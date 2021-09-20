Netflix Launches a Totally Free Streaming Plan, Available Only in Kenya for Now

Todd Spangler
·2 min read

Netflix is launching an entirely free plan — with a more limited content selection, available only on Android phones — first in Kenya.

The streaming company’s hope is that by offering a 100% free tier, which includes about one-fourth of the content available in its paid-streaming plans in Kenya, more people will try out the service and end up subscribing.

“If you’ve never watched Netflix before — and many people in Kenya haven’t — this is a great way to experience our service,” Cathy Conk, director of product innovation at Netflix, wrote in a blog post. “And if you like what you see, it’s easy to upgrade to one of our paid plans so you can enjoy our full catalog on your TV or laptop as well.”

The free plan in Kenya allows people to sign up to access Netflix ad-free on Android mobile phones. In addition to a truncated content lineup, the no-cost tier does not allow users to download titles for offload viewing nor does it allow casting to connected TVs.

When Kenyans sign up for the free plan, no payment information is required. Users only need to enter an email address, confirm they are 18 or over, and create a password. “Then you can sit back and watch many of Netflix’s most popular series and films, as well as enjoy our personalized recommendations, parental controls, and profiles (including kids),” Conk wrote.

Netflix was looking for a new way to let Kenyans try out the service, a spokesperson said. The company has in the past offered free trials and select Netflix originals for free in different markets. Netflix’s free plan is first launching in Kenya as a way for the company to try out the approach and gather information about how effective it is attracting paying subs, the rep said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘The Crown,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ Lead Emmys in Streaming’s Big Night

    (Bloomberg) -- Netflix’s “The Crown” won best drama series at the Emmy Awards Sunday night, giving the streaming service the top prize on the TV industry’s biggest night for the first time.A lush period piece about the British royal family, “The Crown” won best drama series in its fourth season, which depicted Prince Charles’s romance with Princess Diana, as well as his affairs with Camilla Parker-Bowles, his future wife. The show also won the prizes for best writing and directing of a drama ser

  • Zymergen Deadline Alert

    Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Zymergen To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2021) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Zymergen Inc. ("Zymergen" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ZY) and reminds investors of the October 4, 2021 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal ...

  • Confluent Inc.: The Winning Streak Continues

    Shares of Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) traded today at $67.50, eclipsing its 52-week high. Approximately 945,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 587,000 shares. Over the past year, Confluent Inc. has traded in a range of $42.31 to $67.50 and is now at $66.46, 57% above that low. Confluent Inc. is a new category of data infrastructure designed to connect all the applications, systems, and data layers of a company around a real-time central nervous syst

  • 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years

    A few publicly traded companies have reached trillion-dollar valuations, and many more are worth hundreds of billions. Three Motley Fool contributors think Square (NYSE: SQ), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) have a shot.

  • China's Evergrande Crisis: A Real Threat to U.S. Stocks?

    A looming debt default by Chinese real estate titan Evergrande is sparking fears of global contagion and knocking stocks from their perches.

  • Why Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Other Tech Stocks Dropped Today

    What happened  Mounting concerns of a potential financial crisis in China drove investors to reduce risk on Monday. Here's how some of the largest and most popular tech stocks fared today: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), down 2.

  • Amazon's AI-powered cameras punish its delivery drivers when they look at side mirrors or when other cars cut them off, report says

    Amazon drivers have been punished for looking at side mirrors, adjusting the radio, and being cut off in traffic by other people, Motherboard reports.

  • Apple's iOS 15 Update Releases On Monday, But You May Not Want To Install it Right Away

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is launching its updated iOS version 15 on Monday. The new operating system comes with a wide range of new features and fixes some existing bugs as well. It will bring new features like the ability to FaceTime Android owners, store your driver's license in your digital wallet, and major Apple Maps upgrades. Apple intends to initially release the beta version to help developers resolve the bugs. So while they work to resolve remaining glitches, you could see issues with t

  • Why Apple's Health App Could Be the Sleeper Hit of iOS 15

    When Apple’s iOS 15 goes live Monday, it will come with the usual bevy of software upgrades meant to enhance slightly older iPhones while also laying the groundwork for the Cupertino, Calif. company’s next generation of devices. While most of the tech world will be focused on the headline changes, like a long-overdue overhaul of the default Weather app that centers more useful information, iOS 15 also introduces some major new health features, including new trend analysis and notification abilities, data sharing features, first-of-their-kind health metrics and more. “Since 2014, the Health app’s mission has been to help you make sense of your own health data, and making sure it’s private and secure, all in one place,” says Dr. Sumbul Desai, Apple’s VP of Health.

  • The Surprising and Puzzling Paradox with Modern Cameras and Lenses

    I've spent a lot of time pondering away at a critical issue with cameras. In many ways, it still feels like we're caught in a traditional problem that hasn't disappeared. It starts with modern cameras. Lots of things about them are rooted in tradition. And that's wonderful. Photography needs to be true to where it began. But embracing digital still hasn't truly happened. My hope is that it doesn't take too long for a lot of rapid change to occur. One of the most perplexing things about modern ca

  • Lowest price ever! This Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet bundle is just $57 right now — it's nearly 80 percent off today!

    You'll get fun goodies, like free subscriptions, a flip-cover smart case and a stand.

  • We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $200 on the Gadgets of Your Dreams

    Who says Apple doesn’t do sales?

  • Apple still set to reveal AirPods 3 and new MacBook Pro models in 2021

    Apple announced a number of new products last week, from the iPhone 13 series to the Apple Watch Series 7. The California Streaming event even saw the debut of two new iPad models, which leaks had suggested would come later. That said, Apple is almost certainly not done announcing new devices in 2021. In the … The post Apple still set to reveal AirPods 3 and new MacBook Pro models in 2021 appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple's 2022 iPhones could feature notch-less designs, but not in-display Touch ID

    Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has published a new report detailing the company's iPhone plans for 2022 and beyond.

  • This mini projector 'feels like the theater' —and it's on sale for only $100 at Amazon

    Set up a dreamy outdoor movie night with this steal of a projector — and save some serious coin.

  • Amazon's bestselling KN95 masks have nearly 29,000 perfect reviews — and they're on sale

    Get your hands on the Hotodeal KN95 masks while they're still in stock — just $1.25 a pop.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – September 20th, 2021

    It’s been a bearish start to the week for the majors. Failure to revisit last week’s highs early in the week will likely leave the majors under pressure.

  • Did a leak just reveal more than one foldable Pixel phone from Google?

    Samsung’s 2021 foldable handsets represent the Korean giant’s best generation of foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 are more durable than their predecessors, and they’re significantly cheaper than before. Samsung has grand ambitions for foldable phone sales, as it’s looking to make the new form factor mainstream. But reports also say … The post Did a leak just reveal more than one foldable Pixel phone from Google? appeared first on BGR.

  • The Morning After: 12 years in jail for unlocking smartphones

    A special type of white paint could replace your air conditioning.

  • Amazon leaks new Kindle Paperwhite models on its own site

    Amazon may be getting set to release a new version of its Paperwhite reader including a high-end "Signature Edition," according to new Amazon listings.