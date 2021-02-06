Netflix 'Cheer' star Jerry Harris charged with producing child porn, victims speak

The FBI arrested Jerry Harris after investigating reports made to police by two 14-year-old boys who claim Netflix "Cheer" star solicited explicit photos and sex.

Video Transcript

CHARLIE: What everyone is seeing of Jerry Harris from the outside view from social media is a completely different person from when you actually know him.

SARAH KLEIN: Yes, he might be charming, and funny, and lovable, and also, be engaging in sexual activity with children.

KRISTEN: My first indication that there was something going on was I found a series of text messages on Charlie's phone with Jerry Harris. I feel like I was attuned to the fact that they were friends with him, but I wasn't aware that there was something inappropriate about that relationship. That caused me to sort of delve deeper with Charlie, and look in his Snapchat and things like that, and see that there was-- it was more than just text messages.

CHARLIE: Jerry would send me photos and videos of himself, send me, obviously, nude pictures of himself, like saying all of the things that he wants to do to me and stuff like that. If I didn't, like, comply with or do it, he'd be like, oh, I will block you or un-add you. Like, I don't like when people are mad at me, so I was trying to please him.

SAM: He's asked me for nudes, I think, maybe two or three times. And every single time, I just shut him down and just said no. He said a couple of weird things to me before, but it nearly wasn't to the extent that, like, what happened to Charlie.

CHARLIE: It was super uncomfortable for me, especially at competitions. Because when I would see him, like, I just really wouldn't want anything to do with him. Because I know what his motives would be. He would try to be, like, go somewhere with me and hook up with him. I'd to be like, no, I don't feel comfortable with that.

KRISTEN: I made the report about Jerry Harris, and that was in early May. And I guess I just made the assumption that somebody with USASF was doing something about the Jerry Harris stuff, because I did receive a confirmation that they had received my report back in May. But I didn't hear anything else from them, until early July when, I think, I got an email from Amy Clark, saying, "would it be possible for us to get together on the phone and talk about this? I'm kind of confused." So it was kind of at that point that I realized that nothing had been done on USASF's part at all. It really made me realize that there was nobody that had my back in this situation, that I was really the only person that was looking out for my kids.

CHARLIE: I would not be putting myself out there, and doing all this stuff, and literally losing my friends about this for no reason.

