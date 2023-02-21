Is Netflix (NFLX) a High-Growth Stock?

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

Investment management company Bireme Capital recently released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund returned 34.7% net of fees compared to a 7.6% return for the S&P 500. The strategy has compounded at 27.4% annualized, besting the market by 16% a year. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Bireme Capital highlighted stocks like Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Los Gatos, California, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is a streaming platform. On February 17, 2023, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock closed at $347.96 per share. One-month return of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was 1.59%, and its shares lost 11.07% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has a market capitalization of $154.963 billion.

Bireme Capital made the following comment about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) appreciated 25% in the quarter, well off its lows but still down more than 50% on the year. Q3 results saw a return to subscriber growth, with the firm adding 2.4m and finishing at an all time high 223m subscribers. Netflix also debuted its much-anticipated advertising tier in November, pricing it at a 30% discount in the US. While it is still very early days, we think by 2028 Netflix’s ad-supported tier will have tens of millions of subscribers and generate $10+ billion in revenue at high margins. We expect earnings to exceed $30 per share by then, roughly triple what the company earns today."

app, chill, clip, communication, computer, desktop, digital, display, editorial, film, find, hand, homepage, illustrative, internet, laptop, living, media, monitor, movie, multimedia, netflix, network, phone, portable, retina, room, screen, search, sign, site, stream, streaming, table, tablet, technology, touch, tv, video, watching, web, www
app, chill, clip, communication, computer, desktop, digital, display, editorial, film, find, hand, homepage, illustrative, internet, laptop, living, media, monitor, movie, multimedia, netflix, network, phone, portable, retina, room, screen, search, sign, site, stream, streaming, table, tablet, technology, touch, tv, video, watching, web, www

Copyright: lculig / 123RF Stock Photo

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is in 19th position on our 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds list. As per our database, 115 hedge fund portfolios held Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) at the end of the third quarter, which was 95 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in another article and shared the list of Jim Cramer stocks this month. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s Why Redfin Corporation (RDFN) Declined in Q4

    Investment management company Saga Partners recently released its second half 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second half of 2022, the fund declined 40.0% net of fees compared to a 7.6% (including dividends) increase for the S&P 500 Index. The annualized return of the fund since inception […]

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    Growth stocks have started a turnaround in the early part of 2023, but many of these companies are still trading down considerably from all-time highs. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) is a unicorn in the world of cannabis stocks. The company is a real estate investment trust (REIT).

  • Defence Delegates City of Hope to Initiate IND Filing for Its AccuTOX(TM) Cancer Program

    Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2023) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (FSE: DTC) (OTC Pink: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a Canadian biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of immune-oncology vaccines and drug delivery technologies is pleased to announce that it signed an agreement with City of Hope National Medical Center and Beckman Research Institute of the City of Hope, one of the best and most renowned Cancer Institute Hospital in .

  • NBA All-Star Game 2023: Team Giannis gets 1st win, handing Team LeBron 1st loss as Jayson Tatum sets record

    Follow Yahoo Sports for live updates from Salt Lake City.

  • 12 Most Profitable Real Estate Stocks Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 12 most profitable real estate stocks now. For more real estate stocks, head on over to 5 Most Profitable Real Estate Stocks Now. The real estate sector is one of the most lucrative industries in the world. Its importance is underscored by the fact that […]

  • Ja Morant accidentally picked early by Giannis Antetokounmpo for NBA All-Star Draft

    Giannis Antetokounmpo forgot the rules of the All-Star draft and tried to pick Ja Morant early. It made for a hilarious moment before Sunday's game

  • Tesla (TSLA) Stock Was Down 48% in Q4

    Investment management company Bireme Capital recently released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund returned 34.7% net of fees compared to a 7.6% return for the S&P 500. The strategy has compounded at 27.4% annualized, besting the market by 16% a year. In […]

  • How Much Income Could You Make This Year Investing $30,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 3 Dividend Stocks?

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) doesn't pay a dividend. Perhaps it never will. That doesn't mean, though, that Warren Buffett doesn't like dividend stocks. Actually, he appears to love them.

  • 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in 5 Stocks: Here's the 1 That's Made Him the Most Money

    Warren Buffett once said, "Keep all your eggs in one basket, but watch that basket closely." Nearly all of the billionaire's net worth is in one stock: Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). A whopping 75% of Buffett's Berkshire portfolio is invested in just five stocks.

  • I Have $200,000 to Invest. How Can I Turn It Into $1 Million?

    If you're ready to invest $200,000 (or something close to it) with the goal of turning it into $1 million, this article will help you understand your options and focus your investment strategy. If you're not sure what you should do, … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Investors have pushed stocks into the death zone, warns Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson

    What’s the best metaphor to describe the stock market, that has sent the S&P 500 up 16% from its October lows, and up 6% this year? Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson has turned to the Jon Krakauer best-seller “Into Thin Air,” which chronicles the death of 12 mountaineers trying to scale Mount Everest. The book delves into the death zone, which starts 3,000 feet from the mountain’s summit, an altitude where oxygen pressure isn’t sufficient to sustain life for an extended period.

  • 4 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy in a Challenging Industry

    Stocks like Analog Devices (ADI), Microchip Technology (MCHP), Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) and STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) are likely to benefit on continued demand for semiconductors.

  • 2 Exceptional Growth Stocks Billionaires Keep Buying With Both Hands

    A poor performance from the broad market didn't stop these billionaire hedge fund managers from placing big bets on three supercharged growth stocks.

  • Could Rivian See a 74% Rally Like Tesla?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is having an incredible year with its stock up 74% so far. However, other electric vehicle (EV) makers like Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) haven't seen nearly the return Tesla has, with its stock returning just 15% since the calendar flipped to 2023.

  • Pakistan current account deficit falls to $0.2 billion in Jan - cenbank

    Pakistan’s current account deficit (CAD) dropped to $0.2 billion in January 2023, down 90% from last year as the rupee's depreciation slowed down imports, the central bank said on Monday. In less than a month, the cash strapped nation’s currency has lost more than a quarter of its value against the U.S. dollar after the removal of artificial caps, and fuel prices have risen by more than a fifth as the government implemented fiscal measures required to unlocking funds from an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout. During the first seven months of the current fiscal year, the country’s current account deficit decreased by 67% to $3.8 billion, compared with a deficit of $11.6 billion during the same period last year.

  • Growth Stocks: 2 Top Stocks to Buy, 1 to Sell Right Now

    Two innovators with strong and growing advantages, and one that's becoming increasingly just a commodity.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Nvidia in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Nvidia shares have skyrocketed over the last decade, with recent developments suggesting the gains could continue.

  • 15 Most Profitable Small-Cap Stocks Now

    In this article, we will look at the 15 most profitable small-cap stocks now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Most Profitable Small-Cap Stocks Now. Small-cap stocks can offer investors the potential for higher returns than investing in larger companies. While small-cap stocks may be more […]

  • Bank branches turn away customers depositing cash

    For centuries customers have used bank branches to withdraw and deposit cash, but this everyday activity could soon be a thing of the past.

  • Ray Dalio will secretly get billions of dollars from Bridgewater for agreeing to retire without a fight, report says

    The Bridgewater founder, already worth $19 billion, agreed to step down if he received regular stock payouts dubbed "Ray's shares."