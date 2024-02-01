New on Netflix in February 2024: Best movies and TV show releases this month

Netflix may be about to remove a bunch of titles, but it’s also set to add a large amount throughout the month of February.

The streaming service will introduce new series to users – including TV adaptations of David Nicholls One Day and manga Avatar: the Last Airbender, which are hoping to make as much of a splash as January hit Griselda.

Fresh off the success of documentary American Nightmare, there will be plenty of new documentaries for viewers to tear through, and with Oscars season upon us, former Best Picture winners Green Book and reigning champ Everything Everywhere All At Once will also be added.

We’ve listed the territory below – the majority of original titles will be released both in the UK and US, but due to licencing agreements, different acquired titles will appear in either the UK or US only.

NB: The Independent has compiled this list with help from What’s on Netflix.

ORIGINALS

TV

1 February

Fame after Fame season one – UK/US

2 February

Let’s Talk About CHU season one – UK/US

7 February

The Signal season one – UK

8 February

One Day season one – UK/US

9 February

Alpha Males season two – UK/US

Ashes season one – UK/US

Bhakshak season one – UK/US

A Killer Paradox season one – UK/US

13 February

Sunderland Till I Die season three – UK

14 February

Good Morning, Verônica season three

Love is Blind season six

15 February

AlRawabi School for Girls season two – UK/US

House of Ninjas season one – UK/US

Ready, Set, Love season one – UK/US

The Vince Staples Show season one – UK/US

16 February

Comedy Chaos season one – UK/US

19 February

Rhythm + Flow Italy season one – UK/US

22 February

Avatar The Last Airbender season one – UK/US

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season six – UK/US

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ (Netflix)

24 February

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – UK/US

28 February

The Mire Millenium season thee – UK/US

29 February

A Round of Applause season one – UK/US

The Tourist season two – US

Movies

2 February

Orion and the Dark

13 February

Kill Me If You Dare – UK/US

14 February

A Soweto Love Story – UK/US

Players – UK/US

The Heartbreak Agency – UK/US

Jamie Dornan series ‘The Tourist’ is coming to Netflix in the US (BBC/Two Brothers/Steffan Hill)

16 February

The Abyss – UK/US

19 February

Einstein and the Bomb – UK/US

23 February

Mea Culpa – UK/US

Through My Window: Looking at You – UK/US

28 February

Code 8: Part 2 – UK/US

Documentary

7 February

Raël: The Last Prophet – UK/US

9 February

Lover, Stalker, Killer – UK/US

‘Lover, Stalker, Killer’ could be your next true-crime obsession (Netflix)

21 February

Can I Tell You A Secret? – UK/US

23 February

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth – UK/US

28 February

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders – UK/US

Comedy

13 February

Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All – UK/US

20 February

Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out – UK/US

Kids

5 February

Dee & Friends in Oz – UK/US

7 February

Luz: The Light of Heart – UK/US

14 February

Chhota Bheem: Shakti Astra Ki Khoj – US

LICENCED

TV

1 February

The Tourist season one – US

Young Sheldon season six – US

5 February

Monk – US

My Wife & Kids – US

7 February

Deadwater Fell – UK

9 February

An Incurable Case of Love – UK

‘Young Sheldon’ (CBS)

11 February

The Blacklist season 10 – US

14 February

Death Comes to Pemberley – UK

15 February

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit – UK

18 February

Warrior – UK/US

19 February

Decline and Fall – UK

Little Angel volume four – US

24 February

The Real World season nine – US

26 February

Brooklyn Nine-Nine – US

Movies

1 February

American Assassin – US

Anaconda – US

Enough – US

Fury – US

The Great Gatsby (2013) – US

How to Train Your Dragon 2 – US

It (2017) – US

Magic Mike’s Last Dance – US

Moneyball – US

November Criminals – UK

The Other Boleyn Girl – US

Pacific Rim – US

RedLife – UK

Resident Evil – US

Resident Evil: Retribution – US

Shortcomings – US

Shot Caller – US

Something’s Gotta Give – US

SWAT: Under Siege – US

Tom & Jerry – US

The Vow – US

Waves – US

X – US

2 February

Plus One – US

Run & Gun – UK

3 February

Ready Player One – US

‘Ready Player One’ (Warner Bros Pictures)

5 February

Eaten by Lions – UK

The Re-Education of Molly Singer – US

6 February

King Richard – UK

7 February

The Devil Wears Prada – UK

Made in Italy – US

9 February

Falling for Figaro – US

10 February

Green Book – UK

Home for Rent – UK/US

Horrible Bosses 2 – US

Lost in the Night – US

Demi Singleton, Saniyya Sidney and Will Smith in ‘King Richard' (Warner Bros)

11 February

The Outfit (2022) – UK

12 February

Blueback – US

15 February

Crossroads – US

The Catcher Was A Spy – US

16 February

Lady Macbeth – UK

20 February

My Son – UK

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – US

Mark Rylance in ‘The Outfit’ (Courtesy of Nick Wall / Focus Fe)

22 February

Southpaw – US

23 February

Everything Everywhere All At Once – US

24 February

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – US

25 February

Desperate Measures – UK

Marcel (voiced by Jenny Slate) in ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’ (A24)

Documentary

5 February

30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo – US

30 for 30: Nature Boy – US

Music

Southern All Stars: Chigsaki Live – UK