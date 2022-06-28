Netflix’s Plan to Fix Its Subscription Crisis Starts in Asia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shirley Zhao
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Richard Li
    Richard Li
    Chairman of Pacific Century CyberWorks

(Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. is looking to Asia after its shock first-quarter slowdown, seeking to both maintain growth in the one region where it’s still adding subscribers and replicate its success there in other parts of the world.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Despite plans to curb overall spending, investment in Asia will keep growing, including financing for the production of local films and series, Tony Zameczkowski, vice president of business development for Asia Pacific, said in an interview.

While Netflix will continue to offer low-price, mobile-only membership across Asia, it’s also seeking more partnerships with wireless operators and digital payment companies to reach more potential customers in a region where credit card use is less common, he said. The company’s Asia strategy is informing moves in other emerging markets, where the platform must also grow to balance out saturation in North America and Europe.

“Asia is a great proxy for other markets in the world,” said Zameczkowski. “There are similarities between emerging Asia and other emerging markets like Africa and Latin America. Learnings here can be easily replicated or leveraged by those regions.”

The world’s biggest streaming platform is at a critical juncture. Shares surged in recent years as subscriber counts boomed, but the company reported its first loss of customers in more than a decade in April and forecasts another contraction this quarter amid fierce competition from rivals. With more than 70% of its market value wiped out since mid-November, Netflix is under pressure to renew a content pipeline that’s lost shine, while cutting costs.

Read more: Netflix Has Finally Hit a Wall. Where Does it Go From Here?

The company has already made inroads in the Asia Pacific but the broader slowdown gives added impetus to build on the success of South Korean mega-hits like “Squid Game” and “Hellbound,” which boosted subscriptions.

Read more: Netflix Hunts for Subscribers in Asia After ‘Squid Game’ Success

The Asia Pacific region accounts for 15% of Netflix’s 221.6 million global subscribers and is forecast to be the biggest driver of further expansion. After a disappointing start to the year, analysts expect a rebound in the second half will see the company add about 6.8 million members for the whole year, with 79% coming from the Asia Pacific.

Challenges Ahead

Still, the region’s widely differing audiences, preferences and operating environments pose risks. New users in the Asia Pacific totaled 1.1 million in the first quarter, down 20% from a year earlier, and the company has faced cultural and political challenges in penetrating some markets. The series “A Suitable Boy” triggered controversy in India in 2020 over a scene showing its Hindu female protagonist kissing a Muslim man, while the company removed a show for Vietnamese audiences after the government said a map in it violated sovereignty laws.

Netflix’s customers in Asia are also some of its lowest-value ones, which means many more subscriptions are required to juice revenue. The pace of revenue growth is already the slowest since records began in 2017 after low-priced mobile-only plans were introduced across Asia and prices slashed in India. Average revenue per membership fell 5% to $9.21 per month in the Asia Pacific, compared with a 5% increase to $14.91 in the U.S. and Canada.

“It’s those $14.91 subscribers who pay the bills, and they declined last quarter,” said Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush Securities. “Cheap mobile pricing drives subscribers, but they come at a huge cost.”

Netflix also faces keen competition from streaming giants such as Amazon.com Inc. and Walt Disney Co., as well as local companies that have made headway into Asian markets. In Southeast Asia, Viu, owned by billionaire Richard Li, overtook Netflix to become the region’s second-largest streamer last year due to its extensive library of Korean content and a free subscription tier.

To make up for the steep pricing discounts, Netflix must concentrate on expanding the user base, both in high-revenue countries like Japan and Korea as well as emerging markets such as Thailand and Indonesia, said Vivek Couto, executive director of Media Partners Asia.

In India, that would require adding 20 million to 30 million subscribers for revenue to be meaningful, he said. The market had about 5.5 million subscribers last year, according to estimates from the consultancy.

This will likely be an uphill challenge. Many people in the country still prefer to watch movies at cinemas and dramas on traditional TV, with streaming services relying heavily on live programming to draw customers. Even Disney, whose Disney + Hotstar is one of the dominant players in the market, is facing a potential subscriber drain after losing the rights to stream the lucrative Indian Premier League cricket matches.

“They are trying to create a deeper funnel of customers,” said Couto. “You can’t increase prices unless you’ve got a significant customer base.”

Read more: Netflix’s Bet on India Has Yet to Pay Off Six Years After Launch

While major competitors have all introduced tiered pricing such as mobile-only plans, Netflix is going beyond that to attract sign-ups through innovative payment methods, like allowing users to include their subscription fees in their monthly phone bills or pay via digital wallets.

Netflix offers a wider range of payment choices in Asia than competitors, Couto said. The number of new members signing up last year using alternative payment methods more than tripled from the previous year, and these measures have been adopted in other markets after their successful launch in Asia, according to Netflix.

Asia could also be part of Netflix’s latest plan to raise revenue via introducing advertising. While Zameczkowski said it’s too early to tell in which markets the company will launch the new model, he believes it would make the platform more accessible to customers.

“Even though the company is entering a new phase of slower growth, Asia is very exciting and presents a lot of opportunities,” said Zameczkowski. “We are just getting started.”

(Updates to add comment in tenth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Anti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their Data

    (Bloomberg) -- When Lisa suspected she was pregnant, she did what other teenagers might: She Googled her options to terminate. One of the first links that popped up in the search engine was a clinic in Volusia, Florida, where the 19-year-old lived. The offer of a free pregnancy test tempted Lisa into booking an appointment and she drove there with her boyfriend, parking across the street. It was a small town, and she did not want to be recognized.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Histori

  • Here's What's Concerning About Alibaba Group Holding's (NYSE:BABA) Returns On Capital

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...

  • Stocks Higher, Bank Dividends, Nike, Playtika And Occidental- Five Things To Know

    Stock futures higher on global growth bets; Morgan Stanley leads bank gains after dividend boost; Nike slides as margin pressures offset Q4 earnings beat; Playtika shares surge on report of Joffre Capital interest and Occidental shares jump as Buffett adds more to stake

  • Buffett-Backed Tesla Rival BYD Breaks Out With China EV Sales Due

    Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto should continue a lockdown recovery with China EV sales for June looming. BYDDF stock broke out as the EV giant booms.

  • China’s Shock Covid Shift Adds Fuel to World-Beating Stock Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese shares rallied ever closer to a bull market after Beijing unexpectedly halved the mandatory quarantine period, marking a key shift away from the government’s fixation with Covid zero that has clouded the outlook for investors.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online,

  • Trump Appeals Dismissal of His Lawsuit Over Permanent Twitter Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump is appealing the dismissal of his lawsuit alleging that Twitter Inc. violated his free speech rights by banning the former president from its platform for his role in the Capitol riot.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyundai Quietly

  • Oil Extends Gains as Futures Market Signals Clamor for Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose for a third day with global output threats compounding already red-hot markets for physical supplies and as broader financial sentiment improved.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk No

  • Microsoft Corporation's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

    Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has had a rough three months with its share price down 14%. However, a closer look at its sound...

  • One of China’s Top Tech Investors Sees Crackdown Turning Point

    (Bloomberg) -- The founder of one of China’s biggest private equity investors said the nation’s tech firms are turning a corner after a recent rout wiped out nearly $2 trillion in market value at its peak. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyundai Quietly Climbs

  • Stocks Up as China Cuts Quarantine; Dollar Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose on Tuesday after China softened its strict Covid protocols, easing investor concerns about global growth.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesUS-listed Macau casino stocks an

  • Netflix Disrupted Entertainment With Binge Viewing. Now Can It Avoid Disruption Itself?

    With the final two episodes of ‘Stranger Things,’ Netflix may offer a business lesson in how to respond when the conditions of a company’s early success change

  • OPEC boosts oil income in 2021, well completions drop

    OPEC's oil revenue surged in 2021 as prices and demand recovered from the worst of the COVID pandemic, while the number of its members' active rigs posted a modest rebound and new completed wells declined, data from the group showed. The value of petroleum exports by the 13-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries reached $561 billion in 2021, up 77% from 2020, OPEC's Annual Statistical Bulletin published on Tuesday showed. As OPEC raised output in 2021, the number of active oil rigs in OPEC members rose by 11% to 489, a smaller increase than that seen worldwide.

  • Trump-Tied SPAC Tumbles After Disclosing Grand Jury Subpoena

    (Bloomberg) -- Digital World Acquisition Corp., the special purpose acquisition company merging with Trump Media & Technology Group, tumbled after disclosing that a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York issued subpoenas to the company and members of its board of directors. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-A

  • Cedar Point parent sells California park land; plans park's closure

    Cedar Fair plans to use proceeds from the land sale to speed up corporate strategies including resuming quarterly distributions to unit holders.

  • 3 Stock-Split Stocks You Can Confidently Buy and Hold Forever

    Among the high-profile stocks splitting their shares in 2022, these three offer the most attractive long-term growth prospects.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks with over 10% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks’ past performance and latest trading trends, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield. Dividend stocks are in the limelight these days as risk of a recession grows and investors […]

  • Crypto: Fear Returns with the Default of a Prominent Hedge Fund

    The lull does not seem to be able to last on the cryptocurrency market. After a few stabilization sessions, the prices of digital currencies are falling again, suggesting that investors' fears and questions about the solvency of certain firms in the sector remain strong. 3AC has defaulted on a loan worth more than $670 million, digital asset brokerage Voyager Digital said on June 27 in a notice.

  • Why Carvana Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of the online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were plunging this morning, likely after a Barron's article published over the weekend said that the company, in some cases, sold cars before it even had the title to them. Barron's said in its reporting that Carvana was selling cars too quickly during the pandemic, when demand for buying a car online soared, which led to problems in receiving the proper title for vehicles for some customers. Apparently, enough people have experienced this problem that a lawsuit is being brought against the car seller, saying that some customers went years without legally being able to drive vehicles purchased from Carvana.

  • 1 Suffering Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) executed a four-for-one stock split on July 20 of last year, and shares of the graphics specialist have had mixed fortunes on the market since then. Initially, Nvidia enjoyed an impressive post-split rally. Nvidia's drop offers an enticing opportunity to buy a stock that could fly higher in the long run.

  • Robert Kiyosaki says that hot inflation will 'wipe out 50% of the US population' — here's what he means by that and how to protect yourself

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' is more bearish than ever.