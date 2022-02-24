Netflix hopes to recover $200,000 worth of props stolen from 'The Crown'

A replica of an 1897 Imperial Coronation Fabergé coach egg, 12 sets of silver candelabras and a clockface from a William IV grandfather clock were among the $200,000 worth of antique props stolen from the England set of Netflix's royal-family drama "The Crown."

South Yorkshire Police were called on Feb. 16 following a report of theft from vehicles at Pastures Road, Doncaster. The three vehicles, containing props used in film and TV, "were broken into and a number of items taken," according to a statement from the South Yorkshire Police.

"Officers investigated the incident but all existing lines of enquiry have now been exhausted. The case has been filed pending any new lines of enquiry," police said.

Some 200 items were taken when the vehicles were broken into at a truck stop in Mexborough in Yorkshire while a unit was shooting nearby. The Emmy-winning series is centered on Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and is shooting its fifth season, which is set to begin streaming later this year.

A representative for Netflix said the streaming giant does not expect to delay production; however, it still hopes to retrieve the items valued at £150,000.

"We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely," a Netflix spokesperson said Thursday in a statement to The Times. "Replacements will be sourced, there is no expectation that filming will be held up."

"The items stolen are not necessarily in the best condition and therefore of limited value for resale," Alison Harvey, set decorator for "The Crown," told the Antiques Trade Gazette. "However, they are valuable as pieces to the U.K. film industry.”

According to the weekly publication, some of the other pilfered items are seven gold candelabras, several Russian icons, a 10-piece silver dressing table set and St. Louis gilt crystal glassware and decanters.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.