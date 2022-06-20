NetEase Drops Most Since September After Game Launch Delay

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology giant NetEase Inc. plunged the most since September on Monday after delaying the launch of a key game in China to an unspecified date.

Shares slumped as much as 10.5% in Hong Kong, leading declines on the benchmark Hang Seng Index. The mobile gaming giant said Sunday that it will postpone the original June 23 China launch of Diablo Immortal, the mobile game it co-developed with Activision Blizzard Inc.

NetEase and Blizzard said they needed additional time for content enhancement in pushing back the game’s availability in China. Other Asia-Pacific markets, such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, had their availability of Diablo Immortal delayed to July 8, however the companies did not specify a new release date for mainland China.

Diablo is one of Blizzard’s most popular franchises and the debut of its mobile iteration has been a hotly anticipated event. The game was released to western audiences at the start of this month.

