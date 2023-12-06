Netflix at Fort Monmouth and Monmouth Park: New Oceanport mayor has to see them through

OCEANPORT - The thought to run for mayor first crossed Thomas J. Tvrdik's mind when he was 8 and playing in Paul Van Brunt's backyard.

While Van Brunt grew up to become a fire chief for Oceanport's volunteer Port Au Peck Chemical Hose Co., Tvrdik fulfilled his own prophecy after he fended off a challenge in the GOP primary and ran unopposed for mayor in the November general election. He will start his new role Jan. 1.

"To be elected now, and have the vote of confidence from the people here is a really special feeling. I'm still pinching myself," Tvrdik, 44, told the Asbury Park Press.

Tvrdik grew up in town and went through the public school system, graduating Shore Regional High School in 1997. He's served on the Planning Board and Borough Council, and works as a real estate agent at ReMax and a private contractor.

He's taking over during an exciting but crucial time for the borough, whose future fortunes will be determined in great part by what the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority, Netflix and Monmouth Park end up doing.

Streaming giant Netflix is under contract to build 12 sound studios for television and film production across Eatontown and Oceanport, thus all but completing the redevelopment of Fort Monmouth.

Meanwhile, the New Jersey Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association is moving a plan ahead to place age-restricted housing and a hotel at Monmouth Park in order to create a revenue stream to keep the track afloat.

"Those are by far our biggest challenges. The current council we have in place is so well balanced I have all the confidence in the world that we'll get through this," Tvrdik said. "And the support. At any time I can call (current Mayor) Jay Coffey for advice or pick up the phone and call Mayor (Tom) Cavanagh."

Coffey, an attorney by trade, is the outgoing mayor who won as a write-in in 2016 but decided not to seek re-election following two very calm terms. Cavanagh was mayor from 1984 to 1998.

"I think what I'll miss most is dealing with the people, solving problems," Coffey said. "We're a small town, 6,000 people, so everybody knows each other."

Coffey, who helped stabilize the borough government after a few years of infighting, said getting Netflix to the finish line will perhaps be Tvrdik's biggest challenge.

"That will give us that big commercial tax ratable that we've never really had," Coffey said.

