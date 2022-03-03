Netflix pauses future projects in Russia

James Clayton & Jasmin Dyer - BBC News
·2 min read
Netflix logo
Netflix has halted all projects and acquisitions in Russia

Streaming giant Netflix has announced it has paused all future projects and acquisitions from Russia.

The company said it was assessing the impact of the current invasion of Ukraine.

Filming for the production of Russian language series Zato will be halted.

Elsewhere in tech, cloud computing company Oracle also said it has suspended operations in Russia.

The two companies are the latest US technology firms to take action against Russia as attacks on Ukraine's cities have escalated.

On Tuesday, Apple also announced that it was halting sales in Russia.

Oracle's announcement on Twitter came three hours after Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation tweeted the company, calling for support.

Deputy Minister Alexander Bornyakov told the Reuters news agency that Ukraine has sought help from 50 different companies - in a bid to apply pressure to Russia.

"More sanctions imposed, faster peace restored," Borynakov said on social media.

In a tweet Oracle said: "On behalf of Oracle's 150,000 employees around the world and in support of both the elected government of Ukraine and for the people of Ukraine"

In recent days, global brands including Shell, Nike, H&M and Boeing have cut ties or temporarily suspended sales in Russia.

Moscow has responded to foreign companies distancing themselves from Russia by temporarily restricting Russian asset sales by foreigners.

On Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin met with the president of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs to discuss how it would attempt to minimise the impact of sanctions announced so far.

Netflix would not comment on how many people use its streaming service in Russia.

Earlier this week, however, it confirmed in a report by Hollywood Reporter that it would not carry Russian state channels.

"Given the current situation, we have no plans to add these channels to our service," a Netflix spokesperson told the magazine in a statement.

Under a law that only came into effect on 1 March, "audiovisual services" in the country with more than 100,000 users will be required to carry 20 major state television channels.

Recommended Stories

  • Serbia under pressure to shift stance on Russia, president says

    Serbia is under "huge pressure" as it resists joining other countries in imposing sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, according to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

  • Naples city council votes to limit housing density downtown

    The council voted unanimously to close loopholes that allowed downtown developers to build more residential units than allowed per acre

  • Three holdouts as U.S. House ‘steadfastly’ and ‘proudly’ passes pro-Ukraine resolution

    The U.S House has overwhelmingly approved a resolution “steadfastly, staunchly, proudly and fervently” in support of Ukraine. Lawmakers said Wednesday that history was watching the way the world responds as Ukrainians fight to save their Western-style democracy from invasion by Russia. With intensifying urgency, many in Congress said more must be done to help Ukraine and cut off Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ability to wage war.

  • Firefighters battle Jim Fire in Southern California forest

    Firefighters on the ground and in the air battled a smoky wildfire Wednesday in Southern California's Cleveland National Forest. The fire was reported around 11:20 a.m. in the Holy Jim Trail area and by 2 p.m. had consumed about 400 acres of brush along steep slopes.

  • NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Childress pledges 1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine

    "To see the people in Ukraine fighting, it's terrible to see the lives that are being lost over there."

  • Sony Merges Anime Offerings

    Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) merged its anime offerings under the Crunchyroll brand, Bloomberg reports. The move will help Crunchyroll leverage its understanding of Western anime fans to tap the booming interest in Japanese animation as competition heats up from Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Amazon.com Inc (Nasdaq: AMZN), and Hulu LLC. Sony makes a move seven months after acquiring the streaming service from AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) for $1.2 billion. Crunchyroll and Sony’s Funimation are the go-to strea

  • China reportedly asked Russia to hold off on Ukraine invasion until after Winter Olympics

    China reportedly asked Russia to hold off on Ukraine invasion until after Winter Olympics

  • HBO Documentary Films Scoops Up Oscar Nominee ‘When We Were Bullies’

    HBO Documentary Films has acquired the rights to Academy Award-nominated documentary short “When We Were Bullies.” Directed by Jay Rosenblatt (“Phantom Limb,” “Human Remains”), the 36-minute short is a meditation of a Brooklyn schoolyard incident that occurred between the director and his fellow fifth grade classmates 50 years ago. “When We Were Bullies” was, until […]

  • Here are all the Western companies severing ties with Russia

    Shell, BP, Volvo, and Harley Davidson are some of the Western companies suspending business in Russia.

  • Asia stocks edge higher, oil races to the moon

    Asian shares crept higher on Thursday after reassuring comments from the Federal Reserve helped Wall Street rally, though the war in Ukraine sent oil and resource prices spiralling ever higher in a grim omen for global inflation. Western nations tightened sanctions on Russia as Ukraine's second biggest city, Kharkiv, suffered heavy bombardment on Wednesday and dozens of countries referred Moscow to be probed for potential war crimes. "So far, investors appear to be discounting a greater chance of "stagflation-lite", meaning sanctions result in even more inflation in developed markets and a bit less economic growth," said Thomas Mathews, a markets economist at Capital Economics.

  • Analysis: Biden seeks 'reset' on pandemic and his presidency

    President Joe Biden, in his State of the Union address, embraced his role as an international leader in the effort to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine

  • Convoy protests vaccine mandates

    Organizers of a group calling itself "The People's Convoy" said they were inspired by recent trucker protests in Canada.

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine enters 7th day

    The Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its 7th day as civilian casualties mount in the country.

  • ‘The Madigan Enterprise’: Feds hit former Illinois House speaker with bribery

    Michael Madigan operated a “criminal” organization to line his and his friends’ pockets, according to the indictment.

  • Guntersville girls basketball holds on to reach first AHSAA championship game since 2000

    The Guntersville girls came out shooting and won 68-60 to reach the AHSAA state championship game for the first time since 2000

  • Russia Needs China's Help to Turn Its IMF Reserves Into Cash for War

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s narrow path for turning its $24 billion in International Monetary Fund reserves into cash hinges on Chinese authorities and may face additional constraints as it looks for resources to defend the ruble and fund its war effort.Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaU.S. Delays ICBM Test to Avoid Russia Confusion: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireBillionaire Roman Abramovich

  • Capitol riots: Guy Reffitt accused of being 'tip of spear' in 6 January mob

    Guy Reffitt is the first 6 January defendant to stand trial. He has pleaded not guilty on all charges.

  • Former Marine from Maryland helps people in Ukraine

    A former Marine medic from Maryland is stepping up to help people in Ukraine. Sgt. Sky Barkley explained his journey from the United States into a warzone. "We flew in and the next day the bombs started falling," Barkley said. Barkley and his team got into Ukraine just before the Russians invaded. They endured the bombing in Kyiv before traveling west, witnessing long lines for gas and long lines of people trying to cross out of the country.

  • Honduras repeals 'secrets law' in fight against corruption

    Honduran lawmakers have repealed legislation that critics dubbed the "official secrets law" for classifying public documents on national security and defense, marking one of the first efforts under a new leftist administration to curb corruption. President Xiomara Castro, who took office in January, had made campaign vows to repeal the law along with others that she said prevent government officials from being investigated and prosecuted for graft. The so-called secrets law took effect in 2014 under former President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who was arrested in February after a U.S. extradition request on drug trafficking and weapons charges.

  • Colton Underwood Is Engaged Less Than A Year After Publicly Coming Out As Gay

    "Life is going to be fun with you."View Entire Post ›