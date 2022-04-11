Bilibili, DouYu Jump in U.S. as China Ends Video Game Freeze

Henry Ren and Yiqin Shen
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Chinese video-game makers and live-streaming platforms rallied on Monday, after China approved the first batch of new video game licenses since July.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Video-game streaming site Bilibili Inc. jumped as much as 13.5%, and its peer DouYu International Holdings Ltd. rose 5.8%. NetEase Inc. pared an earlier advance to 3% as the mobile game giant was absent from a list of titles published by China’s National Press and Publication Administration.

Read more: China Ends Game Freeze by Approving First Titles Since July

Chinese live-streaming stocks have taken a hit in the past week as Beijing vowed to crack down on any tax-related crimes such as tax evasion in the sector. The closure of Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s game streaming site Penguin Esports and a campaign to rein in potential abuse of algorithms at internet companies also weighed on investor sentiment.

Industry leader Tencent Holdings Ltd. was also noticeably absent from the list of 45 titles that included a Baidu Inc. game, XD Inc.’s “Flash Party” and iDreamSky Technology Holdings Ltd.’s “Watch Out For Candles.”

“Investors see the news as a positive sign that regulation in the gaming industry is going to be eased,” said Henry Guo, an analyst at M Science in New York. “Even though industry leaders like NetEase and Tencent don’t have any games included in the current list, they can benefit from the improving policy environment.”

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index slid again on Monday after a four-day losing streak. Concerns over a slowdown in economic growth in China also hurt the cohort, as Covid caseload set a fresh record in Shanghai amid a stringent lockdown.

The Chinese government “is very modestly easing back its tech regulatory scrutiny,” Vital Knowledge founder Adam Crisafulli wrote in a note this morning. The main overhang facing Chinese equities are concerns over rising Covid cases and Beijing’s zero-tolerance approach toward the virus, he said.

(Updates with a comment in fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Draghi Heads to Algeria as Italy Seeks to Cut Russia Gas Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- Mario Draghi will visit Algeria on Monday as part of a plan to wean Italy off Russian natural gas.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportAlgeria will agree to boost gas exports

  • AT&T, Warner Brothers Discovery stocks pop on mega-merger

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal breaks down the completed megamerger by AT&T and WarnerMedia-Discovery.

  • China Port Congestion Leaves Everything From Grains to Metals Stranded

    (Bloomberg) -- Dotting the sea off Chinese ports are 477 bulk cargo ships waiting to deliver resources from metal ore to grain into the country.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineGeothermal Powerhouse Iceland Hit by Lack of ElectricityQueues of vessel

  • India's Amul dairy says bracing for sales disruption due to straws ban

    India's $8 billion Amul dairy group said on Monday it is bracing for disruptions and higher input costs for some products from July when the government's ban on plastic straws kicks in. India last week refused to waive an impending ban on straws that are packaged with small juice and milk beverage packs, stoking fears in the $790 million industry that includes players like PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, India's Dabur and Parle Agro, Reuters reported. Amul has not worked out any practical solution to replace the tiny plastic straws and the paper variant is not feasible, said R. S. Sodhi, Amul's managing director.

  • China gets a taste for South African wine as tariffs take Australian varieties off the table

    South Africa doubled its wine exports to China last year, likely benefiting from China's massive tariffs on wines from Australia. Wu Peng, director general of the ­foreign ministry's ­African affairs department, said wine exports from South Africa to China increased by 193 per cent by volume in 2021 "and wineries began to make wines specifically tailored to Chinese tastes". "I am so happy to see these new possibilities brought to the Chinese table, and the vast prospect of cooperation between us

  • Flight Disruptions Hit Again. Airlines Are Facing a Demand Dilemma.

    Demand is expected to recover at a rapid pace and airlines are taking steps to ensure the busy summer travel season isn't disrupted by staff shortages.

  • Russian Oil Exports Are Forced on Longer Voyages to Find Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s crude oil exports, a key source of revenue for Vladimir Putin’s regime, are showing no signs that they are starting to crumble amid the disappearance of European buyers.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineUkraine Seeks Russia As

  • Answer Man: Ingles gas prices vary by over 50 cents a gallon from station to station?

    Several readers have asked why gas prices, particularly at different Ingles Gas Express stores, vary by over 50 cents a gallon.

  • Analysis-U.S. strategic oil sale speeds fuel-price fix, but at what cost?

    The Biden administration is selling a record amount of emergency oil from national reserves to tame soaring U.S. fuel prices as quickly as possible, but the plan could backfire down the road if the stockpile is not replenished quickly. President Joe Biden on March 31 announced the United States would sell 180 million barrels of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at a rate of 1 million barrels per day starting in May, the biggest release from the stockpile since it was created in the 1970s.

  • China’s other oil security problem

    "A bottle of oil should contain as much Chinese oil as possible," the country's agriculture minister said recently.

  • 5 things to know about liquefied natural gas and its role in the Ukraine crisis

    The Russian invasion of Ukraine has put a spotlight on the production and trade of liquefied natural gas (LNG), a key part of Russia’s energy leverage in Europe. Before the invasion, Russia was Europe’s third largest supplier of LNG after the U.S. and Qatar, accounting for 20 percent of imports, according to the U.S. Energy…

  • Who is the richest person in the world? Jeff Bezos no longer owns the top spot.

    The total wealth of billionaires fell to $12.7 trillion this year, down from a record $13.1 trillion in 2021.

  • May WTI Oil Hovering Above Major Support at $94.14 – $86.52

    The direction of the May WTI crude oil market early Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the main 50% level at $94.14.

  • Bitcoin 2022 Miami: Mining Gets Its Moment Under the Sun

    The mining industry took up plenty of space and mindshare at Bitcoin 2022 in Miami, with one participant calling it “a real deal center.”

  • Permian Oil Rig Count Increases in 10 of the Prior 11 Weeks

    In its weekly release, Baker Hughes Company (BKR) reports that the U.S. rig count is higher than the prior-week tally.

  • More US infrastructure, less flaring among keys to solving Europe's energy crisis, execs say

    “There's a spotlight on gas and the benefit and usage of it globally — not necessarily as a commodity, but as a necessity,” said Emily McClain, vice president of gas markets at Rystad Energy.

  • After Many Western Companies Fled Ukraine, a Holdout Adapts to Wartime

    From renting a bomb shelter to tailoring shifts around curfew times, German auto supplier Leoni found ways to keep its factory running in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • NatGas Futures Close Lower as Sellers Fade Early Rally

    The direction of the May natural gas futures contract early Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $6.398.

  • This Energy Crisis Is Different

    The Russian war is driving the greatest energy disruptions since the 1970s. But this experience is different in key ways, writes Samantha Gross.

  • Favourable breezes boost Spain's wind power sector

    Buoyed by a surge in investment and new projects, wind power has become Spain's main source of electricity generation just as Europe seeks to curb its energy imports from Russia.