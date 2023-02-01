7

Netflix reveals first details of password sharing crackdown

Alexandra Canal
·Senior Reporter
·2 min read

Netflix (NFLX) has revealed the first details of its password sharing crackdown.

According to the streaming giant's help center, which updated its FAQ pages for countries currently in the midst of the crackdown (Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru), Netflix accounts will remain shareable but only within one household. (The U.S. may be next up in the first quarter.)

As a result, Netflix will require users to identify a "primary location" for all accounts that live within the same household. Users will need sign into the home wifi of the primary location at least once every 31 days to ensure their device is not blocked.

The company said it will use information such as IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity to determine whether a device signed into the account is connected to the primary location.

When someone signs into the account from a device that is not part of the primary location, or if the account is accessed persistently from another location, it will likely be blocked.

To bypass this, the main account holder will need to verify the device through a temporary code. Once verified, the traveling member can watch Netflix for seven consecutive days. It’s unclear if you can request multiple temporary codes following the 7 day period to avoid paying for an additional account.

Bangkok, Thailand - April 25, 2022 : iPhone 13 showing its screen with Netflix application.
Bangkok, Thailand - April 25, 2022 : iPhone 13 showing its screen with Netflix application.

Netflix warned in the its quarterly letter to shareholders it will be intensifying its push to combat password sharing.

"Later in Q1, we expect to start rolling out paid sharing more broadly. Today’s widespread account sharing (100M+ households) undermines our long term ability to invest in and improve Netflix, as well as build our business," the company said.

Coupled with a crackdown on password sharing, Netflix will also rely on its newly launched ad-supported tier to lift profitability, especially as competition within the streaming space escalates: "As always, our north stars remain pleasing our members and building even greater profitability over time."

Netflix reported net additions of 7.66 million in Q4, above company guidance of 4.5 million amid a slew of high-profile and record-breaking content releases, including "Glass Onion," "Troll," "All Quiet on the Western Front," "My Name is Vendetta," and "Wednesday."

The company also announced co-CEO and co-founder Reed Hastings would step down from his role leading the company, with COO Greg Peters will join current Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos in that role. Hastings will now serve as the company's executive chairman.

Netflix stock haa been on a tear in recent weeks, up roughly 55% over the past six months with about a 20% gain so far in January, far outpacing the Nasdaq Composite's 3% dip.

Alexandra is a Senior Entertainment and Media Reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alliecanal8193 and email her at alexandra.canal@yahoofinance.com

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally are positioned at the risky end of the

  • Michael Burry says sell and Jim Cramer says buy. As the Fed meets, here’s how they both could be wrong on stocks.

    Michael Burry, the hedge-fund manager at Scion Asset Management who correctly forecast the 2008 financial crisis, on Tuesday night sent out a one-word tweet: “Sell.” Burry didn’t elaborate, but it’s not hard to fill in the blanks. Assets like bitcoin and ARK Innovation ETF surged in January, in a seeming dash for trash on the view the Fed’s going to pivot to rate cuts soon, which is a lot to stomach for a value-focused investor like Burry.

  • U.S. job openings unexpectedly increase in December

    U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in December, showing demand for labor remains strong despite higher interest rates and mounting fears of a recession, potentially keeping the Federal Reserve on its policy tightening path. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, increased 572,000 to 11.0 million on the last day of December, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Wednesday. Federal Reserve officials were due to wrap up a two-day policy meeting later on Wednesday.

  • Biden administration's new report on app stores calls 'on Apple and Google to do better'

    The Biden administration released a new report that outlined what they say are a host of anticompetitive practices inside the nation’s two biggest app stores.

  • Which of These Four Retirement Withdrawal Strategies Is Best For Me?

    Withdrawing money the right way matters. We often talk about how to save for retirement. That is, after all, essential business for everyone during their working life. Whether you follow the 60/40 strategy, put your money into real estate or … Continue reading → The post Four Retirement Withdrawal Strategies appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Altria Unveils $1 Billion Stock Buyback as Earnings Top Estimates

    The cigarettes company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.18 on revenue of $6.1 billion in the final three months of the year.

  • What to do when your term life insurance is ending

    Joe Natiello is facing what you might call a "nice problem to have." Almost 20 years ago, the 64-year-old Westfield, New Jersey, resident took out a term life insurance policy, to help cover his family in case the worst happened. Next year, though, that policy is elapsing, and at his age, Natiello's insurance premiums would spike if he decided to extend coverage.

  • How Long Will $1,500,000 Last Me in Retirement?

    If you find yourself with $1.5 million in retirement savings, you're doing more than five times better than the average retiree, who only has $279,997. It is true that $1.5 million can last indefinitely in retirement if you don't spend … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $1,500,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Biden Promises to Veto Bill to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate if It Passes

    Right now, the average price for a loaf of bread is, approximately, $1.87. Under a new law proposed by House Republicans, that price would go up to more than $2.50. This would be the result of the Fair Tax Act, … Continue reading → The post Congress to Vote on Whether to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Better Buy: Disney vs. Alphabet

    As market leaders in their respective industries, these companies will likely continue expanding for decades.

  • Stocks fall as investors await Fed interest rate decision

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports that all major stock indices are in the red.

  • Black Swan’s Taleb Warns ‘Disneyland’ Is Over for Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Nassim Nicholas Taleb has a message for investors. Prepare for a painful return to reality.Most Read from BloombergSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointBrexit Is Costing the UK £100 Billion a Year in Lost OutputPutin’s War in Ukraine Pushes Ex-Soviet States Toward New AlliesTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsMicrosoft Studio Behind Halo Faces a Reboot on Years of Turmoil“Disneyland is over, the children go back to

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Small Cap Stocks That Can Rip Higher in 2023

    Considering his status, only a brave financial prognosticator would tell investors to ignore some advice from Warren Buffet. That, however, is what Bank of America's Savita Subramanian currently recommends investors should do. While the investing sage has often said that the best strategy for retail investors is to purchase and hold an index fund that keeps track of the S&P 500, Subramanian, who is the head of US equity and quantitative strategy at BofA, does not think that is the best way forwa

  • Jay Powell has a Daniel Ek problem: Morning Brief

    What to know in markets on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

  • BofA Says Fed Funds Borrowing Surge Driven by ‘Desperate’ Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- A recent surge in borrowing in the federal funds market appears to be driven by a small group of banks in need of liquidity to meet regulatory requirements, according to Bank of America.Most Read from Bloomberg8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified DocumentsIntel Slashing CEO, Managers’ Pay in a Bid to Preserve CashPutin’s War in Ukraine Pushes Ex-Soviet States Toward New AlliesMicrosoft Studio Behind Halo Faces

  • Analysis-AMC sets unusual shareholder vote for meme stock sale approval

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the movie theater operator that became a "meme stock" during the COVID-19 pandemic, has come up with an unusual way to win shareholder approval for stock sales that would raise cash, according to a regulatory filing and six corporate finance experts who reviewed it. AMC raised more than $2 billion through stock sales in 2021, largely on the back of retail investors who sent its shares on a wild rally, along with other meme stocks such as GameStop Corp. This helped it avoid the fate of bankrupt peer Cineworld Group LLC but also diluted its shareholders ninefold.

  • Meta earnings preview: Here's what to expect

    Meta is set to report its Q4 2022 earnings on Feb. 1.

  • Bear market unlike anything I’ve seen since starting on the Street in 1980, says short selling legend Jim Chanos

    The market will not be able to overcome rising interest rates and waning corporate profitability, notable short seller Jim Chanos told CNBC on Monday.

  • Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

    Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S. John Malone, the former CEO of Tele-Communications Inc., which AT&T Inc. purchased for more than $50 billion in 1999, has a

  • 'Big Short' legend Michael Burry issues a grave warning to investors with a one-word tweet: 'Sell.'

    Burry made the grim pronouncement days after comparing the S&P 500's latest rebound to its short-lived rally during the dot-com crash.