Netflix is adding a new fee to Florida customers

The streaming platform sent an email earlier this week stating that Florida subscribers will see a bill increase.

The streaming platform will add a “state tax rate” to the monthly subscription bill.

Starting on Feb 15. Florida subscribers will be taxed an extra 5.07% to the monthly bill due to the Florida communications service tax.

According to the Florida Department of Revenue, the communications service tax includes state tax and gross receipts taxes. The total tax rate for the Florida communications services tax is 7.44%. The state tax rate is 4.92%.

Streaming platforms may bill and collect the 4.92% state tax rate and the .15% gross receipts tax rate (5.07%) as “state tax”.

Subscribers can see the newly added taxes to the billing history in the billing detail section of the account page.

Netflix stated that the acquired tax billing can change over time with local tax requirements.

