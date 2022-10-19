Netflix Returns to Growth, Saying the Worst of Slowdown Is Over

Netflix Returns to Growth, Saying the Worst of Slowdown Is Over
Lucas Shaw
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. is growing again, and Hollywood can breathe a sigh of relief.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The streaming leader added 2.41 million customers in the third quarter, exceeding internal forecasts as well as expectations on Wall Street. Netflix grew in all regions of the world and said in a shareholder letter on Tuesday that it expects to sign up another 4.5 million globally this period.

While Netflix isn’t growing as quickly it was a couple years ago, the world’s most popular TV network is back on a positive trajectory. More customers are signing up than earlier in the year, the company said Tuesday. That’s good news for investors in Netflix and its peers who suffered steep stock-market losses earlier in the year.

“Thank God we’re done with shrinking quarters,” co-founder and Chairman Reed Hastings said during a webcast interview with analyst Doug Anmuth.

Shares of Netflix rose as much as 14% in premarket trading before New York exchanges opened on Wednesday. The stock was down 60% this year through the close Tuesday in New York. Other streaming companies, such as Roku Inc. and Walt Disney Co., also rose.

Read More: Netflix Jumps 14% on Strong User Growth Forecast: Street Wrap

A strong slate of fresh programs attracted millions of new viewers in the third quarter. The period started with new episodes of Stranger Things, one of the most popular TV series in the world. Netflix also released the Korean smash hit Extraordinary Attorney Woo, the movies The Gray Man and Purple Hearts, and the true crime drama Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, its second-most-popular English-language original series.

Revenue for the quarter grew 5.9% to $7.93 billion, beating analysts’ projections. Profit of $3.10 a share also topped estimates, and the number of paying customers increased to 223.1 million.

Dollar Dilemma

It won’t be all rosy going forward. Netflix is still on pace for the slowest growth in years. The company lost 1.2 million customers during the first half of the year -- a decline that led investors and peers to reconsider their streaming investments. Its customer base has shrunk in the US this year.

The soaring dollar is taking a bite out of revenue and earnings. While Netflix said it can adjust content spending and pricing accordingly, its forecast for fourth-quarter sales and profit fell short of Wall Street estimates. The company estimates sales of $7.78 billion this quarter, below the $7.98 billion forecast by analysts. Earnings are expected to come in at 36 cents a share, a fraction of the $1.20 estimated on Wall Street.

“We’re still not growing a fast as we’d like,” Chief Financial Officer Spencer Neumann said in the same interview.

Revenue Initiatives

Nonetheless, Hastings and Ted Sarandos, the company’s co-chief executive officers, argue Netflix has plenty of room to grow. The service accounts for about 8% of TV viewing in the US and UK, two of its largest markets, and is adding market share every year, the company said in the letter. Netflix is also profitable, unlike the streaming services operated by most rivals.

Management plans to increase sales by introducing an advertising-supported version of the streaming service in November and charging for password sharing next year. Customers willing to watch Netflix with five minutes of advertising per hour can pay $7 a month, less than half of the cost of the most-popular plan.

A lower-priced tier could help Netflix reduce the number of people canceling service or appeal to new customers in markets where growth has slowed. As viewership of linear TV falls off a cliff, Netflix also argued it would capture billions of dollars in sales once earmarked for live TV channels.

While investors have long judged Netflix based on the number of customers it adds every quarter, the company is trying to get them to consider more traditional financial metrics like revenue and operating income. As a result, Netflix said it will no longer provide subscriber forecasts.

(Updates with premarket share move in fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix stock jumps after Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Netflix's latest earnings beat and reported subscriber growth.

  • BOE Focuses on Inflation Fight With Bond Sales in Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England will start its delayed bond sales early next month, refocusing on the fight against record inflation after averting the threat of a market meltdown.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaChinese Economists Tally Cost of Putin’s War, Warn on Deep ScarsThe an

  • Singapore's Love, Bonito brand owner to open first U.S. store in 2023, eyes IPO

    Singapore's Lovebonito Holdings, owner of the Love, Bonito female fashion brand and backed by investors including Chinese buyout firm Primavera Capital Group, is targeting opening its first U.S. physical store next year, its top executive said. "The U.S is really one of the big bet markets for us that we want to double down on," Dione Song, CEO of Lovebonito Holdings, told Reuters on the sidelines of an event on Tuesday. Founded in 2010, Lovebonito Holdings has 16 stores spread across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia and Hong Kong.

  • UBS Sees UK Bond Surge as BOE Hikes Less on Austerity, Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- UK bonds, the securities at the heart of a recent market turmoil, will rally and outperform US and German sovereign debt owing to a worsening growth outlook, according to UBS Group AG.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaChinese Economists Tally Cost of Putin’s War, Warn on

  • Netflix Stock Soars as Subscriber Growth Tops Expectations

    The streaming giant projects to add another 4.5 million subscribers next quarter. A strong dollar took a toll on financial results.

  • Netflix stock dips ahead of earnings report

    Shares of Netflix are trending downward ahead of the company's third-quarter earnings results on Tuesday after the closing bell.

  • FDA pushes to remove pregnancy drug, company pushes back

    The maker of the only U.S. drug intended to prevent premature births is making a last-ditch effort this week to keep its medication on the market, even as health regulators insist that it doesn't work. A Food and Drug Administration meeting that opened Monday comes more than two years after the agency declared the drug ineffective and called for its removal. Drugmaker Covis Pharma has challenged the agency’s conclusion, setting up the highly unusual three-day public hearing.

  • Stocks Waver Amid Inflation Worries; Pound Drops: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks slipped and US equity futures gave up gains as worries about scorching inflation and a looming recession countered a strong start to the earnings season. The pound fell after UK inflation rose faster than economists expected.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for Rus

  • Herschel Walker Says He ‘Never’ Opposed Exceptions In Georgia’s Abortion Law. He Did.

    The GOP candidate for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia added to his waffling statements on abortion restrictions.

  • Val Demings goes on attack against Marco Rubio in Florida Senate debate

    Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings went on the attack Tuesday in her first debate against Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, castigating him as a serial liar, while Rubio criticized her for supporting President Joe Biden’s economic agenda. Each accused the other of being an extremist on abortion.

  • Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

    A blocked nose, headaches, fatigue and sore throats are symptoms of both conditions

  • Want to keep beating the S&P 500 and at much lower risk? Bet on Buffett, and perhaps this younger clone, says fund manager.

    Don't leave Berkshire Hathaway out of your portfolio, says the oldest hedge fund in Central Europe. And they've also offer a Berkshire clone to think about.

  • How to Maintain Weight Loss, According to People Who Succeeded

    Wondering how to lose weight for good? Skip the diets. Maintain weight loss by focusing on these science-backed tips from a registered dietitian.

  • Bitcoin Volume Matters More Than Volatility, Cumberland Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto volatility might be way down, prompting warnings from analysts about investor interest in the digital-asset sector. But it’s not volatility that matters -- it’s volumes.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’A Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenTrump Special Master Has ‘No

  • Netflix Ends Subscriber Addiction Phase on a High Note

    Netflix has seen its share of plot twists recently. The pleasant surprise helped revenue and operating income exceed Wall Street’s projections for the quarter, sending Netflix’s shares up more than 14% in after-hours trades following the report. Netflix also projected the addition of 4.5 million new subscribers for the fourth quarter—exceeding the 4 million net additions expected by analysts.

  • Netflix (NFLX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Netflix (NFLX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 46.92% and 1%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Did Chloe and Toby break up? Here’s the 411 on the fate of this Love Island couple

    ‘No whey!' Did Chloe and Toby really split? Here’s everything we know about their rumored break up...

  • ‘We Remain Bullish on Equities — Many Solid Companies Look Oversold’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy

    The markets began the week with the best foot forward with all the major indexes charging ahead, but as evidence has shown throughout the year, that is no guarantee a sustained rally is in the cards. Most upticks have been followed by severe pullbacks, although investors will be hoping the latest surge has legs. Those looking for positive signs will be glad to hear Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus' take on the matter. “Our view remains bullish on equities as the stocks of

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • Uganda has the most promising financial sector in eastern Africa

    Kampala could soon dislodge Nairobi from its status as the financial capital of eastern Africa if Uganda continues with measures that have seen it rise to become the regions’ most developed financial sector. This is according to the sixth edition of the 2022 Absa Africa Financial Markets Index (pdf) released by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum(OMFIF), a London-based banking think tank and Absa Bank, one of Africa’s leading banks.