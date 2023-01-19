Netflix: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) _ Netflix Inc. (NFLX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $55.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Gatos, California-based company said it had profit of 12 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The internet video service posted revenue of $7.85 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.84 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Netflix said it expects revenue in the range of $8.17 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $7.95 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NFLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NFLX

