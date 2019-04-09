Netflix Producer on Filming Walruses Falling to Their Deaths for Our Planet : 'It Was Traumatic'

Netflix recently released Our Planet, a beautifully-shot, eight-part nature documentary series on the manmade threats that are affecting the Earth and all the beautiful, bizarre and brave creatures that live here.

The series, narrated by David Attenborough, has many stand out moments, but one in particular is getting the attention of animal lovers around the world.

In the second episode of the series, “Frozen Worlds,” Our Planet explores the effects climate change, specifically melting sea ice, is having on the arctic’s wildlife.

“The arctic is now warming at twice the rate of anywhere else on the planet,” Sophie Lanfear, the producer and director of the “Frozen Worlds” episode of Our Planet told PEOPLE.

Having spent her teenage years in northern Norway, Lanfear was excited to capture the arctic — an area close to her heart. In her episode, Lanfear wanted to explore some of the unusual animal behaviors that have arisen in the arctic over the past few years.

One of the changes that interested her was the increasing number of walruses “hauling out” on the rocky cliffs around Russia. Each year, Lanfear describes, thousands of walruses spend their summer eating clams revealed by the thaw of warm weather. In the past, after tiring themselves from foraging, walruses would sit on the nearby sea ice to rest up until they were ready to eat again. Now that the sea ice has melted away due to climate change, walruses are forced to swim miles out of their way to find land where they can “haul out” and rest.

Unfortunately, the land nearest to their feeding grounds is treacherous, rocky cliffs.

After “two and a half years of research and logistics,” including priceless help from Russian biologist Anatoliy Kochnev, Lanfear and her crew found one of these haul out sites and figured out to best way to shoot this “mass spectacle.”

According to the producer, Kochnev’s 35 years of research in walrus haul outs shows that sites like the one shown in Our Planet “have been used much more frequently in recent years because of sea ice loss in much larger numbers,” Lanfear said.

During filming, Lanfear watched the large mammals flop there way up the steep rocks and climb higher than she ever expected the animals to go. Once the walruses reached a flat space about 80 meters up, they all stopped to rest.

“I didn’t think they would be capable of getting that high up. We watched them up there for several days, these walruses perched on these high cliffs, and teetering on the edge,” the producer said.

It was when it was time for the animals to return to the sea that filming took a traumatic turn. The walruses now had to find their way back down the steep verges to the water.

“You’re rooting for them not to go over the edge and for them to go back down the way they came, and a few small groups did go back the way they came, and you are just celebrating,” Lanfear said of filming the animal exodus. “Sadly, the majority of the ones on the cliffs did not work that out.”

Very social animals, according to Lanfear, many of the walruses started to move once they heard other animals leaving.