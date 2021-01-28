Netflix Releases Trailer for True Crime Series on Elisa Lam’s Mysterious Death
Netflix has dropped the trailer for “Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel,” a true-crime docuseries that sheds light on the mysterious and unsolved death of Elisa Lam. The series, which will premiere on Netflix on Feb. 10, will investigate the death of the 21-year-old Canadian college student who was found naked and lifeless inside a water tank on the roof of the Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles. Director Joe Berlinger explores the sudden death of Lam by unraveling the theories put together by many internet investigators, some of whom are convinced that something sinister or supernatural happened surrounding her death, Entertainment Weekly reported. In addition to Lam's death, “Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel” will also dive into the dark history of the infamous hotel, which was once the rest stop of well-known serial killer Richard Ramirez, also known as “Night Stalker.” “As a true-crime documentarian, I was fascinated in 2013 when the elevator video of Elisa Lam went viral and legions of amateur detectives used the internet to try to solve the mystery of what happened to her,” Berlinger said. “So, when journalist Josh Dean, who is also a producer on the project, brought us his research into this case, we realized there was as an opportunity to do something different by not just telling the story of Elisa’s disappearance, but to create a series that explores a particular location’s role in encouraging or abetting crime — or the perception thereof.” Feature Image via Netflix
