Netflix announces Murdaugh docuseries probing SC crime saga and murders

Netflix today released a trailer for its upcoming, three-part docuseries, Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, which explores the scandals and criminal allegations surrounding disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh and the fall of his disgraced family dynasty.

E! News published an exclusive look Tuesday morning at Netflix's Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, which premiers Feb. 22, calling it a "closely involved attempt to make sense of the years of dishonesty, misdeeds and misfortune that followed around a powerful family—and forever changed a small town in the process."

"The Murdaughs were one of South Carolina's most prominent families, but the death of teenager Mallory Beach in a drunken boating accident began the unraveling of their legacy," the streamer teases. "When Paul Murdaugh—the alleged driver of the boat—and his mother Maggie are found brutally murdered, a century of corruption, power, and cover-ups in the Low Country is brought to light."

As Gannett/USA TODAY Network journalist Michael DeWitt Jr. says in the trailer, "For over a century, the Murdaughs were law and order here in the 14th Circuit.

While other true-crime documentaries have explored the Murdaugh saga, Netflix hopes to take a deeper dive into this gripping, real-life Southern Gothic tale that has captured international audiences. The series explores the fatal February 2019 boat crash involving Murdaugh's younger son, Paul, the unsolved 2015 homicide of Hampton County teen Stephen Smith that has been linked to the Murdaugh family for undisclosed reasons by state police, and the June 2021 murders of Paul and his mother, Maggie, that Murdaugh was charged for, along with more than 100 other crimes.

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal. promo image in Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal. Cr. Netflix © 2023

Who is in Netflix's Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal?

The docuseries includes interviews with victims, survivors and several S.C. Lowcountry residents close to the Murdaugh family - and the alleged victims of several crimes.

The three-part series will feature interviews with some of those close to the multiple Murdaugh cases, some of whom are speaking for the first time, including Paul's longtime girlfriend Morgan Doughty, Mallory's childhood friends Miley Altman and Connor Cook and Mallory's boyfriend Anthony Cook.

Also featured is Hampton's own Michael DeWitt Jr., the Gannett/USA TODAY journalist and editor of The Hampton County Guardian who has been covering the crime saga since 2015.

DeWitt was recently featured on "48 Hours," "Dateline NBC," and "ABC's 20/20" for his professional, firsthand reporting of the Murdaugh crime saga and its impact on Hampton County.

Alex Murdaugh saga has specials on HBO Maxx and CNN too

The HBO Maxx three-part series, "Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty," explores “the legacy of the Murdaugh family, whose decades of powerful influence over the legal system in the South Carolina Lowcountry unravel amid accusations of fraud, deception and murder.”

It first aired Nov. 3, 2022.

A CNN Special Report aired Oct. 23, 2022.

This special, “The Murdaugh Murders: A Twisted Tale of Power and Money,” has three roundtable discussions with journalists, attorneys and alleged victims of the Murdaughs.

When does Alex Murdaugh go to trial?

Murdaugh heads to trial on Jan. 23 in the deaths of his wife and son.

Following the deposition of that trial, Murdaugh must then stand trial on the 100-plus other criminal charges levied against him. Trial dates and locations have not been set in these cases yet.

Along with the criminal charges, there is a slew of civil court cases against the disbarred South Carolina attorney.

Murdaugh has already signed a $4.3 million confession of judgment in one lawsuit involving the Gloria Satterfield Estate. The wrongful death suit of Mallory Beach could be heard as early as summer 2023, according to a report by John Monk of The State newspaper.

Trial dates have not been set for the remaining civil suits against Murdaugh.

