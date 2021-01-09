Netflix has officially renewed 'Emily in Paris' for a second season. Here's what we know so far.

Lily Collins is the lead on "Emily in Paris." Netflix

Netflix renewed "Emily in Paris" for a second season.

According to Darren Star, the show's creator, the entire cast will stay on for the second installment of episodes.

Warning: Spoilers for the show's first season ahead.

When Netflix released season one of "Emily in Paris" in October 2020, it seemed like everyone - from French critics to fans - couldn't help but share their thoughts about Darren Star's latest work.

Despite viewers' mixed reception to the show, with some of the most favorable reviews labeling it as a "treat" and some of the most critical panning it as "gênant" (embarrassing), Netflix confirmed the series was renewed for a second season.

Star, who's also the creator of "Sex and the City" and "Beverly Hills, 90210," has promised that Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) will be slightly more acclimated to her surroundings as the story advances.

And though that may be true, fans are still left with plenty of questions ahead of season two.

What will happen with the love triangle between Emily, Camille, and Gabriel? Can the Midwesterner win over her glamorous Parisian boss, Sylvie Grateau? Will she ever learn French? Or step foot on public transportation?

Keep reading to learn what we know so far about season two of "Emily in Paris."

Netflix confirmed 'Emily in Paris' will return for a second season, but didn't specify when

Lily Collins stars on "Emily in Paris." Netflix

Even though season one of "Emily in Paris" left viewers with a major cliffhanger at the end of episode 10, there was no guarantee that Netflix would renew the series for a second season - especially given the streaming giant's recent streak of canceling TV shows before they hit their stride.

However, the platform announced in November 2020 that Emily would be returning to Paris for more adventures, drumming up a letter from fictional marketing firm Savoir requesting that the American extend her stay in the French capital.

"Despite her overconfident manner and lack of prior experience in luxury goods marketing, she has nonetheless managed to charm some of our hard-to-impress clients during her short time at Savoir," the letter, which was signed by Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), read.

It continues: "Call it Bonne chance, or American ingenuity - I'm leaning towards the former - her results are impressive. We love having Emily in Paris! But please don't let her know that."

Netflix didn't provide a timeline for when "Emily in Paris" fans can expect to see their favorite characters back on-screen, which may take longer than usual as the show was filmed entirely in Paris, which entered its second lockdown in October as the number of coronavirus cases climbed.

And though the news arrived without a concrete premiere date, the characters created a video toasting to "season deux" of the show remotely.

The entire cast will stay on as the story unfolds

Lily Collins is the lead role on "Emily in Paris." Netflix

Emily formed quite the posse around her during her time in Paris. And now that Gabriel has secured a trusted investor to help him buy the restaurant, the entire band of characters is set up to remain in the city.

Star confirmed that all of the cast members will return for season two during an interview with Oprah Magazine.

Collins will reprise her role as the titular character. Lucas Bravo is set to play the steamy chef at the center of a love triangle. Camille Razat will likely have an important role as art gallerist Camille in season two. And Ashley Park will remain Emily's loyal friend, Mindy.

Of course, the Savoir employees - Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Emily's icy boss Sylvie, Samuel Arnold as Julien, and Bruno Gouery as Luc - will carry their on-screen performances into season two.

Emily will find her footing a bit more in season 2

Lily Collins stars as Emily Cooper on "Emily in Paris." Netflix

From her inability to pronounce "pain au chocolat" to her insistence on discussing business deals at cocktail parties, much of season one highlighted just how out of her element Emily was in Paris.

As the marketing executive becomes more immersed in her surroundings, Star said that she won't be as much of a fish out of water.

"In season two, she's going to be more of a part of the fabric of the world she's living in. She'll be more of a resident of the city," he told Oprah Magazine.

Star added, "She'll have her feet on the ground a little more. She's making a life there."

According to the "Sex and the City" creator, there will still be many obstacles for Emily to overcome in the next chapter of her time abroad.

"I think Emily has some surprising tough choices," he told E! News.

Star continued: "The show's so much about the culture undermining her expectations of how things are and how things seem. And everything will not be as it seems. It's always about challenging her American worldview. We certainly have a lot of forks in the road and a lot of places to go."

Mindy may find a love interest of her own

"Emily in Paris" was filmed in France. Netflix

In season one, Mindy is a high-energy au pair determined to carve out her own path independent of her wealthy father. She also happens to be Emily's closest friend in Paris.

As she looks ahead at the show's second season, Park pointed out that there's plenty of room for her character to find love as well.

"I know I'm in good hands. I trust what's planned. But a love interest would be fun," she told Oprah Magazine, adding, "But the most important thing to me is the friendship with Emily."

As for Collins, the actress predicted a new set of adventures now that Mindy moved into Emily's apartment building toward the end of season one.

"I'm excited for Mindy to move into the apartment building because I feel like that's going to cause some mayhem. I just think she's going to throw a wrench into the situation, and I'm imagining apartment game nights or something," Collins told Vogue.

The love triangle between Gabriel, Emily, and Camille will probably be a major storyline

"Emily in Paris" is available to stream on Netflix. Netflix

The final scene at the end of season one - when Gabriel kissed Emily one moment and received a message from his ex-girlfriend Camille the next - left viewers desperate for answers. Even the "Emily in Paris" cast was thrown off by the cliffhanger.

"We were like, 'Wait, are you kidding me - how do you leave it pending like this?'" Collins recalled during an interview with Vogue.

The "Okja" actress admitted that she isn't sure if Camille is aware of Emily and Gabriel's feelings for each other.

"That voicemail in the finale threw me off," she said.

Collins added that she hasn't counted out the idea of a romance between Camille and Emily.

"There are tons of little moments where you're like, '... Does Camille like Emily?' You can't really get a vibe, and I feel like that ambiguity is what keeps Emily intrigued," she said.

Collins added: "I feel like the next season will only create more love triangle drama, although maybe Emily will have a little bit of a stronger handle on the situation… Or maybe not."

Emily and Camille chatted on "Emily in Paris." Netflix

Bravo, who plays the series heartthrob, agreed with Collins and said he picked up on small intimate moments between the two women.

"We planted a few seeds about different characters. Like Camille, when she kisses Emily on the mouth and she's like, 'I'm not sorry.' And then when they're in bed and I'm liking the picture. It's all little seeds," he told Cosmopolitan.

Bravo continued: "Anything could happen among the three of them. I think Darren wants this second season to be really open-minded."

