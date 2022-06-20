NetEase Drops Most Since September After Game Launch Delay

Jeanny Yu and Zheping Huang
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology giant NetEase Inc. plunged the most since September on Monday after delaying the launch of a key game in China to an unspecified date.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Shares slumped as much as 10.5% in Hong Kong, leading declines on the benchmark Hang Seng Index. The mobile gaming giant said Sunday that it will postpone the original June 23 China launch of Diablo Immortal, the mobile game it co-developed with Activision Blizzard Inc.

NetEase and Blizzard said they needed additional time for content enhancement in pushing back the game’s availability in China. Other Asia-Pacific markets, such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, had their availability of Diablo Immortal delayed to July 8, however the companies did not specify a new release date for mainland China.

Diablo is one of Blizzard’s most popular franchises and the debut of its mobile iteration has been a hotly anticipated event. The game was released to western audiences at the start of this month.

(Updates with more detail on game release plans)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How to spend a perfect day in downtown Des Moines with food, drinks and more

    Our entertainment team scoured downtown Des Moines for the best places to eat, drink, shop and play. Bonus: Take a selfie too.

  • 2022 NBA Finals Film Room, Game 6

    NBA GameTime 2022 06346 title

  • China keeps lending benchmarks unchanged, wary of policy divergence risks

    China stood pat on its benchmark lending rates for corporate and household loans, as expected, on Monday, with global central banks' rate increases making it tough for Beijing to stimulate a weak domestic economy by lowering rates. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.70%, and the five-year LPR was unchanged at 4.45%. "Perhaps there is some reluctance in loosening monetary policy to support economic activity, which could reflect some caution in moving in the opposite direction to other central banks, particularly the Federal Reserve," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

  • Chinese Banks Hold Lending Rate as PBOC Pauses Policy Easing

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese banks kept their main lending rates unchanged following the central bank’s decision to put policy rate cuts on hold as the economy starts to gradually recover from Covid lockdowns. Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerBitcoin Bounces Above $20,000 in

  • Yen fragile near 24-year low in BOJ aftermath, dollar treads water

    The Japanese yen remained under pressure on Monday, weakening toward a 24-year low after the Bank of Japan on Friday bucked the trend in a week of massive central bank tightening to renew its commitment to ultra-easy policy. The euro was steady despite French President Emmanuel Macron losing an absolute majority over the weekend. The dollar index, which measures the currency against the yen, euro and four other major peers, was flat at 104.70, consolidating below the 105.79 high from Wednesday, a level not seen since late 2002.

  • Troubled Crypto Lender Celsius Seeks Time to Stabilize Liquidity

    (Bloomberg) -- Celsius Network Ltd. will need more time to stabilize its liquidity and operations, the embattled crypto lending platform said in a blog post after it froze deposits last week.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerBitcoin Bounces Above $20,000 in Swift Reboun

  • Political commentator and columnist Mark Shields dies at 85

    Political commentator and columnist Mark Shields, who shared his insight into American politics and wit on “PBS NewsHour” for decades, died Saturday. Shields died at his Chevy Chase, Maryland, home, from kidney failure, “PBS NewsHour” spokesman Nick Massella said. Shields was a regular on the show starting in 1987, the year the show began, and stepped down from his regular Friday night discussion segment in December 2020.

  • Person killed on Biltmore Estate in Asheville after tree falls on car during 'high winds'

    A person was killed after a tree fell on their car June 18 on the Biltmore Estate entrance road in Asheville, during high winds.

  • Airlines use post-Brexit loophole to bring in foreign workers

    British Airways, easyJet and TUI are using an employment loophole to operate flights with EU crews without British work visas, as they grapple with staff shortages.

  • The Lords of Money Pose Massive Threats to Markets

    The troubles of central banks in the U.S., Europe and Japan mean investors should prepare for the sort of risks that lead to extreme shifts in prices.

  • The Unraveling of Robinhood’s Fairy Tale

    An online brokerage that helped usher in an investing revolution faces a number of new threats. Where does it go from here?

  • 6 Surprising Items Worth Buying at Walmart

    Walmart is a store that sells just about everything. From groceries and household items to books and baby clothes, there's not a whole lot you can't get at the retail giant. However, even if you're a...

  • Insignia Financial (ASX:IFL shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 6.9% this week, taking five-year losses to 61%

    Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But unfortunately, some companies simply don't...

  • What does the Future Hold for SafeMoon (SFM)?

    The SafeMoon price is about 85% down from earlier annual highs as it faces accusations of being an elaborate fraud.

  • Post-lockdown Shanghai among top spending cities during China's 618 online shopping extravaganza

    Residents of Shanghai, who recently emerged from a two-month citywide lockdown, have been some of the most active consumers during this year's June 18 shopping festival, although dampening consumer spending across the country continues to weigh on the industry's outlook. Shanghai ranked second in spending power among all mainland Chinese cities during JD.com's 618 festival so far this year, the e-commerce giant said on Saturday. The online shopping extravaganza, initiated by JD in 2004 to mark t

  • Asia shares turn lower, no dodging recession risks

    Asian shares were unable to sustain a rare rally on Monday as Wall Street futures shed early gains amid worries the U.S. Federal Reserve would this week underline its commitment to fighting inflation with whatever rate hikes were needed. The euro also softened slightly after French President Emmanuel Macron lost control of the National Assembly in legislative elections on Sunday, a major setback that could throw the country into political paralysis. Trade was thinned by a U.S. holiday and Nasdaq futures soon went flat, having been up more than 1% at one stage, while S&P 500 futures eased 0.2%.

  • Bitcoin’s Struggle to Hold $20,000 Keeps Crypto Market on Edge

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin struggled to hold above the closely-watched $20,000 level, extending a period of marked volatility that saw huge weekend swings.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerBitcoin Bounces Above $20,000 in Swift Rebound; Caution AdvisedThe largest cryptocurr

  • 'Lightyear spoilers! How 'Star Wars' almost changed that huge Pixar reveal, end-credits scene

    Buzz Lightyear was hit with a big twist in the new Pixar 'Toy Story' spinoff 'Lightyear,' and it almost had some 'Star Wars' inspiration. (Spoilers!)

  • Macau Casino Stocks Slump on First Covid Outbreak in Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Macau casino stocks plunged on Monday after the city reported more than two dozen Covid-19 infections over the weekend, its first outbreak in eight months, prompting more border restrictions from mainland China that would further hit tourism in the world’s largest gaming hub. Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s In

  • China's JD.com posts slowest growth ever in '618' shopping event

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Total sales by China's e-commerce giant JD.com rose 10.3% over the 18 days to Sunday during the first major shopping festival since a recent COVID-19 outbreak, the company said, sharply down from the 2021 event's growth of 27.7%. Chinese shoppers purchased 379.3 billion yuan ($56.48 billion) of goods on JD's platform over the "618" period, it said on its official WeChat account. The 618 event is China's second largest shopping festival after Singles Day in November, and was initiated in 2004 to mark JD.com's founding anniversary.