Netcompany Group (CPH:NETC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Netcompany Group A/S (CPH:NETC) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Netcompany Group

What Is Netcompany Group's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Netcompany Group had ø1.11b of debt in September 2019, down from ø1.26b, one year before. On the flip side, it has ø176.6m in cash leading to net debt of about ø931.5m.

CPSE:NETC Historical Debt, November 15th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Netcompany Group's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Netcompany Group had liabilities of ø525.4m due within 12 months, and liabilities of ø1.26b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of ø176.6m and ø813.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by ø790.9m.

Since publicly traded Netcompany Group shares are worth a total of ø14.3b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

With a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.6, Netcompany Group uses debt artfully but responsibly. And the alluring interest cover (EBIT of 7.3 times interest expense) certainly does not do anything to dispel this impression. Another good sign is that Netcompany Group has been able to increase its EBIT by 20% in twelve months, making it easier to pay down debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Netcompany Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.