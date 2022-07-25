NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does NetEase Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2022 NetEase had CN¥25.9b of debt, an increase on CN¥21.8b, over one year. But on the other hand it also has CN¥102.5b in cash, leading to a CN¥76.6b net cash position.

How Strong Is NetEase's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that NetEase had liabilities of CN¥51.8b due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥5.71b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of CN¥102.5b and CN¥5.28b worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has CN¥50.3b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that NetEase could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, NetEase boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Another good sign is that NetEase has been able to increase its EBIT by 23% in twelve months, making it easier to pay down debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine NetEase's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While NetEase has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, NetEase actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case NetEase has CN¥76.6b in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. The cherry on top was that in converted 127% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in CN¥21b. So is NetEase's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in NetEase, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

