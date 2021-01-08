Netflix hasn't renewed 'Bridgerton' yet, but here's what we know about the potential second season so far

Phoebe Dynevor plays Daphne Bridgerton on "Bridgerton." LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Season one of Netflix's steamy period drama, "Bridgerton," captivated viewers around the globe, making it one of the streaming network's biggest shows.

Netflix hasn't renewed the series just yet, but it's likely to return for a sophomore season.

Keep reading to learn what we know about the show's potential second season so far.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the first season of "Bridgerton."

As viewers speed through Netflix's latest binge-worthy series, "Bridgerton," many are already wondering when they'll get a second season of the steamy Regency-era romantic drama.

Because between Penelope Featherington's sly reveal as Lady Whistledown, London's shady gossip columnist, and Portia Featherington's ominous reaction to the man inheriting her late husband's estate, there are plenty of strings left untied at the end of season one.

Unfortunately, Netflix hasn't released any official news regarding the Shonda Rhimes-produced show's sophomore season yet.

However, several cast members and the show's creator, Chris Van Dusen, have dropped hints about what fans can expect from the series' next installment of episodes (if "Bridgerton" is renewed).

Keep reading to learn what we know about a potential second season.

Netflix hasn't announced 'Bridgerton' season 2 yet, but all signs point to renewal

"Bridgerton" premiered on December 25, 2020. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Netflix has yet to announce another season of its original series "Bridgerton" following the season one premiere on December 25, but fans shouldn't worry quite yet.

ProductionWeekly reported that the show was initially going to film season two in July 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic affected production schedules. Now, the "Bridgerton" cast and crew are rescheduled to shoot new episodes in March 2021 in Uxbridge, England, according to What's On Netflix.

Of course, nothing is set in stone until Netflix gives the green light, which is always a guessing game since the streaming giant has a tendency to prematurely cancel shows.

"We all really hope [it will be renewed]. It's a real joy to make and the response has been beyond our wildest dreams. But until the Netflix gods come down and bless us, we don't know," Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope, told Variety in December.

All things considered, it's very likely that Netflix will renew "Bridgerton," especially since the eight-episode series is already proving to be a soaring success.

The streaming platform announced that "Bridgerton" is its fifth biggest original series launched to date and is projected to reach 63 million households in the four weeks following the premiere.

Besides, critics are already calling Netflix's massive $150 million deal with Rhimes, who produced "Bridgerton," a "good investment" following the show's debut.

'Bridgerton,' an adaptation of the first book in Julia Quinn's series, is well positioned for more seasons

"Bridgerton" is currently streaming on Netflix. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Fans of Julia Quinn's bestselling novel "The Duke and I" probably noticed that Van Dusen stayed fairly true to the book's storyline throughout season one.

"The Duke and I," which follows Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset's ruse-to-romance love story where the two pretend to fall in love only to actually fall in love, is only the first book in Quinn's eight-part Bridgerton series.

Each subsequent novel focuses on a different Bridgerton child, meaning there's plenty of material for Van Dusen to carry over to the screen.

"It might be too early to talk about at this point. I do have a plan and a vision in my head to success," Van Dusen told The Wrap in December. "I would love to be able to explore stories and romances for every Bridgerton sibling. Of course, I would love to be able to do that."

If there's a second season, it will likely focus on Anthony Bridgerton

Jonathan Bailey plays Anthony Bridgerton. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

The second novel in Quinn's Bridgerton book series is called "The Viscount Who Loved Me," and it turns the attention from Daphne to her eldest brother, Anthony Bridgerton.

Phoebe Dynevor, who stars as Daphne in season one, hinted that Anthony (played by Jonathan Bailey) will take center stage if the show is renewed during a December interview with Town & Country.

And since Anthony meddled in Daphne's love life throughout the first season, Phoebe said she hopes his little sister returns the favor.

"I love that [Daphne's] story ends really nicely; it's all tied up at the end. Now, I have a feeling that she's going to have to get involved with Anthony's love life, since it's his turn next," she told the outlet, adding, "I'm a hopeless romantic, so I'm all for the happily-ever-after ending."

Van Dusen also dropped subtle hints that Anthony may be the focal point of season two during the season one finale.

In "Bridgerton," little buzzing bees make several appearances, a nod to the siblings' late father, Edmund Bridgerton. Netflix

When Daphne asks Anthony what his plans are at the end of episode eight, he replies, "Nothing of note other than finding and promptly declaring my intentions to my new viscountess, of course."

He continues: "I finally determined the difficulty - love itself. Removing it from all romantic relations shall make me all the better for it. No more distractions from responsibility or being waylaid from the sensible path."

With this line as Anthony's final remark, Van Dusen positions the viscount to be the next Bridgerton child in search of a partner.

Shortly thereafter, eagle-eyed "Bridgerton" fans likely noticed a bee on the windowsill in the aftermath of Daphne's birth scene.

In "The Viscount Who Loved Me," readers learn that Edmund Bridgerton, Anthony's father, unexpectedly died of a bee sting, leaving his heir petrified of the insects. The book tackles the enduring trauma Anthony faces from the accident.

So, the bee in the season one finale could be Van Dusen's method of segueing from Daphne in season one to Anthony in season two.

Many cast members have said they'd be eager to continue the series

Penelope Featherington on "Bridgerton." LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

With so many cliffhangers at the end of season one, "Bridgerton" cast members are already thinking about their characters' roles in a second season.

Coughlan, for example, feels like Penelope's story is just beginning.

"I'd love to go on that journey with her, to see how she's changed," she said during a December interview with Radio Times. "I'd really love to come back because I feel like we've just scratched the surface."

The Irish actress, who mostly spends time with Eloise Bridgerton, Colin Bridgerton, Marina Thompson, and her sisters Prudence and Philipa on the show, noted that she'd also like to have more on-screen interactions with a variety of cast members such as Bailey and Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte.

"I love her," she said, adding, "I feel like we've established this big world so I'd love to explore more of it."

Regé-Jean Page plays Simon Hastings on "Bridgerton." LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Regé-Jean Page, who plays the Duke of Hastings on season one, said he'd "absolutely" return for a second season during an interview with Oprah Magazine in December.

"I think there are a lot of good stories to be told in this world," he said. "There's a plethora of characters and each of those characters has cousins, uncles, and dogs, and I think people enjoy exploring all of those depths and nooks and crannies."

And Rosheuvel, who portrays Queen Charlotte, has her eyes set on one thing: the royal's quest to uncover Lady Whistledown in the second season.

"If [creator] Chris Van Dusen comes to me and says, 'Golda, what would you like to see in the second season if we have a second season?' I would say, 'The Queen and Eloise have to get together and form an alliance and find out who Whistledown is,'" the actress told Insider.

