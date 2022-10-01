Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is up 4.0%, but insiders still continue to see a loss of US$7.9m on their US$20m investment

Insiders who bought US$20m worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 4.0% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled US$7.9m since the time of purchase.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Netflix

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Co-Founder Wilmot Hastings for US$20m worth of shares, at about US$393 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$235. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Wilmot Hastings was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Netflix insiders own 1.3% of the company, currently worth about US$1.4b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Netflix Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Netflix insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Netflix insiders think the business has merit. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Netflix and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

