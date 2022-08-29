NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To CN¥0.3575

The board of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of CN¥0.3575 on the 16th of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This makes the dividend yield 1.2%, which is above the industry average.

NetEase's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, NetEase's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 43.6%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 3.6% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NetEase's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that NetEase has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was CN¥1.71, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CN¥7.38. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 18% over that duration. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

NetEase Could Grow Its Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see that NetEase has been growing its earnings per share at 7.4% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

In Summary

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 35 analysts we track are forecasting for NetEase for free with public analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

