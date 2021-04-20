Netflix's subscriber numbers fall off from 2020's boom

At this time last year, pandemic lockdowns rolling out around the world caused Netflix subscriptions to spike, as the company added 16 million subscribers in three months. Now it's numbers for the same period in 2021 are out (PDF), and it grew by a total of 3.98 million customers worldwide, which executives said reflected "the big Covid-19 pull forward in 2020 and a lighter content slate in the first half of this year, due to Covid-19 production delays."

Netflix weekly global paid adds

That so many people (now 208 million) already have Netflix is one issue, but the problem of not finding new stuff that we want to watch on Netflix and the growing threat of high-quality competition from Disney+, HBO Max and others is potentially much more serious. Subscriber numbers in North America only grew by 448,000, although that doesn't tell us how many people cancelled subscriptions as shows like WandaVision peaked and price hikes rolled out.

