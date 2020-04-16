Netflix Q1 Earnings Preview: Will NFLX Stock Continue Coronavirus Climb?

Benjamin Rains

Netflix NFLX shares soared to new highs Thursday, as investors clamor for stocks that are immune to the coronavirus economic downturn. Soon, all eyes on Wall Street will likely turn to the streaming TV giant when it reports its first quarter fiscal 2020 financial results after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 21.

Netflix & the Coronavirus

Netflix is currently the world’s largest streaming TV firm, with 167 million global users. Netflix stock has benefited from the coronavirus pandemic, alongside Amazon AMZN—which also hit a new high Thursday—as well as Zoom Video ZM, and other stocks that appear tailor-made for the current stay-at-home economy.

NFLX does face competition from newcomers such as Disney+ DIS, Apple TV+ AAPL, and the beefed-up HBO Max that is set to launch in May. That said, millions of more people are set to cut the cord in the next several years, and unlike Apple Music vs. Spotify SPOT, the streaming TV firms offer, for the most part, vastly different content libraries. Therefore, consumers who sign up for Disney+ won’t necessarily dump Netflix, or vice versa.

The coronavirus has already taken a devastating toll on the U.S. and global economy. There are signs that social distancing measures are helping to flatten the curve, and the calls to reopen parts of the economy will only grow louder in the coming days.

 

 

 

 

 

 

However, it is unclear how quickly this will happen and what the new near-term normal will look like. Even if things start to open up, it seems highly unlikely that concert venues, sports arenas, and movie theaters will be part of any early wave—and it is possible people avoid them until there are vaccines.

Although none of this sounds appealing, it is a possible scenario, which means millions of people are likely to be stuck on the couch watching TV and movies.

Outlook

Netflix said last quarter, well before the coronavirus was a global pandemic, that it expected to add 7 million global paid users in the first quarter of 2020. This would mark a 17% expansion from the year-ago period and see NFLX end the period with 174.09 million global users.

Meanwhile, our current Zacks estimates call for Netflix’s adjusted Q1 earnings to skyrocket 113% from $0.76 per share in the prior-year quarter to $1.62 a share. The company’s first quarter revenue is expected to jump 26.1% to reach $5.70 billion. This would top Q1 FY19’s 22% sales growth.

 

 

 

 

 

Bottom Line

The nearby graphic shows that NFLX’s earnings revisions have trended upward overall. This positivity helps Netflix stock hold a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) right now. The company has also crushed our bottom-line estimates by an average of 58% in trailing four periods.

Investors should note that Netflix stock has historically traded based on its subscriber results following its earnings releases. Therefore, playing NFLX stock around earnings for short-term gains is often a bet on a user growth beat.

Netflix shares have already surged over 35% in 2020—46% since March 16—and closed regular trading Thursday at a new all-time high of $439.17 a share. The stock could continue to climb, given its recent safe-haven status and its ability to grow as part of a streaming TV space that will play a vital role in entrainment for years, if not decades to come.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

  • Citing coronavirus, Trump threatens to adjourn Congress to make recess appointments
    Yahoo News

    Citing coronavirus, Trump threatens to adjourn Congress to make recess appointments

    President Trump said Wednesday that he was considering taking the unprecedented step of adjourning both houses of Congress in order to make recess appointments to fill government posts, citing the emergency created by the coronavirus outbreak. “If the House will not agree to that adjournment, I will exercise my constitutional authority to adjourn both chambers of Congress,” Trump said at a Rose Garden briefing of the coronavirus task force. Noting that the Senate, which has the responsibility for confirming executive-branch appointments, had “left Washington until at least May 4,” Trump said that “the Constitution provides a mechanism for the president to fill positions in such circumstances, the recess appointment, it's called.”

  • Can you tell a coronavirus cough from a regular cold? There could be an app for that.
    Yahoo News

    Can you tell a coronavirus cough from a regular cold? There could be an app for that.

    There's a smartphone app under development and about to start clinical testing that is meant to answer that question. The idea behind it is that “coughs aren't all the same,” says Dr. Daniel Karlin, a physician and CEO of HealthMode, a health-tech startup that is looking to enroll participants in a test of its CoughMode software. Users who install the app — whose website urges users to “Donate your cough to science!” — can start it when they begin to cough and upload the sound to HealthMode, which will analyze it for characteristics such as volume, duration and frequency.

  • China has been told by the UK that it cannot return to 'business as usual' after the coronavirus pandemic
    Business Insider

    China has been told by the UK that it cannot return to 'business as usual' after the coronavirus pandemic

    REUTERS/Aly Song The UK told China it couldn't return to "business as usual" with the international community after the coronavirus pandemic. UK First Secretary of State Dominic Raab said the world would have to investigate how the outbreak started in China. The UK government has previously cast doubt on China's information about the outbreak.

  • Kim Jong Un tribute absence sparks speculation
    AFP

    Kim Jong Un tribute absence sparks speculation

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's conspicuous absence from commemorations for his grandfather Kim Il Sung's birth anniversary this week suggests he could be looking to emphasise his own authority over his family's legacy, analysts said. The April 15 birthday of the North's founder is the most important celebration of the nuclear-armed country's annual political calendar, known as the Day of the Sun. North Koreans are taught from birth to revere Kim Il Sung and his son and successor Kim Jong Il, father of the current leader, and all adults wear badges depicting one or both men.

  • Taiwan wades into hotly contested Pacific with its own coronavirus diplomacy
    Reuters

    Taiwan wades into hotly contested Pacific with its own coronavirus diplomacy

    Taiwan waded into the hotly contested politics of the Pacific on Wednesday, donating face masks and thermal cameras to its four diplomatic allies there to combat the coronavirus in a region where China is challenging traditional power the United States. The small developing nations lie in the highly strategic waters of the Pacific, dominated since World War Two by the United States and its friends, who have been concerned over China's moves to expand its footprint there. Democratic Taiwan has faced intense pressure from China, which claims the island as its territory with no right to state-to-state ties, and is bent on wooing away its few allies.

  • 'Commander' of New Mexico group that detained migrants near border is sentenced
    NBC News

    'Commander' of New Mexico group that detained migrants near border is sentenced

    A New Mexico man who had been described as a "commander" of a group accused of detaining migrants was sentenced to nearly two years in prison Wednesday for illegally possessing guns, prosecutors said. Larry Mitchell Hopkins, 70, was sentenced to 21 months for being a felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Mexico said in a statement. Hopkins pleaded guilty in January under a plea agreement and admitted to having possessed nine pistols, rifles and shotguns on Nov. 28, 2017, in San Juan County, the U.S. attorney's office said.

  • Michigan governor says protesters against stay-at-home order 'might have just created a need to lengthen it'
    The Week

    Michigan governor says protesters against stay-at-home order 'might have just created a need to lengthen it'

    Demonstrators gathered in front of the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing on Wednesday — some staying in their cars, others getting out and standing shoulder-to-shoulder — to protest against the stay-at-home policy enacted by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) as a way to fight the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The protest, called "Operation Gridlock," was organized by conservative groups arguing that Whitmer's order, which bans travel between homes and closes down non-essential businesses, is too strict. As of Wednesday night, Michigan had more than 28,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and the death toll stands at 1,921.

  • Coronavirus lockdown: Lessons from Hokkaido's second wave of infections
    BBC

    Coronavirus lockdown: Lessons from Hokkaido's second wave of infections

    In late February, Hokkaido became the first place in Japan to declare a state of emergency due to Covid-19. On 19 March the state of emergency was lifted, and at the beginning of April, schools re-opened. Hokkaido has acted independently of the central government, which placed Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures under a state of emergency last week.

  • Newsom's mask deal shows tendency for big plans, few details
    Associated Press

    Newsom's mask deal shows tendency for big plans, few details

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement was audacious: On a national news show, he said the state had just inked a deal to buy 200 million masks monthly, a massive haul amid the international scramble for protective gear needed in the fight against the coronavirus. “As a nation-state, with the capacity to write a check for hundreds of millions, no billions, of dollars, we're in a position to do something bold and big,” Newsom told reporters the next day. The announcement surprised many state lawmakers, and California took the unusual step of paying half the cost up front.

  • Sen. Mitt Romney was the only GOP senator not invited on Trump's new coronavirus advisory group
    USA TODAY

    Sen. Mitt Romney was the only GOP senator not invited on Trump's new coronavirus advisory group

    WASHINGTON – Sen. Mitt Romney, the sole Republican who voted to convict President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial, was the only GOP senator not invited to serve on the president's new panel to advise on reopening the country during the coronavirus pandemic. Of the 53 Senate Republicans, 52 now serve in the "Opening Up America Again Congressional Group," which even includes a dozen Senate Democrats – but not Romney. The Utah senator, who was the Republican party's nominee for president in 2012, has been a frequent critic of Trump and, in turn, has felt the sting of Trump's attacks – which included the president calling him a "pompous a**" in a tweet.

  • Germany’s New Coronavirus Cases Decline for a Sixth Day
    Bloomberg

    Germany’s New Coronavirus Cases Decline for a Sixth Day

    The number of new coronavirus cases in Germany fell for a sixth day on Wednesday ahead of talks between Chancellor Angela Merkel and regional premiers on a possible easing of restrictions on public life. There were 2,138 new infections, the lowest increase this month, bringing the total to 132,210, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. The number of deaths rose by 301, the second highest increase this month, putting Germany's death rate at 2.6%, with a total of 3,495 fatalities.

  • An unsubstantiated theory suggests the coronavirus accidentally leaked from a Chinese lab — here are the facts
    Business Insider

    An unsubstantiated theory suggests the coronavirus accidentally leaked from a Chinese lab — here are the facts

    Experts think the novel coronavirus most likely originated in bats and then may have jumped to an intermediary animal species before infecting humans. Chinese authorities suggested that animal-to-human jump occurred at a wet market in the city of Wuhan, but a growing body of research suggests the outbreak's origins are unrelated to the market. A fringe theory suggests the coronavirus could have leaked from a Chinese research laboratory in Wuhan, but there's little evidence supporting this possibility.

  • American Shipments of Coronavirus Supplies Stranded in China Under Export Restrictions
    National Review

    American Shipments of Coronavirus Supplies Stranded in China Under Export Restrictions

    American companies have seen their shipments of coronavirus medical equipment, such as face masks and test kits, stranded in China after the country implemented new export restrictions this month. The shipments of personal protective equipment and other medical equipment currently remain in warehouses in China, unable to obtain the new clearances required to be shipped out of the country. About 1.4 million coronavirus test kits made by Massachusetts-based PerkinElmer are not able to leave the company's Suzhou factory under the new restrictions, according to a State Department document obtained by the Wall Street Journal.

  • Bolsonaro expected to fire defiant Brazilian health minister
    Reuters

    Bolsonaro expected to fire defiant Brazilian health minister

    Brazilian health officials braced on Wednesday for President Jair Bolsonaro to fire his health minister over disagreements on how to handle the coronavirus outbreak, with at least one secretary offering his resignation in protest. In a defiant news conference, Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta acknowledged his differences with Bolsonaro and said he had discussed a search for his replacement with the presidential chief of staff. Bolsonaro and Mandetta have been at odds over the handling of the coronavirus epidemic for weeks, as the president played down the gravity of the outbreak, touted unproven drugs and attacked governors over lockdown orders applauded by Mandetta.

  • Putin, Xi slam attempts to blame China for late virus response
    AFP

    Putin, Xi slam attempts to blame China for late virus response

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday rejected as counterproductive attempts to blame Beijing for delaying informing the world about the coronavirus, the Kremlin said. Putin and Xi spoke after US President Donald Trump's administration berated China for not sharing data more quickly. Washington is also investigating the origins of the coronavirus -- which has killed more than 140,000 people worldwide -- saying it doesn't rule out that the disease came from a laboratory researching bats in Wuhan, China.

  • Nurses suspended for refusing to treat coronavirus patients unless they have N95 masks
    Yahoo News Video

    Nurses suspended for refusing to treat coronavirus patients unless they have N95 masks

    Nurses at a California hospital were suspended after they refused to enter the rooms of coronavirus patients unless they had N95 respirator masks.

  • Lagos unrest: The mystery of Nigeria's fake gangster attacks
    BBC

    Lagos unrest: The mystery of Nigeria's fake gangster attacks

    Hundreds of gang members, mostly teenagers, fleeing police in two Nigerian states under a coronavirus lockdown hoaxed residents into believing that coordinated armed robbery attacks were underway. Police say the gangsters achieved their intention of creating panic. Residents set up makeshift checkpoints with burning tyres in border communities between Lagos and Ogun states after forming vigilante groups to protect themselves from the imaginary armed robbers.

  • Florida inmate freed over COVID-19 fears killed man the next day, police say
    NBC News

    Florida inmate freed over COVID-19 fears killed man the next day, police say

    A Florida man is accused of killing a man the day after being released from jail because of fears that coronavirus could spread in corrections facilities, authorities said Tuesday. Edward Williams, 26, of Tampa, was arrested Monday and is facing charges of second-degree murder, gun possession, violently resisting an officer, drug possession and paraphernalia possession, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Williams was freed last month, six days after being arrested on suspicion of heroin possession, a third-degree felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, according to jail records.

  • Stacey Abrams, a top choice for vice president, pitches herself to Joe Biden: ‘I would be an excellent running mate’
    The Independent

    Stacey Abrams, a top choice for vice president, pitches herself to Joe Biden: ‘I would be an excellent running mate’

    Stacey Abrams, the former Democratic gubernatorial candidate from Georgia who lost in a race mired in voter suppression controversies, has said she would make an "excellent running mate" for Joe Biden in a new interview. The popular Georgia Democrat told Elle Magazine she would be “honoured” to serve as the former vice president's running mate in the race for the White House against Donald Trump, while outlining her qualifications and enthusiasm for the role. “I would be an excellent running mate,” Ms Abrams, who has previously pitched herself as a contender for the White House position, told the magazine in an interview published on Wednesday.

  • My cruise was canceled due to coronavirus. Here's how experts say you should navigate refunds, credits
    USA TODAY

    My cruise was canceled due to coronavirus. Here's how experts say you should navigate refunds, credits

    Then coronavirus pandemic began to play out with the cruise industry facing an unprecedented situation: Hundreds became ill on the quarantined Diamond Princess and other cruise ships were turned away from multiple ports. If I opted for the refund, did that mean I wouldn't get back 100% of the money that I paid?

  • Director of Italy's top infectious-disease hospital said Fauci would be welcomed 'with open arms' if Trump fired him
    Business Insider

    Director of Italy's top infectious-disease hospital said Fauci would be welcomed 'with open arms' if Trump fired him

    AP Photo/Alex Brandon The director of a top Italian research hospital said he would welcome Dr. Anthony Fauci with open arms if President Donald Trump were to fire him. Dr. Giuseppe Ippolito, the scientific director of the Lazzaro Spallanzani hospital in Rome, told the Associated Press that "the world needs Fauci." According to the AP, Ippolito wrote a letter to Italian President Sergio Mattarella and other officials in which he said "Italy should welcome Fauci with open arms."

  • Mexico sees widespread noncompliance with business closures
    Associated Press

    Mexico sees widespread noncompliance with business closures

    Mexico's coronavirus point-man said Wednesday there has been widespread non-compliance with orders for all non-essential businesses to close. Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell said those firms that don't comply would be inspected, fined and possibly subject to criminal investigations for endangering the health of employees. While there have been widespread reports that border assembly plants known as maquiladoras had failed to close during the pandemic, López-Gatell cited only one border state — Baja California — as having a high level of non-compliance.

  • Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists begin prisoner swap
    Reuters

    Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists begin prisoner swap

    Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine have started a prisoner swap, the office of Ukraine's president said on Thursday. It is the first swap of 2020 and Ukraine will take back 19 of its citizens, the president's office said in a statement. It did not say how many prisoners Ukraine would return.

  • China secretly prepared for a pandemic as tens of thousands of people dined together in Wuhan, AP reports
    The Week

    China secretly prepared for a pandemic as tens of thousands of people dined together in Wuhan, AP reports

    There was compelling evidence by late December that the new coronavirus in Wuhan, China, was spreading from person to person, but Chinese officials didn't take the threat of a significant outbreak seriously until the coronavirus was detected in Thailand on Jan. 13, The Associated Press reports, citing internal documents and interviews with Chinese officials. Top officials in Beijing started preparing for a pandemic on Jan. 14, but secretly, keeping the public in the dark as the virus spread for six days. President Xi Jinping issued a televised warning on Jan. 20, at which point more than 3,000 people had been infected.

  • Checking blood for coronavirus antibodies – 3 questions answered about serological tests and immunity
    The Conversation

    Checking blood for coronavirus antibodies – 3 questions answered about serological tests and immunity

    Coronavirus testing in the United States is moving into a new phase as scientists begin looking into people's blood for signs they've been infected by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This technique is called serological testing. Virologist Daniel Stadlbauer helped develop a serological test to detect SARS-CoV-2 antibodies and helped transfer it from the research lab to the clinical setting.