operating loss of 136,000 in the year ago quarter.

For the first nine months of fiscal year 2023, operating income was $912,000 compared to an operating loss of $1.5 million in the year ago period. Net income per diluted share was $0.33 for the third quarter and $0.46 for the nine-month periods. At January 31, 2023, we had cash and cash equivalents of $1.8 million as compared to $474,000 at April 30, 2022. As of January 31, 2023, equity securities at fair value totaled $19.3 million compared to $12.9 million at April 30, 2022. Before I hand the call over to Jason, I would like to make some comments on the Silicon Valley Bank situation. Escrow accounts for Netcapital issuers are held at Silicon Valley Bank. These funds are fully insured, they are flowing freely, and we have full access to the account.

Netcapital's main operating accounts are held at Bank of America, which is designated as a systemically important bank, otherwise known as too big to fail. The Company has additional accounts at Citizens Bank. We are currently exploring additional potential Escrow Partners. I'll now turn the call over to Jason Frishman, founder of Netcapital.

Jason Frishman: Thank you, Coreen. During the third quarter, we announced two strategic collaborations. First, we established a new ATS or Alternative Trading System's partnership with Templum Markets' LLC. That brings numerous extended benefits to our funding portal users and issuers. Through the ATS, we can offer investors who purchase stocks through the Netcapital funding portal, the ability to unlock liquidity through a structured regulated alternative trading venue. We believe that our ability to facilitate secondary trading and liquidity represents a strong competitive advantage and key differentiator for Netcapital within the digital private markets landscape. Next, we formed a revenue sharing referral agreement with JD Merit Securities LLC, a leading boutique investment bank focused on serving middle market technology forward company.

JD Merit mission to help companies at all stages to build grow and fund their businesses and their client centric approach to strategic advice aligns well with Netcapital's core values. Through our mutually beneficial agreement, their team now has a robust solution for entrepreneurial startups, who are SEC registered funding portal, which empowers private companies to raise capital online. Collaborations like these are a key part of our ongoing efforts to exceed clients and portal users' expectations and deliver services and solutions that are unmatched in the private capital market space. I will now turn the call over to Martin Kay, CEO of Netcapital Inc.

Martin Kay: Thank you, Coreen and Jason. The current economic environment has many investors and companies exploring new ideas and new strategies. Recent events in the banking industry serve as just the latest illustration of how concentrated and insular the traditional venture capital funding model has become. In contrast, Netcapital's platform breaks down those traditional barriers and offers opportunities for virtually anyone to invest in private companies. Along the way, we're turning customers and communities into owners and brand ambassadors for the businesses they love and this is a powerful symbiotic relationship. To do this effectively and efficiently, we've built out mature, scalable operations, and an ecosystem that spans the startup advisor and investor communities.

As Jason just described, we're continuing to extend our value proposition with a liquidity option. Positioned at the intersection of the startup advisor and investor communities, we believe we have a significant market opportunity right now for our integrated offerings to create value for both investors and entrepreneurs. We look forward to closing out our fiscal year next month with continued momentum that will further support our long-term business strategy. Operator, we're ready for questions.

See also 16 Countries that Produce the Best Nurses and 15 Biggest Private Security Companies in the World.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.

Recommended Stories

  • PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript March 15, 2023 Tony Righetti: Jennifer Tejada, PagerDuty’s Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer and Howard Wilson, PagerDuty’s Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that statements made on this call include forward-looking statements based on the environment as we currently see it which involve […]

  • Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 17, 2023 Operator: Greetings and welcome to Nortech’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Chris Jones. Please go ahead. Chris Jones: Good morning and thanks operator and Happy St. Patrick’s Day to everybody. I want […]

  • JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 15, 2023 Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the JOYY Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After management’s prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. I’d […]

  • XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 17, 2023 Operator: Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call for XPeng, Inc. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Today’s conference call is being recorded. I will now turn […]

  • Yen drops, dollar on defensive as central banks seek to reassure markets

    Currency markets showed some cautious optimism after global authorities moved to stem contagion from a simmering banking crisis, with the safe haven dollar on the back foot and the yen tumbling amid a rebound in Treasury yields. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar jumped to a two-week high, while the euro edged higher for a third straight day. Over the weekend, the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of England, Swiss National Bank, Bank of Canada and Bank of Japan announced joint action to enhance market liquidity.

  • Central banks try to calm markets after UBS deal to buy Credit Suisse

    Some of the world's largest central banks came together on Sunday to stop a banking crisis from spreading as Swiss authorities persuaded UBS Group AG to buy rival Credit Suisse Group AG in a historic deal. UBS will pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) for 167-year-old Credit Suisse and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses in a deal backed by a massive Swiss guarantee and expected to close by the end of 2023. Soon after the announcement late on Sunday, the U.S. Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and other major central banks came out with statements to reassure markets that have been walloped by a banking crisis that started with the collapse of two regional U.S. banks earlier this month.

  • Want to Rack Up $500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $17,500 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    These supercharged income stocks, with an average yield of 11.47%, can generate $500 every three months from an initial investment of $17,500.

  • I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

    With inflation high and the market flailing, it can be challenging to figure out the best things to do with your money. "During economic downturns, it can be tempting to sell off your investment and...

  • Credit Suisse says $17 billion of its debt now worthless, angering bondholders

    Credit Suisse said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its Additional Tier 1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of its rescue merger with UBS, angering bondholders on Sunday. FINMA, the Swiss regulator, said the decision would bolster the bank's capital. The move reflects authorities' desire to see private investors share the pain from Credit Suisse's troubles.

  • The Fed is about to release its first policy decision since 3 banks collapsed. Here's what high-profile commentators and analysts say it will do.

    Another rate hike? A pause? Here's what some financial heavyweights see the Fed doing with interest rates as fears of a banking crisis grow.

  • UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for more than $2 billion - FT

    UBS will pay more than 0.50 francs ($0.5401) a share in its own stock, far below Credit Suisse’s closing price of 1.86 francs on Friday, FT reported, citing sources. The Swiss National Bank has agreed to offer a $100 billion liquidity line to Credit Suisse as part of the deal, the FT added, citing two people familiar with the matter. Credit Suisse and UBS declined to comment.

  • Braced for Monday: Markets and investors on edge as UBS moves closer to reported $1 billion all-share deal for Credit Suisse.

    A Sunday report in the Financial Times said the offer price would be 0.25 Swiss francs a share, well below Credit Suisse's Friday closing price of 1.86 Swiss francs on Friday.

  • 1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 42% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is a world-leading producer of memory (DRAM) and storage (NAND) semiconductors for a variety of applications. Its chips power some of the world's favorite electronics, including 5G-enabled smartphones and data centers that host cloud-based online experiences. Micron's stock price is down 42% from its all-time high as weakness in the broader economy is pointing to a sharp contraction in the company's financials in fiscal 2023.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Apple When Warren Buffett First Bought the Stock, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Many investors could be kicking themselves for not following the multibillionaire's lead with this stock.

  • 15 Most Promising Dividend Stocks According to Analysts

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 most promising dividend stocks according to analysts. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Promising Dividend Stocks According to Analysts. Financial markets are currently wavering following the SVB collapse and uncertainty about the Federal Reserve’s roadmap to tame inflation. Some analysts […]

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Warren Buffett Index Fund to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    Warren Buffett believes the average investor can outperform most professional money managers with this strategy.

  • This High-Yield Dividend Stock Will Help You Sleep at Night

    A few years ago, telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) was not the kind of stock you could buy and forget. The company's foray into the media business was turning into an expensive disaster, muddling the results of the core wireless business. AT&T has since shed its media assets, completing its transition back to a pure telecom company last year with the spin-off of WarnerMedia.

  • Aggressive Stock Portfolio: 12 Stocks Picked by Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 aggressive stocks picked by hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to Aggressive Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks Picked by Hedge Funds. Aggressive investing isn’t for the faint hearted, especially during the current market turmoil where even the most stable companies are wavering […]

  • Credit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingUBS Group AG is offering to buy Credit Suisse Group AG for as much as $1 billion, a deal that the troubled Swiss firm is pushing back on with backing from its bigge

  • Mark Cuban told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb’ — and he wants bitcoin to plunge so he can buy even more. These are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

    Is crypto really the new gold?