Netflix hasn't renewed 'Bridgerton' yet, but here's what we know about the potential second season so far

Claudia Willen
daphne bridgerton
Phoebe Dynevor plays Daphne Bridgerton on "Bridgerton." LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

  • Season one of Netflix's steamy period drama, "Bridgerton," captivated viewers around the globe, making it one of the streaming network's biggest shows.

  • Netflix hasn't renewed the series just yet, but it's likely to return for a sophomore season.

  • Keep reading to learn what we know about the show's potential second season so far.

  • Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the first season of "Bridgerton."

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

As viewers speed through Netflix's latest binge-worthy series, "Bridgerton," many are already wondering when they'll get a second season of the steamy Regency-era romantic drama. 

Because between Penelope Featherington's sly reveal as Lady Whistledown, London's shady gossip columnist, and Portia Featherington's ominous reaction to the man inheriting her late husband's estate, there are plenty of strings left untied at the end of season one. 

Unfortunately, Netflix hasn't released any official news regarding the Shonda Rhimes-produced show's sophomore season yet.

However, several cast members and the show's creator, Chris Van Dusen, have dropped hints about what fans can expect from the series' next installment of episodes (if "Bridgerton" is renewed).  

Keep reading to learn what we know about a potential second season. 

Netflix hasn't announced 'Bridgerton' season 2 yet, but all signs point to renewal

bridgerton behind the scenes
"Bridgerton" premiered on December 25, 2020. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Netflix has yet to announce another season of its original series "Bridgerton" following the season one premiere on December 25, but fans shouldn't worry quite yet. 

ProductionWeekly reported that the show was initially going to film season two in July 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic affected production schedules. Now, the "Bridgerton" cast and crew are rescheduled to shoot new episodes in March 2021 in Uxbridge, England, according to What's On Netflix

Of course, nothing is set in stone until Netflix gives the green light, which is always a guessing game since the streaming giant has a tendency to prematurely cancel shows.

"We all really hope [it will be renewed]. It's a real joy to make and the response has been beyond our wildest dreams. But until the Netflix gods come down and bless us, we don't know," Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope, told Variety in December.

All things considered, it's very likely that Netflix will renew "Bridgerton," especially since the eight-episode series is already proving to be a soaring success.

The streaming platform announced that "Bridgerton" is its fifth biggest original series launched to date and is projected to reach 63 million households in the four weeks following the premiere. 

Besides, critics are already calling Netflix's massive $150 million deal with Rhimes, who produced "Bridgerton," a "good investment" following the show's debut. 

'Bridgerton,' an adaptation of the first book in Julia Quinn's series, is well positioned for more seasons

bridgerton netflix
"Bridgerton" is currently streaming on Netflix. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Fans of Julia Quinn's bestselling novel "The Duke and I" probably noticed that Van Dusen stayed fairly true to the book's storyline throughout season one. 

"The Duke and I," which follows Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset's ruse-to-romance love story where the two pretend to fall in love only to actually fall in love, is only the first book in Quinn's eight-part Bridgerton series.

Each subsequent novel focuses on a different Bridgerton child, meaning there's plenty of material for Van Dusen to carry over to the screen. 

"It might be too early to talk about at this point. I do have a plan and a vision in my head to success," Van Dusen told The Wrap in December. "I would love to be able to explore stories and romances for every Bridgerton sibling. Of course, I would love to be able to do that."

If there's a second season, it will likely focus on Anthony Bridgerton

bridgerton jonathan bailey
Jonathan Bailey plays Anthony Bridgerton. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

The second novel in Quinn's Bridgerton book series is called "The Viscount Who Loved Me," and it turns the attention from Daphne to her eldest brother, Anthony Bridgerton. 

Phoebe Dynevor, who stars as Daphne in season one, hinted that Anthony (played by Jonathan Bailey) will take center stage if the show is renewed during a December interview with Town & Country.

And since Anthony meddled in Daphne's love life throughout the first season, Phoebe said she hopes his little sister returns the favor. 

"I love that [Daphne's] story ends really nicely; it's all tied up at the end. Now, I have a feeling that she's going to have to get involved with Anthony's love life, since it's his turn next," she told the outlet, adding, "I'm a hopeless romantic, so I'm all for the happily-ever-after ending."

Van Dusen also dropped subtle hints that Anthony may be the focal point of season two during the season one finale. 

bridgerton bee
In "Bridgerton," little buzzing bees make several appearances, a nod to the siblings' late father, Edmund Bridgerton. Netflix

When Daphne asks Anthony what his plans are at the end of episode eight, he replies, "Nothing of note other than finding and promptly declaring my intentions to my new viscountess, of course."

He continues: "I finally determined the difficulty - love itself. Removing it from all romantic relations shall make me all the better for it. No more distractions from responsibility or being waylaid from the sensible path."

With this line as Anthony's final remark, Van Dusen positions the viscount to be the next Bridgerton child in search of a partner.  

Shortly thereafter, eagle-eyed "Bridgerton" fans likely noticed a bee on the windowsill in the aftermath of Daphne's birth scene. 

In "The Viscount Who Loved Me," readers learn that Edmund Bridgerton, Anthony's father, unexpectedly died of a bee sting, leaving his heir petrified of the insects. The book tackles the enduring trauma Anthony faces from the accident.

So, the bee in the season one finale could be Van Dusen's method of segueing from Daphne in season one to Anthony in season two.

Many cast members have said they'd be eager to continue the series 

penelope featherington bridgerton
Penelope Featherington on "Bridgerton." LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

With so many cliffhangers at the end of season one, "Bridgerton" cast members are already thinking about their characters' roles in a second season. 

Coughlan, for example, feels like Penelope's story is just beginning. 

"I'd love to go on that journey with her, to see how she's changed," she said during a December interview with Radio Times. "I'd really love to come back because I feel like we've just scratched the surface."

The Irish actress, who mostly spends time with Eloise Bridgerton, Colin Bridgerton, Marina Thompson, and her sisters Prudence and Philipa on the show, noted that she'd also like to have more on-screen interactions with a variety of cast members such as Bailey and Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte.

"I love her," she said, adding, "I feel like we've established this big world so I'd love to explore more of it."

Reg&#xe9;-Jean Page Simon Hastings
Regé-Jean Page plays Simon Hastings on "Bridgerton." LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Regé-Jean Page, who plays the Duke of Hastings on season one, said he'd "absolutely" return for a second season during an interview with Oprah Magazine in December.

"I think there are a lot of good stories to be told in this world," he said. "There's a plethora of characters and each of those characters has cousins, uncles, and dogs, and I think people enjoy exploring all of those depths and nooks and crannies."

And Rosheuvel, who portrays Queen Charlotte, has her eyes set on one thing: the royal's quest to uncover Lady Whistledown in the second season. 

"If [creator] Chris Van Dusen comes to me and says, 'Golda, what would you like to see in the second season if we have a second season?' I would say, 'The Queen and Eloise have to get together and form an alliance and find out who Whistledown is,'" the actress told Insider

Read more: 

21 details you might have missed on season one of 'Bridgerton'

'Bridgerton' star Nicola Coughlan pushes back on critics who slammed the show's diverse cast

'Bridgerton's' Queen Charlotte says the huge afro wig she wore felt like it was 'burning' her scalp during filming

17 moments that gave away Lady Whistledown's identity on season 1 of 'Bridgerton'

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • When will Warnock and Ossoff be seated in the Senate — and when will Democrats take control?

    With their upset victories in this week’s Georgia runoffs, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will give Democrats the edge in the U.S. Senate for the first time since 2015.

  • Here are all the Trump officials who have resigned since the Capitol riot

    Several members of the Trump administration have resigned in apparent protest following the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, and the White House is reportedly bracing for more departures.

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • Error puts millions of U.S. stimulus payments in wrong accounts -TurboTax

    Millions of pandemic stimulus payments have been deposited in incorrect customer accounts due to an Internal Revenue Service error, according to Intuit TurboTax, which is helping to distribute the payments. Two banking industry sources confirmed the error, which will delay distribution of the badly needed aid. "For those who don't receive a direct deposit, they should watch their mail for either a paper check or a prepaid debit card," the IRS said in a notice on Thursday.

  • Ted Cruz suggested the Senate hold a 'commission' to investigate election results. Bipartisan senators immediately tore him apart.

    In his opposition to the counting of electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) suggested Congress "follow the precedent" of another disputed election.In 1877, just a few years after the end of the Civil War, a disputed election was resolved with a bipartisan electoral commission that put former Republican President Rutherford B. Hayes in the White House, but also ended most of the Reconstruction efforts aimed at enforcing the end of slavery and white supremacy in the South. The 1877 commission allowed Jim Crow laws to take hold in the South and remain for nearly a century later. But without much regard for that racist history, Cruz suggested today's Congress follow 1877's lead.> "I would urge that we follow the precedent of 1877," says Senator Ted Cruz.> > The bipartisan electoral commission that Cruz speaks of was widely regarded as a disaster https://t.co/azXMO0zfYw pic.twitter.com/dLSuPLrvcO> > — Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) January 6, 2021Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) followed with a complete teardown of Cruz's argument, questioning why Cruz wasn't also disputing the elections of dozens of House members elected on the same ballots. And then came Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), a Republican from a swing state Biden won. Despite supporting and campaigning for Trump, Toomey also wasn't siding with the Republican opposition, instead questioning just how much good a "commission" would do for the undisputed count.More stories from theweek.com Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable' Mick Mulvaney resigns from the Trump administration: 'I can't stay here' Congress, Pence certify Joe Biden's presidential victory

  • Air Force Brass Order Removal of All Offensive, Non-Inclusive Patches, Mottos and Emblems

    Commanders have until Feb. 21 to review their units' emblems, morale patches, mottos, nicknames, coins and other heraldry.

  • Trump's tweets in praise of Capitol rioters blocked by Facebook and Twitter

    The president's Twitter account was suspended for 12 hours after he told supporters who stormed the Capitol "We love you. You're very special" while spreading election misinformation.

  • State media: Iran unveils underground missile base

    Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards unveiled an underground missile base at an undisclosed Gulf location on Friday, Iranian state media reported, at a time of heightened tension between Tehran and the United States.

  • Mike Pence’s daughter reveals she was caught up in riots and defends ‘hero’ Capitol police

    Charlotte Pence Bond, Mike Pence’s daughter, has defended Capitol Police after pro-Trump rioters were able to overpower law enforcement and breach the US Capitol on Wednesday. Capitol Police have come under scrutiny given how underprepared they appeared to be compared to the number of rioters who descended on the Capitol. Anyone who is blaming the Capitol Hill Police for the domestic terrorism that occurred yesterday should seriously reconsider their position.

  • Woman who accused Black teen of stealing phone is arrested

    A woman who falsely accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone and then tackled him at a New York City hotel was arrested in her home state of California. Miya Ponsetto, 22, was jailed Thursday in Ventura County, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office there said. The New York Police Department flew detectives out to California earlier Thursday with a warrant for Ponsetto's arrest.

  • Romney tells Republican colleagues 'this is what you've gotten' as Senate shelters in breached Capitol

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) put the blame for the chaos unfolding in the Capitol on Wednesday firmly on the shoulders of his Republican colleagues: "This is what you've gotten, guys," Romney was heard yelling as "mayhem unfolded in the Senate chamber, apparently addressing his colleagues who were leading the charge to press Mr. Trump's false claims of a stolen election," The New York Times reports.Protesters breached the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, flooding the building and breaking into both chambers of Congress, sending lawmakers into terrified lockdowns. Sheltering with some members of the press, Romney reportedly called over Jonathan Martin of the Times to make it known, "This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection."More stories from theweek.com Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable' MSNBC's Joe Scarborough calls for Trump's arrest over Capitol riots: 'He should be sent to jail today' Fox and Friends' Ainsley Earhardt hopes Trump can 'forgive' Pence for not overturning election

  • Some U.S. Capitol rioters fired after internet detectives identify them

    Some of the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol were fired from their jobs on Thursday after internet sleuths publicized their identities. The District of Columbia police department released https://mpdc.dc.gov/sites/default/files/dc/sites/mpdc/publication/attachments/POIs%20of%20Interest_1.7.21.pdf photos of people in Wednesday's melee and potential charges against them. The FBI also asked the public to help it identify rioters, a call that drew ribbing on social media in light of the prolific coverage of the event.

  • Rioter photographed hanging on Congress wall claims he was telling others to respect ‘sacred ground’

    Protestor says his companions wanted to ‘trash the place’ but he urged them to respect the ground

  • Boston Marathon bomber sues over ballcap, showers in prison

    Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has sued the federal government for $250,000 over his treatment at the Colorado prison where he is serving a life sentence. Tsarnaev, 26, calls his treatment in the handwritten suit filed Monday “unlawful, unreasonable and discriminatory.”

  • GOP Sen. Josh Hawley loses book deal, mentor, major donor after Capitol assault, gains 2 scathing editorials

    If Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) thought leading the small band of Republican senators to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory on Wednesday would benefit him politically, it appears the opposite happened.On Thursday, political mentor former Sen. John Danforth (R-Mo.) called supporting Hawley's Senate bid "the worst mistake I ever made in my life," a GOP donor who gave millions to his campaigns denounced him as "a political opportunist willing to subvert the Constitution," Simon & Schuster canceled his book deal, and Missouri's two biggest newspapers called on him to resign immediately.> From our Francis Chung, Sen. Josh Hawley greeting protesters in the east side of the Capitol before riots began. pic.twitter.com/I8DjBCDuoP> > — Manuel Quinones (@ManuelQ) January 6, 2021"If Hawley had shown any evidence that there’s a conscience in there somewhere, underneath the ambition and the artifice and the uncommon combo of striving and laziness that he's somehow made work for him," he'd resign, The Kansas City Star said in an editorial. "We can't appeal to a sense of decency that doesn't exist. But we can say that Hawley, who gave a raised fist of encouragement to the likes of that proud lout who put his feet up on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk, cannot continue to be our man in Washington, and so will have to be expelled." The Senate, the Star editorialists added, "must do more than censure his treasonous behavior.""Hawley's tardy, cover-his-ass condemnation of the violence ranks at the top of his substantial list of phony, smarmy, and politically expedient declarations," the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said in an editorial. "Hawley's presidential aspirations have been flushed down the toilet because of his role in instigating Wednesday's assault on democracy. He should do Missourians and the rest of the country a big favor and resign now."Joplin businessman David Humphreys, who personally and with his family largely bankrolled Hawley's state attorney general and Senate races, told the Missouri Independent on Thursday that Hawley "has shown his true colors as an anti-democracy populist by supporting Trump's false claim of a 'stolen election,'" and urged the Senate to censure him.Simon & Schuster, meanwhile, said it "cannot support Sen. Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom."> pic.twitter.com/NdIkmGbCFI> > — Simon & Schuster (@simonschuster) January 7, 2021Hawley said Simon & Schuster was making a "direct assault on the First Amendment" and threatened to sue for breach of contract.More stories from theweek.com Maryland governor said he was repeatedly denied authorization to send National Guard to D.C. Washington Times corrects widely cited story claiming 'antifa' infiltrated Capitol siege, says 'neo-Nazis' ID'd Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah: Trump is 'directly responsible' for Capitol riots

  • Protester with feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk is a Trump supporter from Arkansas

    A Capitol protester pictured with his feet up in the offices of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been identified as Richard Barnett, a self-described 'white nationalist' Trump supporter from Arkansas. Mr Barnett, 60, who was one of several protesters who stormed into Ms Pelosi's office, wrote her a "nasty note" and took a letter from her office addressed to a Republican Congressman. After then fleeing outside, he waved the letter around and gave a foul-mouthed interview to a waiting reporters, where he complained of having been squirted with mace spray by police trying to protect the building. He mockingly denied stealing the envelope, saying he had left some loose change on Ms Pelosi's desk by way of payment. “I didn’t steal it. I bled on it because they were macing me and I couldn’t f—ing see,” Mr Barnett said, according to video posted on Twitter by a New York Times reporter. “So I figure ‘well, I’m in her office, I got blood in her office, I’ll put a quarter on her desk even though she ain’t f—ing worth it." He added: "When the police came in with pepper spray, “I said, ‘I paid for this, it’s mine,’ and I left."

  • What does ‘Status Not Available’ mean on stimulus tracking site? Here’s what IRS says

    Stimulus checks started arriving through direct deposit last week, the IRS said.

  • Police arrest woman who tackled and falsely accused Black teen of stealing her phone

    Investigators coordinated with the New York City Police Department to arrest Miya Ponsetto, 22, for a fugitive warrant in Piru, California.

  • Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable'

    President Trump reportedly spent much of Wednesday "cocooned" at the White House as his supporters stormed the Capitol, and his aides say he has become "mentally unreachable."While a pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol building on Wednesday, disrupting Congress' session to certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election and leaving four people dead, Trump was "cocooned at the White House and listening only to a small coterie of loyal aides," all while resisting calls from advisers to condemn the rioters, The Washington Post reports."He kept saying: 'The vast majority of them are peaceful,'" an administration official told the Post. "'What about the riots this summer? What about the other side? No one cared when they were rioting. My people are peaceful. My people aren't thugs.' He didn't want to condemn his people."Now, Axios reports that some of Trump's "stalwart aides and confidants" have "given up trying to communicate with him" altogether, "considering him mentally unreachable.""His closest friends and paid White House officials — many of the Trumpiest Trumpers we know — are avoiding him like the plague," Axios writes, adding, "The president's final days in office will be lonely ones."Although Trump did ultimately release a video on Twitter in which he called on those rioting in the Capitol to go home, the video also again included his false claims that the election was stolen. According to the Post, aides had asked Trump not to include these false claims in the statement, but he went off script and threw them in anyway. Ultimately, some aides believe Trump "did irreparable damage to his presidency and legacy," the Post writes, with an administration official saying, "He was a total monster today."More stories from theweek.com Maryland governor said he was repeatedly denied authorization to send National Guard to D.C. Washington Times corrects widely cited story claiming 'antifa' infiltrated Capitol siege, says 'neo-Nazis' ID'd Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah: Trump is 'directly responsible' for Capitol riots

  • Capitol riots: Officer ‘on life-support’ after violence in DC

    More than 50 officers were injured in the riots, with one being beaten and tased by the mob