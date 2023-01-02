Netcare Limited's (JSE:NTC) Share Price Matching Investor Opinion

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 19.9x Netcare Limited (JSE:NTC) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in South Africa have P/E ratios under 8x and even P/E's lower than 5x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Recent times have been advantageous for Netcare as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Netcare's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 33%. Despite this strong recent growth, it's still struggling to catch up as its three-year EPS frustratingly shrank by 59% overall. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the eight analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 34% per year over the next three years. With the market only predicted to deliver 5.9% per year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Netcare's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Netcare maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Having said that, be aware Netcare is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

You might be able to find a better investment than Netcare. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

