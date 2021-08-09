NetEase delays $1 billion Hong Kong listing of music streaming firm - sources

The logo of internet technology company Netease is seen at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, also known as ChinaJoy, in Shanghai
Kane Wu and Scott Murdoch
·1 min read

By Kane Wu and Scott Murdoch

HONG KONG (Reuters) - NetEase Inc has delayed the $1 billion Hong Kong initial public offering of its music streaming service Cloud Village because of volatile trading in China's major tech companies, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The people could not be named as the information was not yet made public.

A NetEase spokesperson said the company had no immediate response.

The IPO was approved by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing committee, according to filings lodged with the exchange, and preliminary meetings were held with potential investors last week.

The deal was due to launch this week but was put on hold on Monday, the sources said, given the uncertain conditions facing China's tech companies following a regulatory crackdown ordered by Chinese officials.

NetEase's Hong Kong listed shares lost nearly 14% last week after it was reported China's gaming sector could be next in line for intensified regulatory scrutiny.

The stock is up 4.1% on Monday.

NetEase announced in May it would spin off Cloud Village and retain 62.4% ownership of the streaming business.

Due to its voting structure, NetEase also planned to retain no less than 50% of the voting power in the company following, according to its May regulatory filings.

Cloud Village had aimed to raise up to $1 billion in the Hong Kong IPO, one of the sources said.

Alibaba Group Holdings, Baidu Inc, General Atlantic and Boyu Capital are Cloud Village investors, according to the firm's listing documents.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NetEase’s Music Service to Delay Hong Kong IPO Launch

    (Bloomberg) -- Cloud Village Inc., the music streaming arm of Chinese gaming giant NetEase Inc., is postponing the launch of a Hong Kong initial public offering that was set to raise about $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.The unit tested demand for its offering last week, but is not going ahead with taking investor orders, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. It intends to wait for better market conditions, one of the people said.A

  • Asian markets gain even as pandemic restrictions tighten in China, Australia

    Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Monday after China and Australia tightened anti-virus controls that threaten to weigh on an economic recovery.

  • Money Fleeing China Stocks May Overlook Pricey India, UBS Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors pulling out of China due to the recent regulatory crackdown may overlook India, where stocks are looking pricey after their climb to successive records, according to UBS Group AG.“The perception of risks in China has gone up and may lead investors to take out money and deploy it into other emerging markets,” Sunil Tirumalai, head of India strategy, said in an interview. “However, given the expensive valuations for India, this money may flow into other markets.”While the

  • Alibaba fires manager who allegedly sexually assaulted female staffer

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fired a manager who allegedly sexually assaulted a female employee and will establish policies to prevent sexual harassment, Chief Executive Daniel Zhang said on Monday. The manager - at Alibaba's City Retail unit, which offers grocery delivery from local supermarkets - "has been fired and will never be rehired," Zhang said in a memo published on Alibaba's intranet that was seen by Reuters. The man told management there were "intimate acts" with the employee when she was inebriated, Zhang said in the memo, adding that the police is investigating the matter.

  • Stock Market Bulls Take a Breather After Record Run

    Stock index futures are slanting lower ahead of Monday’s open.

  • Jayson Tatum's Olympic gold medal creates new nickname for Celtics star

    Jayson Tatum's Olympic gold medal win for USA Basketball has created a new nickname for the Boston Celtics star.

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • Gold’s Flash Crash Subsides as Silver Claws Back Morning Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold recovered from a flash crash that saw prices drop $60 in minutes on bets the Federal Reserve may soon start paring back its massive monetary stimulus.Spot bullion fell more than 4% and silver slumped as much as 7% as the selloff following Friday’s better-than-expected employment figures initially accelerated at the start of Asian trading. Both markets swiftly pared losses, and were down less than 2% by midday in Singapore.Gold’s been losing ground on investor concern that an

  • 3 Special Stocks That Can Turn $25,000 Into $1 Million in 25 Years (or Less)

    Innovation and time could allow a sizable investment in this trio to turn into a life-altering amount of money.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    According to data released last month by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose by 5.4% in June from the previous year. What's more, the Core CPI, which takes into account a predetermined basket of goods and services, minus food and energy, rose by 4.5%. One of the smartest ways investors can counteract the effects of inflation is with dividend stocks.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • At US$3.97, Is It Time To Put Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) On Your Watch List?

    While Accuray Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ARAY ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of...

  • 5 Supercharged Stocks to Buy if the Stock Market Crashes 10%

    For many investors, there are no scarier words than "stock market crash." But the data doesn't lie: stock market crashes are commonplace, and can arguably be considered the price of admission for taking part in one of the greatest wealth creators on the planet.

  • Nikola’s Indicted Ex-Chairman Milton Sells $77 Million of Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp. founder and former chairman Trevor Milton raised about $77 million selling shares in the electric-truck maker, days after pleading not guilty to charges he misled investors to hype the stock.The disposals were disclosed in a filing late Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Milton indirectly owned the shares through M&M Residual LLC -- a Nevada company he wholly owns -- and his spouse, according to the filing.On July 23, six days before Milton was c

  • 2 things are becoming apparent about crypto: Fidelity exec

    The cryptocurrency space continues to be characterized by conversations surrounding its adoption and investment. According to Fidelity Digital Assets President Tom Jessop, however, there are two emerging themes that are becoming apparent about cryptocurrency.

  • 3 Risky Dividend Stocks I Feel Safe Owning

    Interest rates were finally rising after a 30-year decline, but the pandemic forced the Federal Reserve to cut rates to zero. As a result, fixed-income investors are on an all-out scramble for yield. Unsurprisingly, income investors are paying more attention to dividend-paying stocks, with many looking for underappreciated bargains.

  • Chinese Stock Crisis? These Trade Near Cash Value

    The recent sell-off in Chinese stocks has driven Baidu (BIDU) and Alibaba (BABA) near their cash values, providing a good entry point for value investors with a long-term horizon. Analysts see the shares of the two companies trading 75.37% and 40.18% higher, 12 months from now. The world “crisis” is written with two characters in Chinese: one character that means "danger" and another that means "opportunity." The recent crash in China’s listed shares presents both a threat and an opportunity for

  • Why China is cracking down on certain publicly-traded companies, according to Carson Block

    Short seller Carson Block gained notoriety for exposing the fraudulent accounting practices of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. But the founder of Muddy Waters Capital now believes the days of Chinese companies tapping American capital markets are numbered.

  • A Big Fund Scooped Up AT&T, Gilead, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Sold.

    Michigan’s retirement system increased investments in AT&T and Gilead stock, doubled its stake in Qualcomm, and slashed holdings in Verizon.