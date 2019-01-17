Netflix Earnings Preview and Results from MS, TSM, FAST, & PPG

On today’s episode of Free Lunch, Ryan McQueeney recaps earnings results from industry bellwethers Morgan Stanley, Taiwan Semi, Fastenal, and PPG. Later, he previews the upcoming earnings report of video streaming giant Netflix.

Want more video content from Zacks? Subscribe to Zacks Investment News now!

Free Lunch is presented by Zacks Investment Research. It is streamed live, four times per week, and features breaking news and analysis from Zacks strategists. Free Lunch is available on YouTube, Twitter, and other major streaming platforms.

Wall Street had a handful of bellwether earnings reports to digest on Thursday morning, with companies that serve as indicators for the financial, industrial, and tech sectors all filing quarterly results recently.

Morgan Stanley MS disappointed investors, missing EPS and revenue expectations on the back of poor performances in key segments, including wealth management. Nevertheless, Morgan Stanley chief James Gorman pledged that these quarterly results would not be the “new normal” for the company.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing TSM also failed to satisfy investors, despite beating estimates on the top and bottom lines. It was the chip giant’s poor outlook that had people worried, as TSM guided for current-quarter sales of just $7.4 billion, more than $1 billion below Street estimates. This underscored existing sector-wide fears about weak demand for smartphones.

Things were a bit better for industrial and manufacturing bellwethers Fastenal FAST and PPG PPG. Fastenal, a maker of fasteners and other parts for all sorts of equipment, matched EPS estimates and tallied profit growth of 11%. PPG also cruised past earnings per share projections, inspiring a healthy rally in morning trading today.

Now, the attention will turn to Netflix NFLX, which is scheduled to release its latest quarterly earnings results after the bell today. The video streaming company has a solid history of beating EPS figures, but most who follow the stock prefer to hear about subscriber additions and profit margins.

The uncertainty of these types of results tend to create volatility ahead of and after Netflix’s report, and the stock has indeed seen some wild swings in recent quarters. Moreover, this report feels especially important after the company’s recent announcement that it plans to raise prices for its subscription plans.

What should investors expect from Netflix this afternoon? Make sure to check out today’s Free Lunch to hear Ryan’s answer to that very question!

Today's Stocks from Zacks' Hottest Strategies

It's hard to believe, even for us at Zacks. But while the market gained +21.9% in 2017, our top stock-picking screens have returned +115.0%, +109.3%, +104.9%, +98.6%, and +67.1%.

And this outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. Over the years it has been remarkably consistent. From 2000 - 2017, the composite yearly average gain for these strategies has beaten the market more than 19X over. Maybe even more remarkable is the fact that we're willing to share their latest stocks with you without cost or obligation.

See Them Free>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research