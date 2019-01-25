Netflix and Amazon Shares Have Peaked, ‘Purgatory’ Next: Investment Advisor

By CCN.com: Stock market analysts believe that the recent stock market rally which boosted prices of certain tech stocks will be short-lived, with Netflix and Amazon singled out as potentially heading for a “purgatory period”.

Writing in a recent blog post, Smead Capital CEO, William Smead says that Amazon and Netflix investors may have seen the best of these two stocks, with only a remote possibility of either company reaching last year’s highs.

Using Microsoft – which took 16 years to get back to its peak following the end of the dotcom bubble – as an example, Smead hints that once the glamour around the e-commerce scene is gone, Netflix and Amazon will have just as difficult a time climbing back up the stock market as Microsoft did.

Writing in his post, Smead says:

