Netcong volunteer fire captain arrested, accused of uploading child porn at firehouse

The captain of the Netcong Volunteer Fire Department and employee of the state's only residential care facility for active and retired firefighters is facing criminal charges after authorities say he uploaded and viewed child pornography including at the firehouse, authorities said Tuesday.

James T. Hess, 49, of the Landing section of Roxbury, is accused of uploading video files and viewing child pornography on Kik, a peer-to-peer social media platform for messaging, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office. Hess is also accused of uploading the child sexual abuse material while at the Netcong Fire Co. No. 1 — the borough has two departments — and also had the illicit material on a separate electronic device, prosecutors said.

Hess' alleged transgressions were tracked by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and uploaded into the CyberTipline either by a member of the public or an electronic service provider, according to court records obtained by the Daily Record. Hess purportedly uploaded 19 illicit media files depicting the sexual exploitation of a child to Kik via two electronic devices, records show.

Hess admitted he was the user of the Kik account, police said, and also admitted he had viewed child pornography in the past, according to the court documents. Pornographic images of minors were found on a Samsung tablet in his bedroom, police said.

He was arrested on Dec. 21, 2022 and charged with endangering the welfare of a child for allegedly distributing the illicit materials, a second-degree crime, and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child for allegedly possessing the materials, a third-degree crime. He was released following his arrest and is being monitored by the courts.

Hess works for the New Jersey Fireman's Home at the historic Lathrop Estates in Boonton, which provides long-term and residential health care services to paid or volunteer firefighters in the state.

John Veras, the administrator of the home, told the Daily Record on Tuesday Hess was suspended without pay on Dec. 22 pending the disposition of his case. He declined further comment.

A voicemail left for a cellphone number listed for Hess was not returned Tuesday morning. Calls also went unanswered at the Netcong Fire Co. No. 1.

Hess' next appearance in state Superior Court in Morris County is scheduled for Jan. 31, a spokeswoman with the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said. He is represented by a public defender.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of the Sex Crimes/Endangerment Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor's Office at 973-285-6200.

