Netflix Joins a Growing Trend of Bucking the Apple Tax

With the slowing adoption of the iPhone taking center stage, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is increasingly focusing on services revenue as a way to prop up its growth. The recurring revenue that can come from subscriptions like iCloud and Apple Music is an area of growing interest for the company.

In a move that is sure to cause some serious conversations in Cupertino, one of the App Store's biggest moneymakers is making a move to cut Apple out of the equation.

Its biggest customer?

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has consistently been one of the top-grossing apps on iTunes, with Apple taking between 15% and 30% of the monthly subscription for customers who sign up via the iOS App Store and pay via iTunes. Apple charges 30% for the first 12 months, then 15% for each month thereafter. That has been a costly proposition for Netflix, with some estimates as high as $1.4 billion in total charges paid to Apple as well as Google, a division of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG).

Several months ago, Netflix began testing a workaround. New or lapsed subscribers weren't allowed to use iTunes as a payment method in the 33 countries where the test took place. Those customers were redirected to Netflix's website to sign up or login and enter a form of payment.

The results of those tests must have been promising, as Netflix recently announced, "We no longer support iTunes as a method of payment for new members," according to a report in Venture Beat. Existing Netflix customers that use iTunes as a payment method are currently grandfathered in.

A growing trend

Netflix isn't the only company to balk at paying the so-called "Apple tax" and looking to pocket the cut that Apple takes on most apps downloaded from iTunes. Streaming music provider Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) "has also been testing ways to avoid paying Apple for new in-app subscription purchases by forcing customers to visit mobile sites for subscription sign-ups," said well-known analyst and longtime Apple follower Gene Munster of Loup Ventures.

There have been other high-profile defections as well. The Financial Times yanked its iPhone and iPad apps from the App Store. Epic Games -- the publisher of video game phenomenon Fortnite -- has taken that a step further, launching its own app store in December and charging developers just 12% in an effort to siphon off business from its well-heeled competitors.