Netflix Is Paying Up to $385,000 for an Experienced Flight Attendant to Work on Its Private Plane

Looking to become a flight attendant but don’t want to work at a major airline? Netflix — yes the streaming company — has a job for you.



Better known for producing some of your most beloved reality shows (looking at you, “Love Is Blind,”), movies, and streaming series, Netflix is hiring a flight attendant to work at the company's Aviation department.

In terms of compensation, it’s a little up in the air (no pun intended), with a listed range of $60,000-$385,000, according to the job description.

“At Netflix, we carefully consider a wide range of compensation factors to determine your personal top of market," the company explained of the salary rate. "We rely on market indicators to determine compensation and consider your specific job family, background, skills, and experience to get it right. These considerations can cause your compensation to vary and will also be dependent on your location.”

Specifically, the role is for a lead position based in Northern California and is seeking a “professionally trained” flight attendant who already is well versed in passenger safety and aircraft emergency evacuation.



The responsibilities of the job include supporting trips on a G550 jet, performing pre-flight inspections of the cabin, galley, and cockpit, conducting safety briefings prior to each flight, the ability to work a varied schedule, and must able to assist in “purchasing aircraft stock prior to trips, ability to lift and carry up to 30 pounds when loading and stocking the aircraft, capable of long periods of standing, able to help with baggage loading as necessary.”



“It is our goal to provide the most outstanding aviation experience available, by using the best people and the best equipment and providing the highest level of customer service possible,” the job description reads. “The aviation team helps Netflix reach the world more efficiently and effectively so the company can continue to create joy around the world.”



As for the role, the job description explains, an ideal candidate will be expected to “embrace our culture, which places a strong emphasis on operating with Freedom and Responsibility, with independence and a lot of self-motivation.”

