Netflix ends basic ad-free plan in United States, Britain

July 19 (UPI) -- Netflix has removed its cheapest ad-free content plan in both the United States and Britain, with the option no longer appearing on the streaming service's website.

Existing customers with the basic commercial-free programming package will continue receiving it until they cancel or switch plans.

The California-based streaming service in June already ended the service in Canada.

The basic, ad-free plan comes with a price tag of $9.99 per month in the United States.

People looking to re-activate previous accounts are also unable to sign up for the basic plan.

Netflix had about 5 million subscribers signed up to content with advertisements as of May, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Standard and premium plans, both with ad-free content, cost $15.49 and $19.99, respectively, per month.

Netflix is scheduled to release its next earnings report following the close of trading Wednesday.

During its last earnings report and conference call with investors, the company's Chief Financial Officer Spencer Neumann praised the new "ad-supported" plans being offered.

"It's actually even higher than our standard plan," said at the time, calling ad content key to boosting revenue and profit.