NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on NetEase is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = CN¥20b ÷ (CN¥173b - CN¥57b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, NetEase has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 10% generated by the Entertainment industry.

In the above chart we have measured NetEase's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For NetEase Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at NetEase, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 17% from 27% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that NetEase is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 72% to shareholders over the last five years. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

