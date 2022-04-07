Netflix Movie Starring Julia Roberts Begins Filming On LI: Patch PM

Share-worthy stories from Long Island Patch sites to talk about tonight:

New Netflix Movie Starring Julia Roberts Begins Filming On Long Island

Filming began this week with new dates slated for later this month, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Long Island Woman Stole $750,000 From 91-Year-Old Client: DA



Officials say the woman wrote huge checks to herself and used the victim's credit cards for personal purchases.



Man Flying Drone At Hawk's Nest Falls To His Death



Police said the drone had crashed 15 feet down an embankment and the man fell while trying to recover the device.

Dad Guilty In Federal 'Sex Cult' Exploitation Case

A dad who ran a criminal racket out of his daughter's dorm was convicted of 15 counts, ranging from sex trafficking to blackmail.

$200,000 Worth Of Handbags Stolen From Long Island Store



Police say three men broke a window and made off more than two dozen valuable designer handbags.



Remembering Keri Lynn, Forever

A year after a beloved kindergarten teacher died after a battle with Stage IV metastatic breast cancer, a community remembers her light.





