At Netflix, 'Cobra Kai' broke out. Now its whiteness is under a new spotlight

Jen Yamato
COBRA KAI (L to R) RALPH MACCHIO as DANIEL LARUSSO and WILLIAM ZABKA as JOHNNY LAWRENCE of COBRA KAI Cr. CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX &#xa9; 2020
Ralph Macchio, left, reprises his "Karate Kid" role as Daniel LaRusso opposite William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence in the Netflix series "Cobra Kai." (Curtis Bonds Baker / Netflix)

Fans have quoted it for decades: "Sweep the leg!" "Get him a body bag!" "Wax on, wax off." Now, more than 30 years after "The Karate Kid" crane kicked its way into pop culture history in 1984, the mythos has been reborn for the digital age.

Make that reborn again. After debuting on YouTube Premium in 2018, breakout spinoff "Cobra Kai" moved to Netflix last year where the series, whose third season premiered on the platform New Year's Day, received more attention than ever. (Season 3 was originally produced for YouTube before the company shifted its original programming strategy.)

Ralph Macchio still remembers the moment it sunk in that he'd get to come back for more as Daniel LaRusso, the scrawny San Fernando Valley teen befriended by Noriyuki "Pat" Morita’s martial arts master, Mr. Miyagi. “[Producer] Jerry Weintraub put his arm around me at the end of a screening and said, 'We’re gonna be making a couple of these,'" said Macchio, now 59.

The sleeper hit indeed spawned sequels, including the Okinawa, Japan,-set “The Karate Kid Part II” in 1986 and “Part III” in 1989. A Saturday morning cartoon even reimagined Daniel and Mr. Miyagi as globe-trotting adventurers. But by the time a fourth film was made — 1994's “The Next Karate Kid,” starring Hilary Swank — Macchio and onscreen rival William Zabka, as blond bully Johnny Lawrence, were looking to branch out.

William Zabka and Xolo Maridue&#xf1;a in &quot;Cobra Kai.&quot;
Season 3 finds washed-up karate teacher Johnny Lawrence (Zabka), along with the entire West Valley High community, dealing with the repercussions of a school karate brawl that left Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) hospitalized. (Netflix)

Improbably, the duo have slipped back into their roles decades later on "Cobra Kai," in which the middle-aged Johnny — a down-and-out alcoholic stuck in the glory days of his youth and still stinging from his defeat at the '84 All-Valley Karate Tournament — takes on his own teen protege, Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña), and reopens the dojo where he learned his all-American style of "No Mercy" karate. Daniel, meanwhile, is a bonsai-pushing car salesman milking his karate glory to promote his business. The students have become the teachers — but are either of them their best selves?

"For me, as much as the show is karate-centric, it’s not about karate," said Zabka, 55, who has added work behind the camera to his resume in the intervening years, nabbing an Oscar nomination for the 2003 short "Most." "It’s about humans. It’s about adults trying to find their way, putting things behind them, struggling. And that’s what every character in the show has in some way."

Likable characters, high-energy fights, suburban melodrama and '80s dad-rock have fueled the three seasons of "Cobra Kai" to date, with a fourth already planned — and its semi-satirical approach to slinging nostalgia while expanding the "Karate Kid" mythology into a multigenerational saga has proved popular with audiences. On YouTube, the first episode has amassed more than 98 million views, and the third season swiftly unseated steamy Regency-era romance "Bridgerton" in Netflix's ranking of its top 10 TV shows.

For creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald, spinning the films they grew up on into a fresh narrative — and dreaming up new characters, like Daniel's teenage daughter Samantha (Mary Mouser), Johnny's estranged son Robby (Tanner Buchanan) and Cobra Kai's star student Miguel — has allowed them to dive ever deeper into surprisingly poignant themes.

Examining how Johnny and Daniel each remain chained to the past, for example, was a fertile springboard for contrasting how their worldviews had diverged so starkly. "We try to approach our characters not from a place of judgment but from a place of understanding," said Hurwitz. "And by doing that you’re allowing for the possibility that anyone has the potential to grow and anyone has the potential to evolve and progress in this world."

In the series' heightened, karate-obsessed version of the San Fernando Valley, ex-jock Johnny teaches his aggro style to a school of misfits while Daniel revives Miyagi-Do in his late mentor's memory. As their bitter rivalry escalates, "Cobra Kai" explores more complex emotions as characters learn the hard way that there are no bad students, only bad teachers — and that violent karate brawls do, in fact, have grave consequences.

Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso and and Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso in &quot;Cobra Kai.&quot;
Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso and and Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso in "Cobra Kai." (Netflix)

For its next-gen stars, the series is already opening doors, especially with the jump to Netflix.

"‘Cobra Kai’ has been a huge shift for me, career-wise," said Mouser, 24, who hadn't done stunt-intensive work until being cast as the next LaRusso and jumped at the chance to don a gi when her character reignited her love of karate in the second season. "No matter who it was, we were all treated as equals and as fellow creatives, and that was a turning point for me: This is what it feels like to have my voice heard and to feel like I’m cocreating this character."

Like his cast mates, Buchanan, 22, saw his social media following skyrocket when the show hit Netflix. After a decade of credits including "Designated Survivor" and "The Fosters," his portrayal of misunderstood karate prodigy Robby brought new opportunities. Buchanan is now looking for projects to produce and wrapped a lead role in Miramax's "He's All That," a gender-flipped remake of "She's All That." "I know I got that meeting a little bit," he said of the producers, "because they were like, ‘We just binge-watched "Cobra Kai".'"

Maridueña, 19, made his screen debut on "Parenthood," a show he credits with turning acting from something to do to pay for college to a full-on career. The native Angeleno landed the role of Miguel, the neighbor kid who eagerly strikes up a LaRusso/Miyagi dynamic with Johnny, during his own junior year of high school. It's not lost on him that when he won the "Cobra Kai" role, his casting was heralded as a groundbreaking role for a Latino performer. Now his goals include getting behind the camera and powering his own inclusive projects.

"While I would love that inch to turn into a mile. It needs to be just the beginning," he said. "The stories that I want to write are stories that are authentic to the people that I grew up with."

The key to the series remains its deft interweaving of past and present with the DNA of the original films. After bringing back "Karate Kid" villain John Kreese (Martin Kove), who promptly orchestrates a hostile takeover of Johnny's students, "Cobra Kai" doubles down on the sadistic dojo founder's Vietnam War backstory in its third season.

Kreese's elevation, and the heightened scrutiny that comes with being embraced by one of the most powerful companies in Hollywood, also underscores the fact that there are now three white men at the center of "Cobra Kai," a franchise rooted in and deeply indebted to Eastern tradition. Morita, who earned an Academy Award nomination for his performance in the first film and died in 2005, appears in flashbacks in the series, and both Yuji Okumoto and Tamlyn Tomita reprise their roles — as Daniel's rival and ex-flame, respectively — from "Part II" in Season 3 guest arcs. Supporting characters of color also saw expanded roles in the new season. But after 30 episodes on two platforms, "Cobra Kai" has yet to cast an Asian lead.

Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) in &quot;Cobra Kai&quot;
More than three decades after the original "Karate Kid," Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), left, Cobra Kai founder John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) square off in a three-way karate battle for the soul of the Valley in the Netflix series. (Netflix)

"Except for the Latino character of Miguel, all the other people of color are outside of that main cast, so it actually doesn’t show as a diverse show in a sense," said Ana-Christina Ramón, coauthor of UCLA's annual Hollywood Diversity Report, which designates leads as the top eight credited regular actors. (Across the industry, the report found that white characters made up 75.9% of the leads in digital scripted series like "Cobra Kai" in the 2018-2019 season, while 5.9% of leads were Latinx, 4.7% were Black and just 1.8% were Asian.)

A number of critics have taken notice of the series' whiteness as well: Salon culture senior editor Hanh Nguyen, who has been critical of the series in the past, told The Times that "the only main character of color who has any sort of interiority is Miguel." "Danny LaRusso, Italian kid from Jersey," as Vanity Fair's Sonia Saraiya put it about the first two seasons, "is the most Japanese character on this show."

As Times TV critic Lorraine Ali writes, "Cobra Kai" has successfully mined laughs and pathos from Johnny's transformation through his proximity to an immigrant family. It's also scrutinized how Kreese's brand of karate perpetuates a cycle of militant toxic masculinity. But it has been slow to explore Daniel's own blind spots beyond a moment of clueless "sushi-splaining" and his bewilderment that his karate-chopping commercials might be seen as cultural appropriation.

"The thing I’d like to see them do is to go beyond this suburban idyllic space, this white pocket dimension, more deeply," said writer and podcaster Jeff Yang, who has covered the series for Quartz. "What if they actually did encounter people who embraced martial arts not just to overcome bullying, but because it’s part of a larger tradition that exists within people of color communities?"

Sending Daniel back to Okinawa in the third season to reunite with Kumiko (Tomita) and Chozen (Okumoto) is a step in that direction, allowing the show to "feel what was missing," said Heald. "To acknowledge that there’s a big missing piece because of Mr. Miyagi and come to the point of appreciating that it’s not just Mr. Miyagi, it’s everything that he touched and that touched him."

Tamlyn Tomita reprises her role of Kumiko, from 1986&#x27;s &quot;The Karate Kid Part II,&quot; in &quot;Cobra Kai.&quot;
Tamlyn Tomita reprises her role of Kumiko, from 1986's "The Karate Kid Part II," in "Cobra Kai." (Tina Rowden / Netflix)

The return, which Macchio himself had pushed for and on which Tomita and Okumoto consulted, results in some of the series' most resonant payoffs. "I wanted him to evolve as a character," said Okumoto of the once dangerously prideful Chozen. "I didn’t want him just to be there as a person to push the story along. I wanted him to go through a journey, to go through a soul-searching."

Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg, who are writing the fourth season, say they're well aware of the criticisms. "Having made ‘Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle’ we’ve been particularly sensitive to Asian American representation in movies and television," said Schlossberg of the 2004 comedy, starring John Cho and Kal Penn, which he cowrote with Hurwitz. While there are no writers of Asian descent on the "Cobra Kai" writing staff, the trio emphasized that when it comes to elements such as Gōjū-ryū karate, on which the Miyagi-Do style is based, and certain Japanese cultural details, they have leaned on actors like Tomita, Okumoto, stunt coordinator Hiro Koda and original "Karate Kid" screenwriter Robert Mark Kamen for guidance.

"We would have loved if there was a Miyagi son or daughter that was floating around in the lineage and the canon of the movie to play with," said Heald. "But we inherited the story that felt like the natural continuation, where for better or worse you are dealing with Johnny and Daniel as your protagonists."

Maridueña, who credited the showrunners for thoughtfully integrating Ecuadorian heritage into Miguel's story, acknowledged that the world of "Cobra Kai" doesn't always reflect the diversity of its San Fernando Valley setting, which according to 2019 U.S. Census figures is 42% Hispanic. "If you live in the Valley, and really the greater Los Angeles area, you know there are so many different Latinos, Black people, people of Asian descent," he said. "And while our show is catching up, I think a lot of shows, like everything in Hollywood, feel like they're catching up slowly."

Schlossberg cited casting limitations in Atlanta, where the show is filmed. "When it comes to background casting, we are limited [in] making a high school on our show look exactly like a high school would look in Reseda," he said. (According to U.S. Census figures, Hispanics comprise 5% of the population of Atlanta and 10% of the population of Georgia, while Asians make up 5% of the population in the city and 4% statewide. Atlanta is 48% Black, while Georgia as a whole is 32%.)

Yet visual representation such as that seen in the hallways of a high school is just the first step toward meaningful representation, said Ramón. "Do you get to hear their stories being told? Meaningful representation means you get to find out the person’s story from their perspective."

As they ride their Netflix bump into the first season produced in COVID-19 times and under the streamer's banner, the creators declined to comment on details of upcoming seasons. They did, however confirm that introducing characters of Asian descent "is definitely something that is in our plans going forward" and teased the possibility that familiar faces like Aisha, the kindhearted Cobra Kai student (played by actress Nichole Brown) who was conspicuously written out of Season 3, could very well come back to West Valley High in the future. "Any character who has appeared in the ‘Karate Kid’ universe has the potential to return," said Hurwitz.

Making more seasons means more chances to bring new characters in, they say. "Each season as we’re writing, we’re looking for new underdog stories and new characters to populate the universe," said Heald. "We always have our eye towards representing today’s society as richly and as accurately as possible."

They're gonna be making a couple of these.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • After failed attack on Capitol, QAnon asks if it can still ‘trust the plan’

    While some interpreted Trump’s pre-recorded comments as a concession, others divined a more hopeful message in his ambiguous promise to supporters.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin says he'd 'absolutely' oppose Biden's stimulus checks, then swiftly walks it back after stocks tank

    President-elect Joe Biden announced some economic priorities on Friday, but Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) promptly poked some holes in his plans.Biden began laying out his framework for the next round of COVID-19 relief, reports The Washington Post, and said his plans include a multi-trillion-dollar package that would provide "more direct relief flowing to families, small businesses," in part via $2,000 stimulus checks.But Manchin, who Axios notes will become an increasingly important player as a moderate in the Democrats' razor-thin Senate majority, seemed taken aback by Biden's promise. "I don't know where in the hell $2,000 came from. I swear to God I don't," he said. "That's another $400 billion dollars." Since Republicans are united in opposing larger checks, resistance from a single Democrat could throw a wrench in Biden's plans.He told the Post he would "absolutely not" support larger stimulus checks for Americans, but a spokesperson later seemed to walk back his resistance, insisting Manchin "isn't drawing a red line against" $2,000 checks, but simply "believes vaccine distribution should be a higher priority," as NBC News' Sahil Kapur put it. Perhaps realizing how consequential his hardline opposition to the plan may be, Manchin later tweeted to note he was open to discussion. "If the next round of stimulus checks goes out they should be targeted to those who need it," he wrote. Conspicuously, between Manchin's initial comments and his clarification, markets seemed to notice the potential roadblock.> Stocks dropped from all-time highs after a report that West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin will oppose further direct aid payments, denting hopes for another sweeping spending bill https://t.co/qzugAEnxpL pic.twitter.com/34WGqpsXJ3> > — Bloomberg (@business) January 8, 2021Aside from Manchin's role in the announcement, Biden's remarks on his economic plans were noteworthy in that he prioritized extending unemployment insurance, as well as sending billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments, which could help speed up COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot There will be no Trump heir Will the legislature fight back?

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • US group appeals for Pakistani woman jailed on blasphemy

    The U.S. religious watchdog appealed Friday for the rights of a Pakistani woman from the country’s minority Ahmadis who has been jailed on blasphemy charges, declaring her a prisoner of conscience and urging Prime Minister Imran Khan's government to immediately set her free. The statement by the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom said 55-year-old Ramazan Bibi was jailed last April under Pakistan's draconian blasphemy law that carries the death penalty. Under the law, anyone accused of insulting Islam can be sentenced to death if found guilty.

  • More than 60 feared dead as Indonesian Boeing 737 crashes into the sea

    More than 60 people are feared dead after a plane crashed off the coast of Indonesia shortly after take-off on Saturday afternoon. Flight SJ182 took off from the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, and then plunged more than 10,000 feet into the sea. Officials said the plane was carrying 50 passengers – including ten children - and 12 crew. On Saturday night, a large-scale search operation was underway to hunt for wreckage of the plane, which is sank in 30 metre- deep waters around the island of Lancang, part of the Thousand Islands chain just north of Jakarta. The plane was heading on a 90-minute domestic flight to Pontianak, the capital of West Kalimantan province on Indonesia's Borneo island At the time of the crash, local fishermen spoke of hearing a thunderous explosion. When they reached the area, they discovered pieces of wreckage from the airliner. "The plane fell like lightning into the sea and exploded in the water," one fisherman told the BBC’s Indonesian service. "It was pretty close to us, the shards of a kind of plywood almost hit my ship."

  • Petition to Recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom Draws 1 Million Signatures

    The latest effort to recall California governor Gavin Newsom has gained more than 1 million signatures, with nine weeks left to collect the additional 500,000 that would enable the measure to be placed on the ballot.Should the recall effort receive 1.5 million total signatures by mid-March, a mid-year election would take place."The people are being heard loud and clear, and it is not a matter of IF we are going to reach our goal necessary that will trigger a recall election of Newsom, it is just when we cross the finish line," Orrin Heatlie, the Lead Proponent of the official RecallGavin2020.com, said in a statement.A senior adviser to the recall campaign, Randy Economy, previously told Fox News that it hoped to meet the benchmark required to place the measure on the ballot by mid-to late-January.He told the outlet the effort is nonpartisan, with supporters of both Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) and President Trump backing the cause.While recall initiatives in the Golden State seldom make it onto the ballot, Newsom’s public image has been marred recently by a series of controversies, including his attendance at a mask-less, not-socially-distanced indoor dinner party late last year even as he enacted strict coronavirus restrictions in the state.Economy said a number of the movement’s supporters believe the governor has mismanaged the state’s coronavirus response, particularly as it relates to small businesses.Many small business owners in the state have lost their livelihoods while big-box stores have been allowed to remain open, he said. Newsom "put corporate interests before the people of California," Economy said.In 2003, Gray Davis became the first governor to be recalled in the U.S. since 1921. The vacancy was ultimately filled by Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Latest message from North Korea's Kim meant to light 'a fire under' Biden administration, experts say

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called the United States his biggest enemy and vowed to subdue Washington while enhancing Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal, the state's North Korean Central News Agency reported Saturday, per Bloomberg.Kim's aggressive remarks, especially those related to nuclear weapons, are viewed by experts as a message to the incoming Biden administration. "It lights a fire under the Biden administration," Ankit Panda, a Stanton Senior Fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told Bloomberg. "Kim is making clear that if Biden decides not to prioritize North Korea policy, Pyongyang will resume testing and qualitatively advancing its nuclear capabilities in ways that would be seriously detrimental for Washington and Seoul."Cheon Seong-whun, a former president of the government-funded Korea Institute for National Unification think tank in Seoul, added that Kim is trying to pressure Biden into accepting North Korea as a nuclear state, and he expects Pyongyang to move forward with a series of provocations when after the White House transition.It's not a new strategy for Pyongyang, which has a history of trying to rattle new American presidents, Bloomberg notes. Former President Barack Obama and President Trump both saw North Korea test a series of weapons upon taking office. Read more at Bloomberg.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot There will be no Trump heir Will the legislature fight back?

  • Proud Boys Hawaii founder Nick Ochs arrested for unlawful entry at Capitol

    Proud Boys Hawaii founder Nick Ochs has been arrested for trespassing at the U.S. Capitol. The leader of the Hawaiian chapter of the Proud Boys was taken into federal custody on Thursday by agents, KHON2 reported. The FBI told the outlet that he was arrested without incident at Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.

  • Iran leader bans U.S., UK COVID-19 vaccines

    Iran's Supreme Leader banned the government from importing COVID-19 vaccines from the United States and Britain on Friday (January 8) . Ayatollah Ali Khamenei labeled the Western powers as "untrustworthy," and raised the possibility they were seeking to spread the infection to other countries. "Imports of U.S. and British vaccines into the country are forbidden. I have told this to officials and I'm saying it publicly now. If the Americans were able to produce a vaccine, they would not have such a coronavirus fiasco in their own country." He added however that Iran, the Middle East’s hardest-hit country, could obtain vaccines "from other reliable places." He gave no details, but China and Russia are both allies of Iran. Iran launched human trials of its first domestic COVID-19 vaccine candidate late last month, saying it could help the country defeat the pandemic, despite U.S. sanctions that affect its ability to import vaccines. Tensions between Washington and Tehran have risen since 2018, when outgoing President Donald Trump abandoned the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions. U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, who takes office on January 20, has pledged to rejoin the agreement, if Iran also returns to full compliance.

  • Hong Kong grants bail to arrested pro-democracy activists

    Authorities in Hong Kong said Friday they have granted bail to most of the 55 pro-democracy activists who were arrested this week in a sweeping crackdown on dissent. One of the activists said they could still be charged under a tough national security law. The activists were accused of taking part in an unofficial primary election last year that authorities said was part of a plan to paralyze the Legislative Council and subvert state power.

  • How Twitter users reacted to Donald Trump ban: Suspicion, anger . . . and lots of taking the mick

    Donald Trump was banned from Twitter on Friday after the social network said his tweets "risk further incitement of violence". The US president has been accused of using social media to whip up the hate groups, fascists and white supremacists who marched on the Capitol on Wednesday. After his ban from the platform was announced, Twitter users mostly reacted with ridicule and memes. Some users responded with ironic lamentations that, after 56,571 tweets, the President's long and eventful Twitter career appeared to be over.

  • Dan Crenshaw Condemns Fellow Republicans for ‘Lying’ to Trump Supporters

    Representative Dan Crenshaw (R., Texas) on Thursday criticized fellow Republicans for “lying to millions” of people about the significance of Wednesday’s electoral vote count, which was delayed for hours after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol during the proceedings.In an appearance on Fox News, Crenshaw said that while he disagreed with Senators Ted Cruz (R., Texas) and Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) “in a fundamental way about the constitutionality of this process … and the ability of Congress to overturn any electoral votes,” period, that the pair were not to blame for the rioting that erupted on Wednesday.“Let's be very honest. Senator Cruz and Senator Hawley were not hyping up January 6th. They were not calling for people to fight in the streets. They were not saying this is the last stand. That being said, many members of Congress did do that. Many commentators did do that. Many in the media have been doing that, for the last few weeks, saying constantly [that] this is our time to fight,” he said."They've been lying to people, lying to millions," Crenshaw added. "They've been lying that January 6th was going to be this big solution for election integrity, and it was never going to be. It was never going to solve anything and it was always unconstitutional."The former Navy SEAL also told the Houston Chronicle on Thursday that he believes “people have been lied to en masse by the millions.”“In the sense that they were led to believe Jan. 6 was anything but a political performance for a few opportunistic politicians to give a five-minute speech. That is all that it ever was,” he said. “People were lied to.”On Wednesday, as lawmakers met to tally the Electoral College votes that ultimately affirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, lawmakers and staffers were forced to evacuate or find shelter in barricaded rooms and underneath desks as a pro-Trump mob broke into the building.The proceedings were delayed but ultimately resumed Wednesday night, ending with the eventual confirmation of Biden’s victory.Crenshaw told the Houston Chronicle that while he shared some of his GOP colleagues’ disapproval of how some states had carried out their elections, that Congress never had the authority to overturn the elections and lawmakers had given Trump supporters false hope.He made an emotional plea to voters on Fox News saying the path forward would be to come together and make changes at the state-level."I know that I'm not going to lie to you," he told viewers. "I'm going to tell you where we have to do the hard work and we have to change these laws at the state level because these laws are loose. They don’t give people confidence.”"We hear you," he said, "but we have to come together and work at the state level and change these things."

  • Pakistani PM asks Shiites to bury coal miners killed by IS

    Pakistan's prime minister on Friday appealed on protesting minority Shiites not to link the burial of 11 coal miners from their Hazara community, killed by the Islamic State group last week, to demands that he visit the mourners. Saying that the miners would not be buried until he visits the protesters amounts to blackmail, said Prime Minister Imran Khan. Since Sunday, hundreds of mourners have been rallying despite cold weather in Quetta, beside the coffins of the miners.

  • A rioter seen in on the Senate floor in combat gear carrying zip-tie handcuffs has been identified as a decorated Air Force veteran

    Ronan Farrow of the New Yorker identified Larry Rendall Brock Jr. as a former Lietenant Colonel in the US Air Force who claimed to have won medals.

  • U.S. Senator urges mobile, social media providers to keep Capitol rioters' data as man seen seizing Speaker's lectern arrested

    A man photographed carrying off the Speaker's lectern during the Capitol Hill riots was arrested late Friday, while a top Democratic lawmaker on Saturday called on mobile carriers to preserve social media content related to the riots. Dozens of people have been charged following the storming of the Capitol on Wednesday, with the FBI asking the public for help identifying participants, given the proliferation of images of the riots on the internet. Five people have died, including a Capitol Hill police officer.

  • What will rise from the ashes of the Republican Party?

    That question now looms over American politics after a week in which the party was thrust out of power in Washington DC and ripped in two by Donald Trump’s anti-democratic demands. With the double victory for Democratic senators in Georgia, the Republicans lost their control of the Senate, just as they have done with the White House and the House of Representatives. With the unprecedented scenes on Tuesday, a day of bloodshed in the US Capitol and a president vowing to overturn an election, the Trumpists and traditionalists finally split. You need only peer back a month or two into the past to find a time when Donald Trump and his Republican congressmen were still largely joined at the hip. The marriage had always been one of convenience. Almost every sitting Republican senator and congressmen opposed Mr Trump winning their party’s presidential nomination in 2016. But installed in the White House after a shock election victory and with a vice-like grip on the Republican base, Mr Trump’s political power over his congressmen was immense. There were moments on policy that they were willing to stand up to him en masse. When he sided with Vladimir Putin over US intelligence chiefs on Russian election meddling, for example, or his proposed troop withdrawal from Syria. But those senators who chose to repeatedly challenge him publicly, such as Jeff Flake of Arizona or Bob Corker of Tennessee, were forced to retire for fear of a primary challenger. Even Mitt Romney, now the standard-bearer of moderate Republicanism and a fierce critic of Mr Trump, accepted the president’s endorsement when he first ran to be Utah’s senator in 2018. But this week the gulf cracked back open.

  • India apprehends Chinese soldier for transgressing border

    The Indian army said Saturday that it had apprehended a Chinese soldier in the remote Ladakh region, where the two countries are locked in a monthslong military standoff along their disputed mountain border. An army statement said the Chinese soldier was taken into custody on Friday for transgressing into the Indian side in area South of Pangong Tso lake. China said it informed the Indian side as soon as one of its soldiers went missing "due to darkness and complicated terrain.”

  • Man Photographed with Foot on Desk in Pelosi’s Office Is Arrested

    Law enforcement officials announced Friday that they had arrested the man pictured in a viral photograph sitting in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office with one leg up on her desk when pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Officials said they took 60-year-old Richard Barnett into custody in Little Rock, Ark. and also released details about crimes for which several people will face federal charges.Barnett, who faces charges of violent entry and theft of public property, among other things, told KFSM that he was looking for a bathroom when he saw that the door to Pelosi’s office was open."I sat down here in my desk. I’m a taxpayer. I’m a patriot. That ain’t her desk — we loaned her that desk," he told KFSM. "And she ain’t appreciating the desk, so I thought I would sit down and appreciate the desk." Barnett is being held in the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville, Ark., awaiting his initial appearance, according to NBC News.A New York Times reporter on Wednesday shared a video of Barnett, which he said was taken after the Arkansan's time in the speaker's office, and shows him bragging about taking a personalized envelope from the office, which he says he didn't steal. > Here’s Mr. Barnett, who goes by “Bigo,” telling the story in his own words pic.twitter.com/oSyKiCDXgy> > -- Matthew Rosenberg (@AllMattNYT) January 6, 2021"I left a quarter on her desk," he said, and later added that he left a "nasty note" as well."I'll probably be telling them this is what happened all the way to the D.C. jail," he added.Barnett said that he knocked politely on the door to the office, but was then pushed inside by other rioters. Pelosi's aides have said her office was vandalized on Wednesday and that a laptop from a conference room had been stolen, though the equipment was only used for presentations.Officials earlier announced the arrests of 82 people at the state, local and federal levels, according to reports, while the FBI's Washington Field Office on Friday released 40 photos of people who are wanted in connection with the rioting at the Capitol.A state lawmaker from West Virginia was also charged Friday in connection with the riot at the Capitol. Derrick Evans, a Republican, reportedly recorded and then deleted a video of himself joining the crowd, leading to a petition asking for him to step down.Meanwhile, 70-year-old Lonnie Coffman of Falkville, Ala. is accused of having two handguns, an assault rifle and 11 Molotov cocktails that included gasoline and what appeared to be homemade napalm, officials said.Police were able to link Coffman to a suspicious red GMC pick-up truck with Alabama plates, according to NBC News.Mark Leffingwell was charged and is accused of knowingly entering restricted ground and assaulting an officer after entering the Capitol. Leffingwell repeatedly punched a U.S. Capitol Police officer in the helmet and chest, according to court papers.Christopher Michael Alberts of Maryland is accused of illegally entering the Capitol while in possession of a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun and a separate magazine filled with ammunition. Alberts, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, is also accused of having a pocketknife at the time.He "immediately tried to flee" before police detained him, according to court papers. He told police he had the gun "for personal protection and he did not intend on using the firearm to harm anyone."

  • Texas newspaper calls for resignation of state’s senator Ted Cruz after Capitol riots

    'Resign and deliver Texas from the shame of calling you our senator,' wrote the Houston Chronicle editorial board